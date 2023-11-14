Five Things I’ve Added To My Golf Bag This Winter

Golf in the winter brings with it some unique challenges. If you live in the UK, getting out to play in the first place is the first hurdle, and when you do get out on the course, playing conditions are on a different planet compared to the summer. What you carry with you on the course during these months can make a real difference in how well you play and how comfortable you are out on the course.

For me, golf in the winter isn't even about playing that well - it's about enjoying being outside as much as possible when the weather allows. Most golf courses will ban electric trolleys and ride-on buggies over the winter, so it's important you pack your carry bag efficiently with the items you'll need the most over the winter.

With that in mind, this is a great time to take a stock check of what's in your bag, take out the suncream, sunglasses, and anything that isn't needed for the winter and take the time to stock it up with essentials that can help you play better golf and be more comfortable on course. I've listed five items that I think are absolute essentials for any serious golfer this winter.

Winter gloves

I know I'm not breaking news to most of you here, but having a pair of winter gloves in your bag for the winter is simply essential. Unlike rain gloves, these winter gloves are more about keeping your hands warm than dry. Thermal, windproof, and often with some rain protection too, these gloves are lifesavers when it's freezing on course. Of course, these gloves are a lot thicker than a conventional leather glove and so can take a bit of getting used to when using them to play, but manufacturers have developed much less cumbersome models over the years to make it feel as unintrusive as possible.

I always keep a pair of the best rain gloves in my bag throughout the year anyway, but winter is the time of year I like to make sure there are some thermal gloves in the bag just in case. Some of our favorite modern examples of thermal golf gloves that we've tested include the Under Armour ColdGear Inrafred, Nike All Weather, Mizuno Thermagrip, and Cobra Stormgrip. For even more protection from the, the best golf mittens can sit over a thermal glove and offer protection from the cold between your shots.

Higher lofted fairways and hybrids

The denser cold air in the winter means the golf ball simply doesn't carry as far as normal. Couple in the wet ground that offers pretty much no rollout, and you're going to need as much carry distance as possible in the winter.

To help negate this problem, I'd suggest taking the 3 or 4-iron out of your bag and replacing it with a much higher lofted fairway wood or hybrid. These clubs carry a lot further and, for my money, are easier to hit from muddy and wet lies you'll often come into contact with. Hybrids are also much more versatile out of wet rough than a 3 or 4-iron so there's that to bear in mind too.

Last year, I put a new 7-wood up against my 4-hybrid and found it so enjoyable I put both in the bag in lieu of my 4-iron. Earlier this month, my colleague Sam De'Ath put up a very convincing argument as to why a 9-wood should be the next club you put in your bag that I think is especially pertinent at this time of year. If you don't have a higher lofted fairway wood yet I'd strongly recommend at least getting one in your hand at your local range or fitting store and having a hit.

Castle tees and higher tees

Adding longer tees or larger castle tees into your bag this winter follows the same sort of principle as adding a higher lofted fairway wood, distance. The higher your tee, the easier it is to sweep the ball up and gain a little more carry distance. With the golf ball often plugging where it lands, every yard is crucial off the tee in winter.

For me though, the more practical reason to load your bag up with castle tees this winter is because of mats. Most golf courses will opt to use mats on tee boxes to look after the grass and plastic or bamboo castle tees are often much easier to push into than a conventional long wooden tee.

If you're lucky enough to still be on grass tees during the winter, load your bag up with long wooden or bamboo tees, tee it up high, and really sweep up on the ball to get as much carry distance as possible with the driver.

Waterproofs

Galvin Green's Armstrong jacket is lightweight enough to be easily packed away and stowed in your golf bag for the whole winter.

Perhaps another obvious one, but if one of the best golf waterproofs isn't tucked away in your golf bag right now, you're missing a trick. I always find a lightweight, packable waterproof jacket the best because you can tuck it away into your bag and forget about it, knowing it'll be there when you need it the most. For those who brave the cold and wet conditions (I respect you), a more thermal waterproof jacket like the Callaway Stormguard III or Ping SensorDry S2 Pro-Half-Zip have been our favorites from 2023.

Other waterproofs to consider putting into your golf bag this winter are a waterproof bucket hat, waterproof gloves, extra waterproof trousers, and, of course, an umbrella.

Flask

My last item is my true essential. I'd happily go out without any of the above items, but I need a warm drink with me. Packing a flask with a warm drink before you play, or grabbing one at the golf club, is easily the best way to stay warm (aside from clothing) during a round of golf.

Most stand bags and cart bags come with cooler pockets that help keep the contents of drinks bottles warm or cold (depending on what's inside) so, even if you have a flask or bottle that isn't particularly good at maintaining heat, your golf bag can do it for you too. Whatever your tipple on the golf course, having a full flask at the ready will make those cold 18 holes all that more enjoyable.