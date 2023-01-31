How Much Did LIV Golf Pay Sergio Garcia?

2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia was one of the Major champions to sign with breakaway, Saudi-funded golf league LIV Golf in 2022. We know there were some lucrative sign-on deals even though these have not been formally disclosed. Sergio will almost certainly have received a healthy wedge to make the move to the fledgling circuit.

Reports from various sources suggested that Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau received sign-on fees north of $100 million, with Phil Mickelson reportedly signing a deal worth $200 million.

In an interview with Fox News, LIV Golf Chief Executive Greg Norman suggested Tiger Woods was offered about $700 to $800 million to join the breakaway circuit. An offer which he turned down.

According to a report by Forbes, the investment by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment fund boosted the earnings of the 10 highest-paid LIV golfers by an estimated $370 million.

Forbes suggest that Sergio Garcia was the seventh best paid golfer of 2022, with on-course earnings of $35 million. A good percentage of that would likely have come from a signing-on fee from LIV Golf. It’s been speculated that his signing on fee was over the $40 million mark.

Sergio has said he is very happy with his decision to move to LIV. But at least one old friendship has broken down as a result. Rory McIlroy, a groomsman at Sergio's wedding and a former Ryder Cup partners said there is "no way" their relationship can be repaired.

How Much Did Sergio Garcia Make From LIV Golf in prize money in 2022?

The Spaniard made a few quid in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Through the course of the 2022 LIV season, Sergio Garcia earned $6,128,786 in prize money. Just over $4 million of that came through individual winnings and $2.125 million came through his team – Fireballs GC.

Sergio started the 2022 LIV season slowly but recorded four top-10 finishes in his last five starts to finish the season in 9th place on the individual rankings

By way of context, Sergio Garcia’s career earnings on the PGA Tour are $54,433,395 over 23 and a half seasons on the circuit.

The total prize fund in terms of purses and bonuses on the 2022 LIV Golf season was $255 million in 2022 and that is rising to $405 million in 2023 with the schedule expanded to 14 events.

Sergio Garcia turned professional in 1999 at the age of 19. He made an immediate impact on the pro game, winning the Irish Open that summer and finishing runner-up in the PGA Championship at Medinah.

The Spaniard has won 16 times on the European Tour and 11 times on the PGA Tour. His most significant victory came in the 2017 Masters when he defeated England’s Justin Rose in a playoff to claim his first and, so far, only Major title.

The 2023 LIV season will see 14 regular LIV Golf events taking place. Each tournament will feature 48 players in 12 teams of four who will tee it up to play 54-holes in both individual and team competition.

The prize fund for each regular season event will be $25 million with $20 million to be shared between the individuals - $4 million for 1st place down to $120K for the 48th placed finisher (there’s no cut). $5 million will go to the team competition with prizes of $3million, $1.5 million and $500K going to the first three teams.