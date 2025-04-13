Seve Ballesteros And Brooks Koepka Among The Big Names That Rory McIlroy Would Join As A Five-Time Major Winner With A Masters Victory

A Major title is what defines a player's career and, in terms of Rory McIlroy, he has secured four Major championships and several big titles.

However, although he has two PGA Championships and victories at the US Open and Open Championship, he is still searching for a win at The Masters to complete the career Grand Slam.

Heading in to the final round at Augusta National on Sunday, McIlroy leads by two and, if he were to get over the line, he would add his name to an exclusive list of five-time Major winners.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of the men's game, McIlroy would join six players as a five-time Major winner. These include James Braid, John Henry Taylor, Byron Nelson, Peter Thomson, Seve Ballesteros and Brooks Koepka.

What stands out is that, if McIlroy claims The Masters, he would become just the seventh player in history to secure the career Grand Slam, winning The Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and Open Championship.

McIlroy has come close to The Masters on multiple occasions and, if he were to claim the Green Jacket, he would join the likes of Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as a career Grand Slam winner.

Currently, he sits alongside Tom Morris Sr and Jr, Willie Anderson, Jim Barnes, Bobby Locke, Raymond Floyd and Ernie Els as a four-time Major winner.

McIlroy's last Major victory came at the 2014 Open Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leading Bryson DeChambeau by two strokes going in to the final round at Augusta National, it's the second time he has led at The Masters going in to the final round.

So far, his best finish at The Masters came in 2022, where he shot an eight-under-par final round of 64 to finish three back of Scottie Scheffler.