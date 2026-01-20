Why I Refuse To Play Golf In Spikeless Shoes

For years I wore spiked golf shoes because that was how all golf shoes were designed. You really had no other option. The thought of wearing trainers to play golf was absurd, you’d lose traction and control.

The very mention of spikes triggers a nostalgic memory of a familiar clatter of metal spikes across the golf club car park. This is likely how many golfers remember spikes, but my word, how times have changed, and so have the materials used on the soles of golf shoes.

As technology and time moved forward I was extremely excited to own my first pair of spikeless shoes. The more spikeless pairs I tested, the more surprised I was at the amount of grip they offered. However, if I’m going to play a round when I want to really crank up distance and accuracy, I wear spiked shoes.

Why? I swing the club fairly fast, I hit it hard. Also, one of my biggest issues is that I lack stability in my lower body and tend to hop and use the earth to push power up and through my drive. It’s therefore really important for me to have maximum grip. There’s already a significant amount of movement, so I need to know I’m not going to slip or slide even slightly.

I find that the torsion I can create in my backswing is far more controlled and doesn’t move too far off the ball. The grip also gives me something to push off on from my downswing through impact. When I wear some spikeless shoes, I feel a bit more unstable, although I admit that Payntr’s X 007 spikeless shoe is out of this world when it comes to comfort and stability.

Now, if my swing speed was slower, I guarantee I wouldn’t feel as much of a difference wearing spikes over spikeless, but I’d still feel some. In most cases I’d recommend to pupils that if they want maximum stability, spikes are the way to go.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

Let’s talk about the amount of energy we produce when swinging a golf club. It’s a powerful action when done properly. Granted, some produce more torque than others, but you are winding up and unwinding in a small area. The kinematic sequence of energy channels from your body through to the golf ball, so you shouldn't be sliding all over the place.

Adding spiked shoes into your equipment bank is a marginal gains approach to your golf. They’re not going to make you worse! Extra stability, traction and power is pretty much guaranteed.

According to independent testing on behalf of Softspikes, switching to Tour Flex Softspikes offers a significant performance advantage. On average golfers increased their total distance by more than 5 yards, while benefitting from 46% more consistency and a 60% improvement in shot dispersion.

Players that notice the most difference are lower handicappers or golfers whose swing speeds top out over 90 mph. However, for those with slower swing speeds, spikes can be a real confidence booster. Many players I teach feel they can freewheel through the ball with more freedom than before. This is partly down to the trust they have that they won’t slip over or lose balance.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

Fellow Golf Monthly writer Carly Cummins, who has a handicap index of 1.8, was surprised that spiked shoes could make a difference to her game. She admits that when wearing her adidas winter golf boots she does feel more grounded and confident and is now going to check out what difference spikes make to her distance when it comes to summer golf.

When you consider the 2025 winners on the pro tours, 90% wore spiked and not spikeless shoes. Over 80% of all tour players wear spikes leaving just a handful of top players who maintain they prefer to wear spikeless. All four of the men’s Major winners wore spikes, as well as three out of the five female Major winners. When you look at female tour players who, as far as I’m concerned, personify power, the likes of Charley Hull and Brooke Henderson, they have spikes on their shoes.

Charley Hull wears spikes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other factors determine the relevance of spikes. For example, if you regularly play on hilly courses, or during winter months find yourself on muddy or slippery terrain, I’d thoroughly recommend spiked shoes. Also, if you’re a woman who is top heavy, or perhaps struggles with balance generally, extra grip will really help.

From an environmental point of view, you can renew spikes as they wear. You’re actually supposed to replace your spikes every 15 rounds of golf! There’s an opportunity to breathe a new lease of life and grip into your favourite pair of shoes, yet so many golfers opt to buy another pair.

Check out your soles and choose wisely when it comes to the best golf shoe spikes. FootJoy uses the Fast Twist 3.0 and adidas are fitted with a PINS system. The Softspikes website has a spikes selector that tells you which system your shoes use.

I know many golfers don’t replace spikes as they find it hard work. I hear you because as someone who has suffered from tennis elbow and rotator cuff injury, the small unlocking action of taking spikes out and replacing them was very painful until now. The new Xtractor wrench from Softspikes is incredibly fast, but if this still doesn’t appeal, take shoes to your PGA pro to do the twisting for you or to upgrade them.

My advice is spiked shoes are worth a try. For options, check out our best women's golf shoes.