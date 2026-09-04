Nine And Dine - Five Lovely 9-Hole Courses With Accommodation

Whether you are looking for a base for a golfing tour, on a tight schedule that only allows nine holes, or are simply keen to enjoy other attractions in the area as well, each of these five 9-holers has on-site accommodation that will fit the bill.
Forbes of Kingennie
- GF: 18 holes: £44wd, £48we
- W: forbesofkingennie.co.uk
A short drive from the Goliath of Carnoustie Golf Club, this delightful David is beautifully situated in the Angus countryside to the east of Dundee. It opened in 2007, has been designed to USGA specifications and is kept in excellent condition, with three short holes all of quite different lengths and a lone par 5.
The gently undulating land offers panoramic views over the Tay Estuary and beyond, with burns, ponds and some strong bunkering all adding to the challenge. There is all manner of accommodation on the estate, from shepherds huts to substantial lodges, plus various dining options including the Scullery and the Cairn O'Mount Bar. In a golf-rich area, Forbes of Kingennie makes for a perfect home from home.
Priskilly Forest
- GF: 18 holes: £26
- W: priskillyforest.co.uk
Situated in the rolling hills to the west of Pembrokeshire, the par-35 course at Priskilly Forest is very impressively maintained as well as a proper test of golf. Tree-lined but never too claustrophobic, there are changes in elevation that will test club selection while also rewarding you with far-reaching views.
The closing par 5 is a thing of beauty, and there is first-class bed and breakfast available in the Georgian country house. If ever you are headed for the ferry at Fishguard en route to play some of the best golf courses in Ireland, this very friendly resort is the ideal break in your journey.
Aigas
- GF: 18 holes: £33wd, £35we
- W: aigasgolfcourse.co.uk
Hidden away in the heart of the Scottish Highlands but within easy reach of Nairn, Royal Dornoch and Cabot Highlands, Aigas offers accommodation in a number of cottages. Its charming course borders the River Beauly and opens with the only par 5, where you'll hope to take advantage of the prevailing breeze.
The remaining holes are evenly split between par 3s and two-shotters, the final two offering real birdie hopes. The area is outstandingly scenic and Aigas offers a delightful round at a fraction of the cost of its more illustrious neighbours.
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Headlam Hall
- GF: 18 holes: £30
- W: headlamhall.co.uk
About 20 miles inland from the links at Seaton Carew in County Durham, the 17th-century Headlam Hall is now a luxury hotel with fine dining, a spa and a charming nine-hole course that opened in 2004. Oddly (quite literally) each of the non-evenly-numbered holes is a par 3.
They vary in character enormously and feature a 228-yard brute to a green protected by the Headlam Beck as well as one about half that length to a semi-island green. The course is playable all year round and very welcoming.
Budock Vean
- GF: 18 holes: £36wd, £40we
- W: budockvean.co.uk
It is rare to write about a selection of courses and not include one designed by James Braid, and it was indeed the five-time Open champion responsible here almost a century ago. Overlooking the Helford Estuary in deepest Cornwall, this hotel course is full of charm and character, and enormous fun. It can also be a good base if you are heading to play some of the best golf courses in Cornwall.
There are three par 3s, a drivable par 4 plus one that's almost unreachable in two, and a fine par 5 at the 7th. Your round finishes on a very pretty short hole. Along with the hotel, there are also self-catering holiday homes and traditional cottages.
Rob has been playing golf for more than 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played nearly 1,300 courses in almost 50 countries. Last year, his tally was 77, 44 of them for the first time, which included his 1,000th in the UK&I. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 Courses, of which he has played all, as well as the Next 100 where he is missing two in Scotland and four in Ireland. He has been a member of Tandridge for over 30 years where his handicap hovers around 14. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
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