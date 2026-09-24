How To Watch Presidents Cup 2026: Live Streams & TV Details

The Presidents Cup is a biennial event that pits, in a team format, the best 12 players from the United States against the best dozen from the rest of the world outside of Europe.

Presidents Cup 2026: key information • Dates: September 24–27, 2026 • Venue: Medinah Country Club, Medinah, Illinois, USA • TV Channels: The Golf Channel (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Seven of the world’s top 10 ranked golfers are playing, headed by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, all of them on the US side.

In contrast, the highest-ranked players for the International team are 14th-ranked Si Woo Kim and 22nd-ranked Ryan Fox. New Zealander Fox, 39, and this year’s Open champion, is making his Cup debut, as is 38-year-old Canadian Nick Taylor.

Adam Scott is playing in his 12th Presidents Cup, which draws him level with Phil Mickelson for the most appearances.

Team USA has dominated this contest historically, winning 13 of the 15 Cups held and tying another. In seeking an 11th successive victory, the US team is looking to maintain its record of winning every home Presidents Cup.

Each side comprises six qualifiers and six captain’s picks. For the US side, qualification was based on weighted FedExCup points since January 2025. For the International side, automatic qualification was based on the Official World Golf Ranking.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch the Presidents Cup 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Presidents Cup 2026 for free? In the US you can watch at no cost via free trials. YouTube TV's free trial carries the Golf Channel and NBC meaning you can stream all the Presidents Cup for free. DirecTV Stream and Fubo also have free trials that also carry the Golf Channel and NBC. Abroad this weekend and can't access your free trial? You need a VPN — more on that below.

Watch Presidents Cup 2026 from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

How to watch Presidents Cup 2026 in the US

In the US, TV coverage for the first two days is on the Golf Channel.

You can access the channel through cord-cutting services like YouTube TV (free trial), Hulu + Live TV (free trial) and Sling (cheapest monthly option).

The weekend action will air on NBC with coverage available to live stream on the online platform, Peacock. You will need the Premium plan with prices starting at $12.99/month.

If you haven't got NBC on cable then a cord-cutting service is your best option. Our favourites include YouTube TV, Sling, DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

Swipe to scroll horizontally US Broadcast Schedule Day Sessions TV coverage (times ET) Thursday 24th Sept 5x Fourballs 12.30pm-7pm (Golf Channel) Friday 25th Sept 5x Foursomes 2pm-7pm (Golf Channel) Saturday 26th Sept 4x Fourballs; 4x Foursomes 8am-9am (Golf Channel), 9am-7pm (NBC) Sunday 27th Sept 12x singles 12pm-6pm (NBC)

How to watch Presidents Cup 2026 in the UK

The Presidents Cup will be available on Sky Sports in the UK. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.

How to watch Presidents Cup 2026 in Australia

In Australia you can watch the Presidents Cup 2026 on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.

Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.

How to watch Presidents Cup 2026 in Canada

In Canada, live action of the Presidents Cup 2026 is being broadcast by TSN, with RDS carrying French language broadcast.

To access TSN you can either add it to your cable package or stream via TSN+ with subscriptions starting from CA$24.99/month.

Presidents Cup: Format

Thursday will have five fourball matches and Friday five foursomes (alternate shot) matches. Saturday will have two sessions, with the morning session four foursomes and the afternoon one, four fourball matches. Sunday will have 12 singles matches.

The rules state that each member of a team is required to take part in at least one match before the Singles.

In the event of an overall tie, USA will retain the Presidents Cup as holders.

Presidents Cup: Schedule

Times in local time, CDT. (For ET add one hour; for BST add six hours.)

Thursday, September 24: Fourballs tee off 11.35am-12.47pm

Friday, September 25: Foursomes tee off 1.05pm-2.01pm

Saturday, September 26: Fourballs tee off 7.02am-7.56am; Foursomes tee off 1.15pm-1.57pm

Sunday, September 27: Singles tee off 11.02am-1.19pm

Presidents Cup 2026: Teams

USA: Qualifiers: Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa, and Cameron Young. Picks: Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Jacob Bridgeman, Chris Gotterup, and Jackson Koivun.

International Team: Qualifiers: Si Woo Kim (South Korea), Tom Kim (South Korea), Min Woo Lee (Australia), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Adam Scott (Australia), and Ryan Fox (New Zealand). Picks: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa), Corey Conners (Canada), Nico Echavarria (Colombia), Ryo Hisatsune (Japan), Sungjae Im (South Korea), and Nick Taylor (Canada).

Presidents Cup 2026: TV Schedule

Thursday 24th September:

US (ET): 12.30pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

UK (BST): 5.30pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf) & 8.30pm-12am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): Friday; 2am-9am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 12pm-7pm (TSN 1)

Friday 25th September:

US (ET): 2pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

UK (BST): 7pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf) & 10.15pm-12am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): Saturday 4am-9am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 2pm-7pm (TSN1)

Saturday 26th September:

US (ET): 8am-9am (Golf Channel), 9am-7pm (NBC)

UK (BST): 4.30pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf) & 11pm-12am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): 10pm-9am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 8am-7pm (TSN3)

Sunday 27th September

US (ET): 12pm-6pm (NBC)

UK (BST): 4.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Australia (AEST): Monday 2am-8am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo)

Canada (ET): 12pm-6pm (TSN3)