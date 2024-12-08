Quiz! How Well Do You Know Jack Nicklaus?

The Golden Bear has won more Majors than anyone else, but how well do you know his career?

Jack Nicklaus playing from a bunker
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Roderick Easdale
By
published

Jack Nicklaus is the man who has won the most Majors ­- 18 of them, which is three more than the next best haul, which is Tiger Woods’ 15. (If you fancy naming those golfers with the most Major wins, that is the subject of another of our golf quizzes.)

Nicklaus will always be associated with Majors, not only for his record number of titles, but because he was seemingly omnipresent at these events. Nicklaus teed it up in every men’s Major from the 1962 Masters through to the 1998 US Open, a record run of 146 consecutive Majors.

From 1962 through 1980, he finished in the top-three 41 times – 54 percent of the Majors contested in that span. He is the only man to have a first-, second- and third-place finish in each of the four Major championships.

His first and last Major victories – the 1962 US Open and the 1986 Masters – were 24 years apart. This is the longest span of anyone Major-winning years. Only Tiger Woods’ 22 years (bookended by his Masters wins of 1997 and 2019) comes close.

Nicklaus also won in each of his first 17 seasons on the PGA Tour, a record that has only been equalled by Arnold Palmer.

So how well do you think you know Jack Nicklaus’ life and career? We have 15 multiple choice questions to test you.

More golf quizzes:

TOPICS
Roderick Easdale
Roderick Easdale

Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novel, Summer At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸