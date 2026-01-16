I Don’t Understand Why I Can’t Wear A Hat In The Clubhouse… Who Does It Actually Offend?

Golf has to be the most divisive sport in existence. I’m not sure whether that’s a product of opinionated and sometimes pedantic players or the fact so many areas of the game are highly subjective – the World Handicap System, etiquette, rules, slow play, modernisation versus tradition, course preparation, visitor status and so on.

But arguably the most polarising aspect is clothing and apparel. Several facilities – like Bristol Golf Club and Anders Mankert’s Leicester Golf Centre – have removed the requirement to follow any sort of code, opting instead for a do-as-you-please approach that’s perceived to be more inclusive.

Some people, like Golf Monthly editor Neil Tappin, have argued for the removal of dress codes altogether, while others, like our Secret Club Golfer, believe that would be a big mistake.

I definitely come down in support of the latter. I don’t think it’s too much to ask people to respect the traditions of the game and dress a certain way. I’m also wary of pandering too much to the younger generation and lowering standards in the process.

That said, I find some clubs’ requirement to remove your cap inside absolutely baffling. I just can’t get my head around it at all. Aside from muddy shoes, which I completely understand, why should there be a difference between what’s deemed acceptable to wear inside and outside? It’s bizarre.

I appreciate other views are available, though, so please leave a comment in the box below the article if you disagree (or agree!).

I'm not advocating for football hats and jeans (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Clearly I’m not suggesting you should be allowed to wear a hat inside if it’s a formal occasion or the dress code is specifically jacket and tie (as much as I don’t like dressing up formally, I understand it’s traditional and some people do). But you should be able to keep your hat on if you’re enjoying a post-round pint or some lunch after coming off the course.

I did some research on why you shouldn’t wear a hat inside and the following five themes came up time and time again: showing respect to superiors, military tradition, religious significance, cleanliness and indicating you’re not about to leave, akin to sitting with a coat on. I don’t really see how any of them apply to a golf club setting.

Everyone is equal, so I’m not about to start taking my hat off and bowing down to the secretary. I’m not in the military and I’m not religious. I’m not sure I follow the cleanliness reasoning (more later) and I’m a paying customer, I’ll leave when I want. All the reasons seem extremely outdated to me.

I don’t think wearing a hat inside compromises standards, and if I’m playing at a place that does, I probably won’t be returning anytime soon. And what about wooly hats? If I’ve come off the course on a very cold day, I want to keep it on until I’ve warmed up properly.

While wooly hats are seen as more practical, caps are often associated with messiness and casual dress (even though they also have practical use). Again, I think that’s outdated. Lots of golfers – especially those in the younger generation – see them as a key accessory and put effort into colour matching with their outfit.

They’re not just pulling a creased, random hat out of their bag and sticking it on their head. Most people are more fashion-conscious these days and plenty put a good deal of thought into their choice of headwear.

It’s not frowned upon to wear a cap in a cafe, pub or bar – places where frequenters eat and drink – so why should it be in a golf clubhouse, where they’re doing exactly the same thing?

Golf fashion has evolved since the early days (Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s also a practicality issue. If you’re just popping in for a quick post-round pint, where does your hat go? Balanced on top of your driver or squashed into a pocket in your golf bag?

If you take it off inside, it often ends up on a table, which doesn’t feel overly hygienic to me. Some people are also conscious of having messy ‘hat hair’ and would prefer the simplicity of keeping it covered.

And who does it really bother? If you’re someone who gets offended or riled when someone wears a cap inside, I’d suggest you’re a much bigger problem than the person who keeps their hat on. I’d urge any club that mandates a removal of headwear for a casual drink or lunch in the clubhouse to reconsider.

As far as I see it, there should be absolutely no judgement whatsoever for wearing a cap inside. It’s not 1950 and there’s nothing wrong with it.