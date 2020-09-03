How wide should your golf stance be?
By Alex Buckner published
Golf Monthly Top 25 Coaches Andrew Jones and Gary Alliss ask - how wide should your golf stance be - and they offer simple ways to check if you are doing it right!
This video from Golf Monthly Top 25 Coach Andrew Jones should help answer the question how wide should your golf stance be? His simple advice will also help you find the correct ball position. If you are looking for more guidance, Golf Monthly Top 25 Coach Gary Alliss offers his view on how wide should your golf stance be below.
The width of your stance is not the same for every club in the bag. That's the first and in many ways, most important element to understand here. The basic rule is the longer the club, the wider your stance needs to be. This is because the extra sshaft length creates more clubhead speed and to control that, you need the added stability of a wider stance. However, another important rule to remember is that if your stance gets too wide, the mobility of your swing and your weight shift will become restricted and you will lack overall power. But how wide should your golf stance be for the different clubs in the bag? Here's an easy way to check.
Wedge
With a wedge in hand, take your normal stance. Now hold the top of the wedge next to your left shoulder and let it hang naturally down. It should be in line with the outside of your left foot. The same goes if you drop the club down from your right shoulder towards your right foot.
6-iron
With a 6-iron in hand, take your normal stance. It should be a little wider than with the wedge and the ball position will be a fraction further forward. This is what helps you create the ideal angle of attack. Now hold the top of the 6-iron next to your left shoulder and let it hang naturally down. It should be in line with the middle of your left foot. The same goes if you drop the club down from your right shoulder towards your right foot.
Driver
With your driver in hand, take your normal stance. Again, the stance will be even wider and the ball will be just inside your left heel at address. This will help you strike the ball on the upswing for the ideal launch and spin characteristics. Now hold the top of the driver next to your left shoulder and let it hang naturally down. It should be in line with the oinside of your left foot. The same goes if you drop the club down from your right shoulder towards your right foot.
This is the best way to check how wide your golf stance should be.
Location: Reigate Hill Golf Club
Alex is one of only five James Ridyard's authorised Wedgematrix coaches and the only one in the UK. He has experience teaching on the European, Challenge, Legends, Ladies European and EuroPro Tours and he names his close mentors as Ridyard and Hugh Marr. Among his students of note are the Amateur champion Laird Shepherd.
Most common advice regarding practice:
Block practice has to be individual and have a purpose. Also needs more or less time dependent on area of the game that has more or less variable situations.Skill acquisition needs to be trained separately as well as together. Weaknesses as well as strengths need to be noted so you can play to strengths when performing.
Performance practice is the exam of training on how well you can combine your block practice while matching all the skill acquisitions to achieve a result. When finishing performance practice, there needs to be a reflection on what parts went well and not so well so you can plan redirect your training to improve.
Most common problem with wedges:
Low point depth. Many don’t understand it so I begin there. Another is how to control low point depth and what parts of the body can change it. Understanding and intension affects movement.
Difference between good teachers and great teachers:
Good teachers provide solutions to problems. Great teachers not only teach but coach. Coaching for me is much more personal and goes beyond the lesson tee. Such as looking into stats with a players to then direct sessions to be more productive or might even be listening to problems at home and sharing some advice.
This all impacts performance and creates better environments.
-
-
