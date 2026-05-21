Andy Murray WITB: What Clubs Does The Tennis Legend Use?

Andy Murray is regarded as one of, if not, the best British tennis players to have played the game, amassing three Major triumphs, as well as two Olympic gold medals.

Enjoying a professional career that spanned nearly two decades, the former World No.1 retired in 2024 and, ever-since, has embarked on a golfing journey that has seen him play off a near scratch handicap.

An official brand ambassador with Callaway, Murray uses a full bag of its clubs and, on a recent trip to St Andrews, Deputy Editor Joel Tadman was able to spend some time with the tennis great going through his models and specs.

Check out the full what's in the bag below...

Driver

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Callaway produce some of the best golf drivers money can buy and, in the top order of the bag, Murray opts for the Quantum Max, which is on the more forgiving side when its comes to the Quantum range.

Previously using a 9° head, the Scotsman now has a 10.5° head in his set-up that it is in the neutral setting. Along with the club head, you'll find a Fujikura Ventus Red 6 X shaft.

For those wondering, Murray claims he carries the club around 285 yards on the simulator.

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Fairway Woods

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In the fairway wood department, Murray has a Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond 3-wood, while the slightly older Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond is present in a 7-wood loft.

A Fujikura Ventus Black 7 S is the shaft of choice in the 3-wood, with the Tennis ace claiming "I felt uncomfortable hitting 3-wood, but since I got fitted into this club it's really helped me, especially when hitting it off the tee and needing another option."

When it comes to the 7-wood, Murray calls it "his favorite club," and it features a Project X Denali 80G TX shaft.

Speaking about the 7-wood, he states "the thing I love about it is how easy it is to get in the air and it spins a lot, so I find it easy to stop on the green."

Loft-wise, the 3-wood is a 15° head, while the 7-wood has 21° of loft.

Irons

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Away from the woods, and to the irons, where Murray uses a set of Callaway Apex TCB from 4-iron to 9-iron.

Released in 2024, they rank among the best Callaway irons money can buy and are designed for the best ball strikers. Such is the quality, Xander Schauffele had them in-play for his two Major wins that year.

"The clubs I had previously were lower launching and provided less spin, so I was struggling a bit with them," explained Murray. "With these, I'm not hitting them as far, but I'm hitting it higher and with more spin and control."

Shaft-wise, the popular True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 are in-play. Previously, Murray used the X100, but dropped down to the S400 due to the fact it feels easier to swing.

Wedges

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Moving to the scoring section of the bag, where Murray uses Callaway Opus SP wedges, specifically in a 46°, 50° , 54° and 58° configuration.

Opting for an SP pitching wedge instead of an Apex TCB model, Murray explains the reason for that is down to distance, as well as more control, particularly around the greens.

Stamped with his initials, as well as his kids' names, the 54° is the most used wedge in the bag, but he does use a mix of wedges when around the greens.

Putter

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The final club in Murray's bag is the putter, specifically the Odyssey Ai-One Jailbird Mini, which is among the best Odyssey putters on the market.

"Putting is the thing I've found hardest to learn, particularly aiming when over the ball," says Murray.

"For whatever the reason, the white and black lines on the back (of the putter) have helped me with my alignment. I've also had the putter shortened and that has really helped me stay in my posture."

Golf Ball

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Ending with the golf ball, with Murray using the Callaway Chrome Tour X, one of the best premium golf balls on the market.

"I get decent distance with it and my control is relatively good. When I started, I used a low launching golf ball and it didn't get any spin.

"Often, on par 3s, I thought I'd hit a good shot and it'd fire way through, but I don't get that with the Chrome Tour X. For me it's about control and I get that with the X."

Andy Murray WITB: Full Specs