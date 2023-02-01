How Much Did LIV Golf Pay Ian Poulter?

Ian Poulter was one of a number of experienced European players to join the breakaway, Saudi-funded LIV Golf circuit for its opening season in 2022. Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Paul Casey, Henrik Stenson, Martin Kaymer, Sergio Garcia and Graeme McDowell, all former European Ryder Cup stars, made the move across from the DP World Tour and PGA Tours.

In February, the Telegraph reported that Poulter was offered somewhere between $20 million and $30 million to sign up with LIV Golf.

That sign on fee was by no means the highest on offer for the LIV Golf recruits.

It appears that Phil Mickelson received the highest LIV signing fee – a reported $200 million, with the likes of Dustin Johnson receiving a sign-on fee north of $100 million, while Brooks Koepka, Cam Smith and Joaquin Niemann received an estimated $100 million.

When Dustin Johnson was asked at last year’s Saudi International whether he had received an offer similar to Poulter’s reported $30 million, DJ replied with a chuckle, “No, not similar,” … “It’s just not similar.”

In an interview with Fox News, LIV Golf Chief Executive Greg Norman suggested Tiger Woods was offered about $700 to $800 million to join the breakaway circuit. An offer he turned down.

According to a report by Forbes, the investment by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment fund boosted the earnings of the 10 highest-paid LIV golfers by an estimated $370 million.

How Much Did Ian Poulter Win on The 2022 LIV Circuit?

Poulter plays for Majesticks GC on the LIV Circuit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Poulter didn’t enjoy a particularly good individual first season on the LIV Golf tour, he failed to record a top-10. But his team, Majesticks GC (including Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield and Laurie Canter) chalked up a couple of third placed finishes, plus a second to boost Poulter’s earnings. In total he won $3,03,333 through the season.

Ian Poulter is known for his Ryder Cup heroics. He has played in the great biennial event on seven occasions and has been a talisman for the European side, twice scoring four points in a Ryder Cup – in 2008 and 2012. He has eight top-10 finishes in Major championships and has won 12 times on the European or DP World Tour, including two WGC events.

The total prize fund in terms of purses and bonuses on the 2022 LIV Golf season was $255 million in 2022 and that is rising to $405 million in 2023 with the schedule expanded to 14 events.

The 2023 LIV season will see 14 regular LIV Golf events taking place. Each tournament will feature 48 players in 12 teams of four who will tee it up to play 54-holes in both individual and team competition.

The prize fund for each regular season event will be $25 million with $20 million to be shared between the individuals - $4 million for 1st place down to $120K for the 48th placed finisher (there’s no cut). $5 million will go to the team competition with prizes of $3million, $1.5 million and $500K going to the first three teams.