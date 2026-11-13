What's The Average Amateur Driving Distance In The USA... And Are They The Longest In The World?

International competitions in any sport rarely fail to get the juices flowing.

Whether it's a World Cup knockout match, the 100m final at the Olympic games, the final day of the Ryder Cup or the monumental beer pong match me and my friend once played against a Brazilian duo on a rooftop in Barcelona - flying the flag is exhilarating.

The opportunity to compete against other countries in amateur golf is rare, but what if we could provide a platform to grab some bragging rights without needing to leave your living room?

Thanks to the latest 2026 data, we can now reveal the average driving distance in the USA - and how that ranks on the global stage.

Grab your flag. Ready your chants. It's competition time!

Average Amateur Driving Distance In The USA (2026 Data)

Let's start by answering the big question.

The average driving distance in the USA, according to the latest 2026 Shot Scope data, is 248 yards.

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Interestingly, when you analyse the handicap index of registered Shot Scope users in the country - the average handicap is 10.6.

I can reveal that is the lowest of any country in the world, but how does their 248 yard driving distance average compare to a selection of other great golfing nations?

The average amateur driving distance in the USA is 248 yards (Shot Scope Users, 2026) (Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

Where Does The USA's Average Driving Distance Rank Globally?

For any fellow flyers of the Union Jack, you'll be as sad as I was to learn that we rank dead last in this 10-team list!

It's the same old story, unfortunately - at least for any English football fans.

Despite a fairly respectable driving distance average of 234 yards, we were once again pipped at the post by Spain (235y), but we also failed to out hit Japan (236y), Ireland (237y), Denmark (239y) and Sweden (242y).

We didn't really lay a glove on the Americans, did we?

A whopping 14 yard gap exists between the United Kingdom and the USA, so who are the main contenders in this fictional world title race?

New Zealand returned a driving distance average of 243 yards to just miss out on a medal, leaving the final position of three to reveal: Canada, Australia and the USA.

Another crushing defeat for the United Kingdom on the world stage... even after I added a few yards off the tee in my recent lesson! (Image credit: Tom Lewis)

Canada raced home in third with a whopping driving distance average of 246 yards, just two behind the Americans - leaving a captivating gold medal match between the red, white and blue and... the green and gold of Australia.

Sadly, this particular story ends in disappointment for the big-hitting Americans.

It appears Australia have been eating their Weetabix - powering through the line with a driving distance average of 251 yards.

They are the only nation to break the 250-barrier, despite having an average handicap that is 2.5 shots higher than the American cohort of Shot Scope users.

Average Amateur Driving Distance By Country Average driving distance of Shot Scope users by country in 2026 Average Driving Distance Australia 251 United States 248 Canada 246 New Zealand 243 Sweden 242 Denmark 239 Ireland 237 Japan 236 Spain 235 United Kingdom 234 0 75 150 225 300 Average Driving Distance Data Product Value Australia 251 United States 248 Canada 246 New Zealand 243 Sweden 242 Denmark 239 Ireland 237 Japan 236 Spain 235 United Kingdom 234

Why Are Driving Distance Averages Higher In Australia?

So, why are golfers in Australia hitting the ball farther? This could be down to a number of factors.

Firstly, you can't rule out that it could be down to increased skill in finding the centre of the face and achieving a better clubhead speed.

As this is an average, however, it's more likely to be down to environmental factors.

The temperature is warmer than most of those countries on the list - therefore the ball is flying farther.

The fairways may be firmer than other geographic locations too, meaning golfers in Australia may benefit from a little additional roll.

Whatever the reason, you have to take your hat off to them.

A significant beating for the United Kingdom, a respectable silver medal for the United States of America and another international accolade heading Down Under.

Roll the national anthems.