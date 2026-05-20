Time For A Golf Bag Clear Out... 3 Items You Need (And 4 To Get Rid Of) This Summer

The time of year is upon us where we are suddenly playing a lot more golf. The invitations to have a round in a corporate day or play a cheeky 9 holes are coming thick and fast, but is your golf bag ready?

A poorly prepared set of equipment (I’m not just talking clubs) can seriously cost you shots and get you flustered during your round. So what do you really need in your bag and what could you take out to make the game easier.

Take Everything Out

Yes, seriously. Now is the time to empty your bag. Is it suitable for your kind of golf? Could it be smaller, lighter, more clever in its design? Do the straps do a good job when you carry it? Is it still waterproof, or could you potentially upgrade.

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Our best women’s golf bags guide will help you to find the one you need for your game in no time. There are bags out there that do brilliant jobs, yet take up less space, and are also super lightweight. If yours weighs a ton, think about the effect this has on your body and energy levels.

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

Take Out 2 Clubs, Add 1 In

Once everything is out of your bag, ask yourself if you use all your clubs? Many golfers don’t, reaching only for their favourites and still managing to score well. Having less clubs will make you more creative in your shot making and creativity is fun.

Some women still carry a 4 and 5-iron, as these came as part of a set, but it doesn't mean they are useful to them. The majority of female golfers would benefit from stripping out the longer irons and adding a hybrid or a higher lofted 9-wood. These are far easier to hit for slower swing speeds and much more versatile.

Consider booking a golf club gapping session with your professional and try to streamline the clubs you carry to make your bag and your decision making lighter on the course.

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Take Out 47 Golf Balls!

What’s the condition of your golf balls? Perhaps it’s time to choose a ball that works for your game. A ball with a built-in alignment aid, such as the TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe, will seriously help your putting and ability to aim off the tee.

So many golfers avoid using good balls because they worry about losing them. STOP! It’s time to give yourself permission to use a decent ball every time you play. The stripe balls will help you to focus over every shot and should mean you lose far less balls. So cancel out, “What if I lose my ball” pre-shot thought and replace it with focusing on where you want your ball to go.

If adding shiny new balls into your bag is a step too far, pick your 12 best golf balls and use an alignment tool to mark them up - a favourite Sharpie pen in your lucky colour. Twelve golf balls is more than enough and you can always borrow a ball if disaster strikes. On average amateur golfers lose 1-4 balls per round (higher handicappers, 4 or a few more). Therefore, you really don’t need 41 more in your bag!

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

Take Out A Mouldy Banana

Add in fuel you won’t forget. Bananas rule, but instead put it into a carry case that won’t see it squashed. I like to take fuel that won’t go off, as I notoriously forget to take food and drink out of my bag after a round. A can of drink, a protein bar, these two items always live in my, plus a box of raisins or bag of trail-mix. These will be ready for that mid-round pickup when it’s required.

Add In Rain Protection

Our climate around the world is becoming more unpredictable so having an umbrella that will keep the sun and rain off is perfect. Mine is ultra lightweight so it's always in the bag.

My other essential item that is featherweight is my Sunderland Whisperdry Aurora waterproof jacket. Lightweight waterproof jackets are available from most brands and all do an incredible job of keeping you dry, but also warm if the wind gets up.

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

Add In Roll-On Sunscreen

There’s no need to add a huge bottle when realistically you won’t use more than a teaspoon before you play or during the round when the sun unexpectedly appears. I keep a big bottle in my car so I can apply before I go out (usually in the car park or changing room) then wash my hands to avoid my grip slipping.

Add In A Distance Measuring Device

Any device that will give you the distance you need to carry the ball. Whether that’s one of the best golf rangefinders or a good old-fashioned course planner. You need this information. Without it, you’re guessing, and when we guess we rarely commit to the shot.

A gentle reminder to practice your carry distances on the range, familiarise yourself with how far half shots go with most of your clubs. This will set you in great stead to carry less clubs and be quick when it comes to picking the right one. Know your carry yardages and you’ll feel confident over the ball. Trust is a wonderful thing.

A good cleanse of your golf bag is not only very satisfying but will streamline your golf kit and make you feel prepared for any game that is sprung upon you. Let’s face it, if we fail to prepare, we are prepared to fail. If your goal is to enjoy your golf then I recommend that you opt for that clear out.