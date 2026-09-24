Nominations Open For 2026 Women In Golf Awards As Event Celebrates 5-Year Milestone

Nominations have officially opened for the 2026 Women in Golf Awards, marking five years of celebrating the trailblazers, innovators, and leaders transforming the landscape of the golf industry.

Since launching, the annual awards have grown into a cornerstone event for the sport, providing a respected platform to honour excellence across all corners of the game - from greenkeeping and grassroots initiatives to executive leadership and digital content creation.

The 2026 ceremony will take place at Belton Woods in Lincolnshire on Friday, 27 November 2026, where three finalists from each category will gather following an independent judging process.

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Celebrating Impact Across the Industry

This year’s awards feature nine distinct categories, supported by major industry bodies and brands:

Brand of the Year (in partnership with the British Golf Industry Association)

Woman Content Creator (in partnership with The Loop)

Women’s Initiative (in partnership with The Professional Golfers’ Association)

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International Woman (in partnership with Perry Ellis)

Woman in Leadership (in partnership with The Golf Club Management Association)

PGA Member/Assistant (in partnership with The TGI Golf Partnership)

Rising Star (in partnership with Titleist & FootJoy)

Unsung Hero (in partnership with England Golf)

Women in Turfcare (in partnership with BIGGA)

Reflecting on the milestone, Founder of the Women in Golf Awards Nicole Wheatley emphasised the broader impact the event continues to have on the sport's future.

"As we celebrate five years of the Women in Golf Awards, we're proud to continue shining a spotlight on the remarkable individuals and organisations helping to shape the future of our industry," said Wheatley. "This event recognises excellence, dedication and leadership, but it is also inspiring the next generation of talent across the industry.

"We encourage nominations from men and women across every corner of the industry and look forward to uncovering the exceptional stories that emerge year on year."

How To Nominate

To maintain rigorous standards of fairness and credibility, all submissions will be evaluated by an independent judging panel made up of industry experts, established leaders, and influential figures from across the sport.

Whether highlighting a rising star on the turf team, an innovative brand campaign, a grassroots mentor, or an inspirational leader, peers and colleagues are encouraged to submit their entries before the four-week window closes.

Nominations Window: Open now until 12 October 2026

Awards Ceremony: Friday, 27 November 2026 at Belton Woods, Lincolnshire

Submit Entries: www.womeningolfawards.co.uk

