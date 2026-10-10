Does 12-hole Golf Justify All The Recent Hype? I Visited Mad Swans In The South Downs To Find Out More
Jeremy Ellwood is joined by colleague Elliott Heath and his partner for an overnight visit to a new venture in Hampshire offering a 12-hole golf course and much more besides
The golf
Par 47, 4,030 yards (12 holes)
Let me start by saying that 12-hole golf is far from being a new thing. Many of you will know that The Open Championship, golf’s most venerable tournament, was played on the 12-hole links at Prestwick for its first dozen stagings from 1860 to 1872.
And one of the earliest golf courses I played was the 12-hole layout at Shiskine on the Isle of Arran on my first ever golfing holiday back in 1984.
I didn’t think much about the 12-hole element of it at the time as I’d played so few courses just two years into my golfing ‘career’ that it was all a bit new to me.
Now, 42 years later, I find myself writing about my latest 12-hole golfing experience at Mad Swans in the South Downs and pondering whether or not 12-hole golf is about to become a ‘thing’.
It stands on the site of the former Blacknest Golf & Country Club, which originally opened in 1994.
Now, under the Mad Swans franchise – which also owns Mad Swans in the Mendips at the former Farrington Park golf course – the place has been transformed from an 18-hole layout into a 12-hole course, with accommodation in both eco cabins and lodge rooms.
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Mad Swans is seeking to create a different vibe around golf, so there is also ‘Putt Patch’ mini-golf (also 12 holes!), a Toptracer driving range christened the ‘Swing Barn’, a padel court, a pickleball court, e-Bike hire and two very informal and tastefully designed eateries.
It had only been open seven weeks on the date of my late July Sunday/Monday visit, but the place was absolutely rammed, with the family side of the clientele really in evidence, especially on the Putt Patch mini golf but also out on the main golf course.
Mad Swans in the Mendips opened last October and two more sites have already been acquired in the south and south-west of England, with the timescale around their development still uncertain.
But a few other places outside the Mad Swans brand also now have 12 holes, among them Chiddingfold in Surrey, Basset Down in Wiltshire, and Eastwood, not far from Glasgow, whose new name of Eastwood Twelve adds further emphasis to that slightly unusual hole count.
As for Mad Swans in the South Downs, a number of the 12 holes follow the previous fairway corridors while others plough different furrows.
Some holes are a real challenge with water a regular foe, most strikingly on the par 3s at the 3rd and 5th. A back-left pin on the 3rd is not to be messed with, while the 5th has a semi-island green. Water comes into play on more than half the 12 holes at Mad Swans in the South Downs .
You can open your shoulders on the two par 5s and maybe the tempting, short par-4 12th, where trying to drive the green will end in watery tears if you tweak it left.
The accommodation
There are two options: the twin or double rooms upstairs in the main lodge building where I stayed; and several eco cabins where Elliott and his partner stayed.
My lodge room was spacious and comfortable with an excellent shower, and I'll leave Elliott to describe the cabins: “They've been well designed with modern bathrooms and wash facilities, plenty of room for storing bags and cases, and comfortable, high-quality beds. A highlight is certainly the projector and huge pull-down screen for a movie night, while you can sit back on deckchairs outside and take in the country air.”
Dining is informal and excellent in either the Potting Shed, where we dined, or Hangout pizzeria. Both were buzzing on the Sunday afternoon we were there.
Best deal
Golf, stay and play packages start from £225 (£112.50 per person) to include a night's stay in a cabin, a 12-hole round of golf and a range session in the Swing Barn.
Padel costs £33 an hour off-peak and £40 peak (90-minute rates also available) and pickleball £15 an hour off-peak and £30 peak with 90-minute rates again available. The Putt Patch putting course is £12 for adults and £6 for children.
(Prices correct at time of publication in October 2026)
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly. He is an expert on the Rules of Golf having qualified through an R&A course to become a golf referee. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played 1,000 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts. He reached the 1,000 mark on his 60th birthday in October 2023 on Vale do Lobo's Ocean course. Put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content.
Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf
Jeremy is currently playing...
Driver: Ping G425 LST 10.5˚ (draw setting), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55 S shaft
3 wood: Srixon ZX, EvenFlow Riptide 6.0 S 50g shaft
Hybrid: Ping G425 17˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 S shaft
Irons 3- to 8-iron: Ping i525, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Irons 9-iron and PW: Honma TWorld TW747Vx, Nippon NS Pro regular shaft
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 50˚ and 54˚, 12˚ bounce, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Putter: Kramski HPP 325
Ball: Any premium ball I can find in a charity shop or similar (or out on the course!)
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