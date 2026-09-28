Every Item All Golfers Need In Their Bag (And Some They Don’t!)

When I first considered this topic, the thing that popped immediately into my head was, “a hip flask, obviously!” That says more about me than the requirements of the average golfer, I guess.

I do think it’s sometimes useful to have a hip flask in the bag, for extreme moments of on-course celebration or desolation, but it’s not appropriate to suggest it’s an item “every” golfer need in their bag. Juniors, for instance, probably ought not to have one!

So, it’s an early one to include in the 'items golfers don’t need in their bag' section. Moving on to the essentials…

The Basics

(Image credit: Future)

Obviously, you can’t play golf without a golf club and a ball, so you definitely need at least one of each in the bag.

But let’s say that’s probably not quite enough. Golfers need a selection of clubs to help them navigate a course effectively from tee to green.

You might not opt to take the full allowance of 14 clubs. Some prefer to play with a half set (particularly if they’ve chosen to carry their bag.)

But, on most outings, you might as well start the round with a selection of clubs that will give you the best chance to score well.

(Image credit: Future)

So, a driver and a fairway club, a hybrid or long iron, a set of irons from 4 or 5 to 9-iron, a selection of wedges and a putter, or variation on that...

Then, you should take enough balls to see you through the 18, or more, or fewer holes you’re planning to play on your outing. You don’t need to take two dozen (unless you’re playing Carnoustie in a 40mph wind) but you need enough so you don’t run out!

That’s really it for the absolute basics – you need clubs and balls to play golf.

The Nuts and Bolts

These help! (Image credit: Future)

There are certain items that hold your golf game together and these can make all the difference to your enjoyment of the sport.

Most people (sensibly) choose to play from a tee peg when they start a hole. So, it’s sensible to have some of those in your bag. There are plenty of options to choose from – the classic white wooden tee peg through to the plastic castellated options that give you different heights depending on what club you have selected. You need 10-20 tees in your bag.

On the greens, you will need a ball marker of some type (a coin will do) and a pitch mark repairer to care for the course.

A towel for cleaning clubs and ball can really improve your play, allowing you to remove excess dirt that might affect the quality of your strike.

You should have a couple of pencils for marking score cards and a marker pen for marking your ball.

Not all players choose to wear a glove, but most find that it helps with grip. Leather gloves are my favourite in decent weather and, for me – a rain glove is an essential. They provide grip in even the wettest weather and are a real “game changer.”

An umbrella can keep your round together!

Rain gear is crucial if the weather looks dodgy. An umbrella and lightweight rain suit can help you to keep playing in challenging conditions.

Technology now means you can take some of the uncertainty out of golf. A distance measuring device DMD (either a laser rangefinder or GPS) will give you crucial information on yardage, so you can choose what club to hit.

If you’re out on course for four hours or more, you need sustenance. You should take some liquid and some food to keep you going.

The Extras

A wrech might prove useful, but don't use it during your round! (Image credit: Future)

Conditions can change quickly on the course (certainly if you’re playing in the UK) … It’s good to be prepared. You should have a peaked cap and sun block packed for when the weather is good.

If the weather looks like it could turn, pack more layers to keep warm, also a beanie/bobble hat, a buff and some mittens can save your day. For extra comfort on colder days, pack some handwarmers so you don’t lose the feeling in your fingers.

Your distance measuring device is a key item – make sure you have a back-up battery, so it doesn’t let you down mid-round.

Many modern drivers and fairways have adjustability functions. Although you can’t alter them during a competitive round, you can fix them if the fitting becomes loose. It’s sensible to have a tool to do so.

Something for cleaning your grooves is a good idea. Some will take a brush, others might even take a special, sharpening tool for getting right in and removing all the dirt.

There are many other gadgets and gizmos on the market that you might consider adding to the bag but those above are what I think are the essentials.

What you don’t need

Don't leave that banana in their too long! (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is, of course, personal preference when it comes to filling your golf bag with accessories and ancillary equipment and who am I to judge what you take out? I will a little though…

Here are a few items I would never have in (or on, or around) my bag – Iron covers are wrong and can only lead to poor golf. Rubber tees tied together with string are not a favourite of mine. A manual score counter that clicks through as you go doesn’t look great. One of those squidgy ball cleaner things is rather naff.

Other things you don’t need – too many golf balls (as mentioned before.) Lugging around two dozen scabby old balls is a waste of time.

You don’t need thermal gear in mid-summer. What you also don’t want in mid-summer is old chocolate bars or bananas melting and rotting in your golf bag pocket.

Carrying old ball packets, empty containers or any golf card or course planners from courses you’ve previously visited is a waste of valuable space.

Basically – keep your bag organised. Think about what you need for the round or day ahead. Streamline where possible and carry the items that will help you play your best and enjoy your outing to the fullest.