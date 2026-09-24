Nominations Open For 2026 Women In Golf Awards As Event Celebrates 5-Year Milestone
Celebrating 5 years of industry trailblazers, nominations are open to honour the leaders, innovators, and unsung heroes shaping the future of golf
Nominations have officially opened for the 2026 Women in Golf Awards, marking five years of celebrating the trailblazers, innovators, and leaders transforming the landscape of the golf industry.
Since launching, the annual awards have grown into a cornerstone event for the sport, providing a respected platform to honour excellence across all corners of the game - from greenkeeping and grassroots initiatives to executive leadership and digital content creation.
The 2026 ceremony will take place at Belton Woods in Lincolnshire on Friday, 27 November 2026, where three finalists from each category will gather following an independent judging process.
Celebrating Impact Across the Industry
This year’s awards feature nine distinct categories, supported by major industry bodies and brands:
Brand of the Year (in partnership with the British Golf Industry Association)
Woman Content Creator (in partnership with The Loop)
Women’s Initiative (in partnership with The Professional Golfers’ Association)
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International Woman (in partnership with Perry Ellis)
Woman in Leadership (in partnership with The Golf Club Management Association)
PGA Member/Assistant (in partnership with The TGI Golf Partnership)
Rising Star (in partnership with Titleist & FootJoy)
Unsung Hero (in partnership with England Golf)
Women in Turfcare (in partnership with BIGGA)
Reflecting on the milestone, Founder of the Women in Golf Awards Nicole Wheatley emphasised the broader impact the event continues to have on the sport's future.
"As we celebrate five years of the Women in Golf Awards, we're proud to continue shining a spotlight on the remarkable individuals and organisations helping to shape the future of our industry," said Wheatley. "This event recognises excellence, dedication and leadership, but it is also inspiring the next generation of talent across the industry.
"We encourage nominations from men and women across every corner of the industry and look forward to uncovering the exceptional stories that emerge year on year."
How To Nominate
To maintain rigorous standards of fairness and credibility, all submissions will be evaluated by an independent judging panel made up of industry experts, established leaders, and influential figures from across the sport.
Whether highlighting a rising star on the turf team, an innovative brand campaign, a grassroots mentor, or an inspirational leader, peers and colleagues are encouraged to submit their entries before the four-week window closes.
Nominations Window: Open now until 12 October 2026
Awards Ceremony: Friday, 27 November 2026 at Belton Woods, Lincolnshire
Submit Entries: www.womeningolfawards.co.uk
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
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