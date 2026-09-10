Irons Vs Hybrids Vs Fairway Woods Vs Wedges – How Many Of Each Should You Carry?

It’s one of those age-old debates: how many golf clubs do you really need? You are allowed, of course, to carry 14 - but many believe, including our very own Joe Ferguson of Kick Point, that’s too many.

However, 14 is the number, and most golfers will fill their bag with the maximum number of clubs that they are allowed. Why wouldn’t you?

If you’ve just started playing, or perhaps you’re looking to fine-tune your line-up, how many of each type of club should you carry?

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The answer is that it’s not black and white. If you like your What’s In The Bag content, you’ll know one tour pro’s 14-club lineup can look quite different from another.

However, every tour pro is evenly gapped through the set. This is crucial. There’s little point in carrying two clubs that go the same distance - that's a waste.

One of the 14 clubs, of course, needs to be a putter - so let’s look at how the rest of your set could look, starting at the top end with your woods.

WOODS, FAIRWAYS & HYBRIDS

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You’ve got your driver - that’s easy. Or is it? You’ve also got your mini driver, which sits between the driver and 3-wood in terms of size.

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Should you carry a driver or a mini driver? In short, it’s usually a replacement for the driver for players seeking more control, a replacement for a 3-wood for those looking for more distance, or an additional club between the driver and 3-wood.

Some players may find they are more accurate with a mini driver off the tee and/or they can use it off the fairway.

As a result, some golfers have replaced their 3-wood.

However, much depends on a player's swing characteristics and personal preferences.

Recreational golfers and high-handicap players may be better served skipping the 3-wood and playing a 4- or 5-wood, because they are more playable and provide more optimal launch and spin profiles for slower swing speeds.

On tour, we're seeing woods as high as 9-woods being used. Golfers have never had so much choice in the long game department - it's a case of finding what works for you just as the best players in the world do.

Bear in mind, the more clubs you carry at the top end of your bag, the fewer options you'll have at the bottom end (see below).

And this is the whole point. When you’re building the perfect set of 14 golf clubs for your game, it’s all about compromise.

How about hybrids and utility irons? For many golfers, it’s a no-brainer: hybrids are easier to launch and offer greater forgiveness and versatility.

The bottom line is this: the question shouldn't be how many of each you should carry; it's about choosing the ones that suit your swing and make the game easier.

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However, in the hands of more accomplished ball strikers and those who can generate high club head speed, utility irons can be a great weapon to have, especially in the summer when the ground is firm or when wanting to keep the flight down on a windy links course.

Speaking of which, your line-up might also vary depending on the type of course you are playing. Most tour pros tweak their club selections throughout the season according to where they’re playing.

For example, some players will ditch their long irons in favor of a 7-wood at the Masters, as the extra loft helps players launch the ball higher, allowing their approach shots to land softly, which can be a significant advantage on Augusta’s treacherous greens.

IRONS

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Most standard sets of irons consist of six or seven clubs, running from 4- or 5-PW. The key is to avoid falling into the trap of your longest hybrid/utility going the same distance as your longest iron.

So, let’s say you’ve got your driver, fairway, and hybrid/utility, and you’re happy with the transition into your longest iron (4-PW, for example) - that’s 11 clubs, including the putter.

With space for three wedges, your line-up is complete. You could call this a typical set of 14 clubs that covers the distances and shots required.

However, this lineup might not suit everyone - it’s just a guide.

WEDGES

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Let’s take a step back. All golfers can benefit from a wedge fitting, which will dial in your scoring clubs. However, if you don’t want to spend time and money on that, consider these basic principles.

Longer hitters usually require more wedges than shorter hitters. Let’s say you can hit your driver 300 yards - you’re probably able to hit your pitching wedge 140 yards.

Now, if you’ve got 140 yards into the green with your pitching wedge, you’ve got a lot of ground to cover with your other wedges. Maybe this is a bit of a generalisation, but there is some truth in it.

In short, it comes down to this. Are you comfortable hitting full wedge shots? Maybe, if you’re proficient at hitting half and three-quarter pitches and manipulating your yardages, you can drop a wedge.

This might be your preferred option, therefore giving you an option at the top end of your bag - perhaps a 7-wood for when you’re struggling to find fairways with the big stick.

What's The Answer?

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In summary, it comes down to what suits you and what you are comfortable with.

What are your strengths and weaknesses? How often do you use certain clubs? What type of shots do you need to play on your home course? How many different clubs do you chip with?

It sounds like a lot to consider, and if you’re serious about your golf, yes, it’s true: we can get quite granular with the details.

However, it all becomes simpler when you see a PGA pro and/or spend a little time on a launch monitor to establish your carry distances with each club.

From there, you can make tweaks at the top or bottom end of your bag.

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Having an extra wedge or two in the garage, or several different long game clubs to call upon, is never a bad idea. Even in the winter, you might want to consider swapping in a higher bounce wedge for when the ground gets soft to make chipping easier.

Just as the tour pros might put a driving iron in the bag at the expense of a hybrid during Open week, you can mix up your own bag to better suit where you play.

So, how many of each club should you carry? That’s up to you to determine. However, hopefully this has given you a better idea of how to build the perfect bag.

If it helps, our resident pro and fitting expert, Joe, carries the following: driver, fairway wood, utility wood (rescue), irons 4-PW, three wedges and a putter.

How do you configure your bag? Let us know in the comments below.