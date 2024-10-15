Not Links, Not Heathland, Not Parkland… Five Examples Of The Most Overlooked Type Of Golf In England
These rolling designs provide a different and visually rewarding test of golf
Downland Delights
While links golf dominates the Golf Monthly Top 100 rankings and there are plenty of advocates for heathland, moorland, parkland and clifftop, downland golf seems to be less celebrated. These five courses are all fine reasons to champion the cause.
North Wilts
If scenery and variety are what you seek in a golf course, North Wilts more than ticks both boxes. There are two contrasting loops, with the opening ten holes over the road from the clubhouse. These follow the gentle and occasionally not so gentle slopes, and reward with panoramic vistas of the rolling hills all around.
As you rise up to the top, the views get ever better while the elevation changes can make club selection tricky. There is more of a parkland feel on the newer back eight where the lovely par-3 13th drops to a receptive green over a ditch.
- GF: 18 holes £50wd, £60we
Ashley Wood
Not far from Bournemouth’s three Top 100 courses - Broadstone, Ferndown and Parkstone, Ashley Wood predates them all and offers an enjoyable and very well priced alternative. The peaceful and free-draining course is high up on the downs with far-reaching views over the Dorset hills.
The two par 5s come early on while three of the short holes are also on the front nine with the homeward run all two-shotters bar the closing hole; a tough par 3 where you simply must not go left. Attractive and unfussy but not without its challenges, this is a lovely spot for a game.
- GF: 18 holes £47wd, £52we
Hill Barn
In a strong area for downland golf, Hill Barn rubs shoulders with the two fine courses at Worthing, one of the best golf courses in Sussex. The club dates back to 1936 when it opened as a municipal facility, and its charming course went on to host the first professional victory by Tony Jacklin in 1964.
With just one par 5 on the card, the closing hole, and three par 3s, it plays every inch of its 6,229 yards. The short 11th is on its own worth the green fee; heavily bunkered and visually striking.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
- GF: 18 holes £45-£52
Kingsdown
Bath Golf Club was once actually Bath & Kingsdown, but the two clubs split in 1890 with the latter moving to its own fine course three miles further east. Having originally been founded a decade before, this makes it the oldest club in Wiltshire.
The course suffered in WWII, and it was not until the late 1960s that CK Cotton effectively designed the pretty layout that is in play today. There are three par 5s and three short holes, the last of which at the 17th, is a real beauty.
- GF: 18 holes £60wd, £70we
West Hove
On the outskirts of Brighton, West Hove opened for play in 1910 but originally on land a little nearer the coast. A major by-pass scheme enforced the short move to today’s lovely setting in the South Downs National Park, and the new course opened for play in 1991.
There are some very testing par 4s as well as fine views over the city and the sea, and there is a real sting in the tail as the closing hole is over 600 yards from both the whites and the yellows, though thankfully downhill.
- GF: 18 holes £30-£40
Although they are somewhat restricted in terms of geographical spread, downland courses generally offer year-round playability and are well worth seeking out, often with a relatively welcoming green fee.
Rob Smith has been playing golf for over 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played more than 1,200 courses in almost 50 countries. In 2021, he played all 21 courses in East Lothian in 13 days. Last year, his tally was 81, 32 of them for the first time. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 and Next 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all but seven and a half... i.e. not the new 9 at Carne! Of those missing, some are already booked for 2024. He has been a member of Tandridge in Surrey for 30 years where his handicap hovers around 16. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
-
-
Andalucia Masters Prize Money Payout 2024
Players compete for an eye-catching purse as the battle for a place in the DP World Tour Playoffs intensifies
By Mike Hall Published
-
25 Years Of Validation Has Lead To This - The New Titleist 2025 Pro V1 And Pro V1x
The 2025 Pro V1 and Pro V1x make their official debuts this week at the Shriners Children Open on the PGA Tour
By Sam De'Ath Published