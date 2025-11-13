'In My View The Ideal Course Length Would Be 14 Holes. Anyone Looking At The Sport Objectively Knows 18 Is Too Long'

When Golf Monthly's Editor, Neil Tappin, published an article a couple of months ago sharing his views on why 12-hole golf is good for the game, we seemed to stumble across another divisive topic that has fostered debate among amateur golfers.

There are many things that divide opinion in the game of golf, from major topics like dress code and slow play to minor issues like changing your shoes in the car park - but suggesting an adaption to the format has also garnered similarly strong opinions.

We received a number of comments from readers, covering the full spectrum of responses you might expect to see when broaching the subject of change in golf, but one particular comment resonated with me.

I actually totally agree with Neil, in that reducing the number of holes would encourage more people to play and make the game accessible, but I also liked the perspective of one of our readers, who suggested 14 holes could be the way to go...

Would 14-Hole Golf Really Be That Bad For The Game?

Often, when sharing our opinions on the state of the game, we get a broad spectrum of really valuable feedback from our audience - and this issue is no different.

I am going to share some of the comments from the article written by Neil Tappin, but if you have an opinion on this that hasn't been covered, or you want to discuss a particular theme, drop me a comment in the box at the bottom of the page.

Weighing in on the aforementioned article, a reader by the name of 'Chase J Sanders' eloquently shared a view on the benefits of 14-hole golf - and I am totally on board with it.

"In my view the ideal course length would be 14 holes, not 12, which would still allow for two meaningful sides of 7 and allow the game to look exactly as it does today.

"Anyone looking at the sport objectively knows that 18 is too long. By the last 3-4 holes, everyone except perhaps the most elite golfer is dragging.

"It's really is hard to justify maintaining 18 holes of manicured, watered golf acreage in a climate changing world that needs to monitor its energy and water usage.

"But alas, this change will never happen because, as illustrated in the comments below, golf is a sport of traditionalists who hate change, no matter how sensible."

Some of the comments referenced in Chase's response also made interesting points.

Ron Danklefs and Chasgolfer both referenced the fact that golfers do have the option to play nine-holes if they want a quicker round of golf.

18-holes of golf can quickly turn into a six-hour (plus) excursion with travel time and a drink in the clubhouse bar afterwards (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

There were some that agreed with this sentiment, but claimed it was difficult logistically to regularly play nine-hole golf - as outlined by Nero M.

"12 holes is an interesting option, that said - we currently have the 9 hole option. I almost always play 9 holes, as the needed time frame [approx 2 hrs] fits my life schedule better than 18.

"What would be helpful is a more positive reception at golf courses for those of us wanting to play 9. When trying to book on line - some courses seem to make it difficult to book only 9 holes.

"Sometimes I've called to inquire about 9 holes, to be advised there weren't any slots available for that - but I could book 18. Courses could be more creative about integrating 9 and 18-hole players into their schedule."

Other readers stated that the number of holes wasn't the issue, instead suggesting that elements such as the length of golf courses, player's pace of play and playing from the wrong tee box could be part of the problem.

There are those who also believe that a change is not necessary at all, as explained by another of our readers.

"Why do individuals feel the need to alter our great game to suit their own needs, you can play as many holes as you want if you are time restricted.

"It's a game that can be played from young to old and everone can be competitive by having a handicap, lets enjoy our golf for life is far to short."

What Does Baz Think?

Similarly to Neil, I have increasingly found it difficult to get out onto the golf course for 18 holes - especially with a young family and finding the time to squeeze in a five or six hour hobby over the weekend without feeling selfish.

In recent months, I have headed out before work or over lunch to play nine holes and even put in a few nine-hole cards which has been a refreshingly positive experience.

Spending an hour and a half in the fresh air, not feeling particularly tired after and conveniently fitting a game that I love into my busy schedule has helped me to get out on the course more - but I'd love to see a few 12- or 14-hole competitions running throughout the year.

Playing 14-hole golf could allow the course to be creative in mapping which holes are used on any particular day, protecting the others and allowing for general maintenance to take place (Image credit: Getty Images)

This sometimes occurs in the winter, when the courses close a few holes for maintenance or to protect them from the elements, and I must admit I often enjoy those more due to the appeal of a three-hour excursion.

Even if courses kept 18 holes open and rotated which 12 or 14 holes were in play on that day, there could be a benefit to course maintenance and protection while also improving the pace of play.

I realise this might not be a particularly popular opinion, as highlighted by some of the comments above, but I do believe that golf has to adapt in order to progress.

There is no reason why some days/competitions couldn't be played on an 18-hole course, but introducing the option of a reduced length round could be a great way to become more accessible while also shaking the tag that golf is overly traditional and showing that the game is prepared to evolve.