‘I Made The Expensive And Soul-Destroying Mistake Of Joining A Golf Course’ - We Asked 4 Female Golfers How They Got Into The Sport

I want to get more women playing golf. That was the goal I set myself after returning from maternity leave in early 2022. I knew I needed to do more than just a free trial session, to not only encourage women to try golf, but to continue to practise and play regularly, so the Women’s Get into Golf initiative was born.

The program involved a 3-week course covering all the basics for getting started on the range and then access to a follow-on, a roll up format Practice Club that had an accompanying WhatsApp group. In the summer months we hit the course. It’s safe to say this format worked and can now be deemed a success after having seen over 150 women complete the three-week course.

In the hope to inspire more women to take up the game in 2024, here are the experiences of four women who took up the game at the start of 2023…

What Made You First Pick Up A Golf Club?

Amanda: I would regularly go to Winchester Golf Academy and relax with tea and cake, reading my book whilst my husband practised his golf on the range. Popping into the loo one day I saw an advert to join a female beginner golf group and just thought it was worth having a go. It might actually be fun!

Becky: I’ve always played sports, it’s a great way to meet new friends and relax and I quite fancied the idea of golf. A few years ago I asked if she fancied taking some beginner lessons with me. We didn’t finish the course of lessons because we found the whole thing a bit difficult and not much fun. The same friend's husband plays, and she asked me if I wanted to do a beginner’s course at the academy as she had been on one and really enjoyed it. I thought I would give it a go, as I still fancied the idea of golf, and I am so glad I did as I was hooked.

(Image credit: Emma Booth)

Ginny: Whilst having a coffee at Winchester Golf Academy, two friends told me about the Get Into Golf program and how much they enjoyed the 3-session course. Coincidentally there was a sign at reception advertising sessions starting the following week. Feeling inspired, I signed up and haven't looked back.

Bella: I used to play a lot of racquet sports as a kid and my dad played golf and tried to get my sister and I into it when we were younger, but it didn't quite stick. Then as a teenager I would go to a driving range with some of my male friends (who played a lot) and I really enjoyed it but didn't see many other women there so didn't think to carry it on - visual representation really matters! Then during the pandemic, I moved back to Winchester and playing golf was a great way to spend time outside, so I decided to take it back up.... it was the best decision.

Is Golf What You Thought It Would Be?

Amanda: It's much better! I had tried 20 years ago to play golf without ever feeling I was getting anywhere. I made the expensive and soul-destroying mistake of joining a golf course and hacking the ball around for a year. Minimal lessons and no practice. I never found other women to play with, it was simply terrible.

Finding Winchester Golf Academy and its non-traditional approach of fun and friendly women’s coaching and support from the professionals has been game changing. I started golf 6 months ago and now feel confident enough to join a local golf club, knowing I can carry on with practice sessions and coaching at Winchester Golf Academy alongside my new golf club membership. I'm very excited about what golf might bring me in 2024.

Becky: Honestly, it’s a lot harder than I thought it would be. My husband told me to be prepared to be frustrated because some days you just won’t be able to hit the ball the way you want, if you are able to hit it at all. I know exactly what he means now! You think you have got it and then out of the blue it all goes to pot. It’s far more technical than I ever imagined. I understood there were different golf clubs for hitting different distances, but I had not realised that they were different lengths too. I also thought that you had the same stance with all clubs except the putter, there is a lot to learn and remember!

(Image credit: Emma Booth)

Ginny: No. It's way more fun, and harder than I imagined, but I enjoy learning new skills. Also, something I can do on my own or with others.

Bella: My first-time playing golf I found it incredibly frustrating because I could barely hit the golf ball. However, the more you play the bigger reward you feel when you can actually hit the ball, then hit a decent shot, and eventually be able to play a decent round of golf without losing 100 balls!

I used to roll my eyes at men talking about how they were off to play a round of golf, but now I totally get it. It is completely addictive, a lot more of a workout than it looks. It’s such a great way to spend time outside in some beautiful grounds, and even better when you get to play with other women, also learning and getting the same enjoyment out of it as yourself.

I also used to think it would be too expensive for me to participate (some club memberships cost a lot of money), but you can find some more laid-back, cheaper courses that cost the same for a round of 9 holes as an exercise class in a gym. Plus, group lessons like those that Emma puts on at Winchester Golf Academy are amazing value.

How Has It Changed Your Life?

Amanda: It's taken me by surprise just how friendly and sociable golf is. I love how much there is to it; so many levels that keep it interesting and fun. I always feel brilliant after playing or practising; refreshed and relaxed.

Becky: Golf is a new hobby for me, it’s fun and gives me much needed “me time”. As well as the challenge of learning something new, and we all need new challenges in life, I have gained new friends as well. Now that I am confident on the course, or at least on one course, it's also a great way to relax.

(Image credit: Emma Booth)

Ginny: I now love going to weekly golf practice sessions with fabulous women and great coaching with a fun element. I also love being out on the golf course and I never thought I would say those words!

Bella: It's been so incredible playing at the academy because Emma holds an evening just for women. At first I was a little nervous to join, but in what has always been a male-dominated game, it’s a really supportive community and a safe space to build your confidence when you see a whole bunch of women, varying in ages, abilities and backgrounds, coming to give it their all.

I've also made some great new friends through golf, where we can chat to each other about it, give each other golf tips, go off at the weekends and play a round and then go for dinner afterwards.

What Advice Would You Give To Someone Thinking Of Giving Golf A Go?

Amanda: I've found golf to be welcoming and inclusive, so find a group where women are learning and give it a go! It's so much fun joining in with other women at a similar level and laughing at the terrible shots together. Never forget you can only improve, and you will never stop learning!

Becky: I would encourage them as it is such fun. It’s also a great way to exercise if you can get out on a course. I would suggest they try to find a club where they can do an introduction course and hopefully be able to carry on with some other group training. This way they will meet others that are also new to the game, they will see that they are not the only ones that can’t hit the ball. Learning together is much more fun than learning on your own.

Hopefully, the club will be able to provide equipment so they don’t have to find their own initially as this can be expensive, especially if you’re not sure if golf is for you. I do think finding a golf coach that makes it fun is a big positive. We are very fortunate with our coaches; every session really is fun.

I would say finding the right club could be the make or break of your new hobby. So, if you find you’re not enjoying it, try a different golf club. Everyone at our club is very friendly and encouraging, the facilities are good, the TopTracer is great so you’re not just hitting balls randomly, you are aiming to hit different distances and need to start looking at the terrain etc and if you are practising with a partner you can have a game without being on the course.

Ginny: Just go for it! Join a women’s coaching group and have fun. It takes practice to learn how to play, but there are no limits to the amount of fun you can have. You don't need special golf clothes or a kit to start, just give it a go. You will meet lovely people and have lots of encouragement from the coaching staff.

(Image credit: Emma Booth)

Bella: Do it! You can start small by heading to a driving range and learning to hit a ball, join a women's group and build your ability and confidence from there. I've also found some amazing professional female golfers on Instagram which is a great source of inspiration.

It's definitely a journey. You will probably find it incredibly frustrating at the beginning (if you've never played before) but give it time and patience. Even now, when I feel confident to play a round of golf without embarrassing myself, I will have days where I want to throw my club into the bushes, but then you hit a great shot and it makes it all worth it.

Also, I am an incredibly fair-weathered person who normally hates being outside in the cold.... yet I have played a round of golf mid-winter wearing nine layers and still loved it!

So there you have it, four ladies and four positive experiences of taking up golf.

Key Takeaways From Their Experiences