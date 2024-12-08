Quiz! How Well Do You Know Jack Nicklaus?

Jack Nicklaus is the man who has won the most Majors ­- 18 of them, which is three more than the next best haul, which is Tiger Woods’ 15. (If you fancy naming those golfers with the most Major wins, that is the subject of another of our golf quizzes.)

Nicklaus will always be associated with Majors, not only for his record number of titles, but because he was seemingly omnipresent at these events. Nicklaus teed it up in every men’s Major from the 1962 Masters through to the 1998 US Open, a record run of 146 consecutive Majors.

From 1962 through 1980, he finished in the top-three 41 times – 54 percent of the Majors contested in that span. He is the only man to have a first-, second- and third-place finish in each of the four Major championships.

His first and last Major victories – the 1962 US Open and the 1986 Masters – were 24 years apart. This is the longest span of anyone Major-winning years. Only Tiger Woods’ 22 years (bookended by his Masters wins of 1997 and 2019) comes close.

Nicklaus also won in each of his first 17 seasons on the PGA Tour, a record that has only been equalled by Arnold Palmer.

So how well do you think you know Jack Nicklaus’ life and career? We have 15 multiple choice questions to test you.

