The Prolific Architect Of Sunningdale Old Also Designed These Five Beauties

With somewhere in the region of 170 courses designed and revised, Willie Park Junior was one of the most accomplished contributors of all time to the world of golf. Many know and love his creation at Sunningdale Old, but his work lives on all over the UK&I and further afield.

Burhill (Old)

There is a tight approach to the 8th green (Image credit: Burhill Golf & Leisure)

GF: Burhill (Old) 18 holes: £145 Mon-Thu, £150 Fri-Sun

Burhill (Old) 18 holes: £145 Mon-Thu, £150 Fri-Sun W: burhillgolf-club.co.uk

Six years after creating the Old course at Sunningdale and 20 years after the first of his two Open Championship victories in 1887, Willie Park Junior designed and led the construction of the original 18 holes at Burhill in Surrey. This parkland course runs through the most magnificent specimen trees, is very well bunkered both visually and strategically, and features plenty of doglegs that place a premium on accurate driving.

Burhill Old closes with an attractively-bunkered par 4 (Image credit: Burhill Golf & Leisure)

The greens are relatively small with plenty of contours, some obvious and some less so. The beautiful Grade II-listed clubhouse is this year celebrating its 300th anniversary, and with its excellent New course offering a completely contrasting test of golf, Burhill makes for the consummate golfing venue with its 36 holes among the best courses in Surrey.

Huntercombe

Behind the green on the par-5 6th at Huntercombe (Image credit: Jason Livy)

This classic design not far from Oxford was originally heathland with barely a tree on site. While many have grown up over the years, it has retained all the original and unique design features that make it a pilgrimage site for course architecture enthusiasts.

The 13th is a strong par 4 (Image credit: Jason Livy)

Chief among these are the ‘pots', the 100+ areas where Park created hazards best described as grass bunkers of varying size. They contribute immeasurably to both the visuals and the strategy. Proudly celebrating 125 years in 2026, Huntercombe is very much one of a kind and all the better for it. It is fully deserving of its place in the Golf Monthly Next 100 Courses in the UK&I.

Berkhamsted

Looking back from behind the green on the par-5 7th at Berkhamsted (Image credit: Andy Hiseman)

Today's layout at this Hertfordshire club may be more the work of Harry Colt and James Braid, but the original nine holes Park designed in 1890 laid the foundations and style template for its evolution. As at Huntercombe, the routing makes the fullest use of mounds, hollows, gorse and heather.

The 15th is a dogleg par 4 from right to left (Image credit: Andy Hiseman)

Unusually, there are no sand bunkers at all, and several holes call for you to play over Grim's Dyke, a huge defensive earthwork believed to be over 2,000 years old. Berkhamsted is lovely and offers golf in as natural an environment as you'll find anywhere.

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Overlooking the 9th at 18th greens at Bruntsfield Links (Image credit: Bruntsfield Links)

Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society is recognised as the fourth-oldest golf club in the world. Founded in 1761, it moved to Musselburgh from its original home in 1876 and then to Barnton five miles north-west of Edinburgh city centre in 1898.

Looking down on the 10th with the firth in the distance (Image credit: Bruntsfield Links)

Willie Park Junior was responsible for the design here before later modifications by Alister MacKenzie, James Braid and Fred Hawtree. Mackenzie and Ebert have recently upgraded this lovely, undulating parkland layout, creating two new back-nine par 3s, the second of which at 16 calls for a carry over a pond.

City of Derry

The 6th green at City of Derry overlooks the river (Image credit: City Of Derry Golf Club)

City of Derry Golf Club, which opened in 1912, is home to 22 holes of parkland golf with fine views of the adjacent River Foyle and towards the County Donegal hills. The main Prehen course owes its roots to Park, although it was later remodelled by Ted Pope and Eddie Hackett in the 1970s.

The final green is well protected (Image credit: City Of Derry Golf Club)

Park's influence remains, mainly in the bunkering but also the narrow entrances to the greens that require accurate approach work. The signature hole is the par-3 8th, The Crow's Nest, playing down to a must-hit green.