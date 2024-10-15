Not Links, Not Heathland, Not Parkland… Five Examples Of The Most Overlooked Type Of Golf In England

Downland Delights

While links golf dominates the Golf Monthly Top 100 rankings and there are plenty of advocates for heathland, moorland, parkland and clifftop, downland golf seems to be less celebrated. These five courses are all fine reasons to champion the cause.

North Wilts

If scenery and variety are what you seek in a golf course, North Wilts more than ticks both boxes. There are two contrasting loops, with the opening ten holes over the road from the clubhouse. These follow the gentle and occasionally not so gentle slopes, and reward with panoramic vistas of the rolling hills all around.

Stroke index one, the 16th at North Wilts is the longest par 4 on the course and offers up excellent views from the green (Image credit: Geoff Ellis, golfworking.co.uk)

As you rise up to the top, the views get ever better while the elevation changes can make club selection tricky. There is more of a parkland feel on the newer back eight where the lovely par-3 13th drops to a receptive green over a ditch.

GF: 18 holes £50wd, £60we

Ashley Wood

The approach to the par-4 second at Ashley Wood is across the valley (Image credit: Ashley Wood Golf Club)

Not far from Bournemouth’s three Top 100 courses - Broadstone, Ferndown and Parkstone, Ashley Wood predates them all and offers an enjoyable and very well priced alternative. The peaceful and free-draining course is high up on the downs with far-reaching views over the Dorset hills.

Looking back from behind the green on the third hole at Ashley Wood (Image credit: Ashley Wood Golf Club)

The two par 5s come early on while three of the short holes are also on the front nine with the homeward run all two-shotters bar the closing hole; a tough par 3 where you simply must not go left. Attractive and unfussy but not without its challenges, this is a lovely spot for a game.

GF: 18 holes £47wd, £52we

Hill Barn

A view of the twelfth hole at Hill Barn from beyond the fourteenth green (Image credit: Hill Barn Golf Club)

In a strong area for downland golf, Hill Barn rubs shoulders with the two fine courses at Worthing, one of the best golf courses in Sussex. The club dates back to 1936 when it opened as a municipal facility, and its charming course went on to host the first professional victory by Tony Jacklin in 1964.

The instantly recognisable and very distinctive par-3 eleventh hole at Hill Barn (Image credit: Rob Smith)

With just one par 5 on the card, the closing hole, and three par 3s, it plays every inch of its 6,229 yards. The short 11th is on its own worth the green fee; heavily bunkered and visually striking.

GF: 18 holes £45-£52

Kingsdown

The short seventeenth at Kingsdown is very attractive (Image credit: Geoff Ellis, golfworking.co.uk)

Bath Golf Club was once actually Bath & Kingsdown, but the two clubs split in 1890 with the latter moving to its own fine course three miles further east. Having originally been founded a decade before, this makes it the oldest club in Wiltshire.

The pat-5 sixteenth at Kingsdown passes three ancient burial stones on the right, 'the 3 Kings' (Image credit: Geoff Ellis, golfworking.co.uk)

The course suffered in WWII, and it was not until the late 1960s that CK Cotton effectively designed the pretty layout that is in play today. There are three par 5s and three short holes, the last of which at the 17th, is a real beauty.

GF: 18 holes £60wd, £70we

West Hove

Looking down on the rolling terrain at West Hove (Image credit: West Hove Golf Club)

On the outskirts of Brighton, West Hove opened for play in 1910 but originally on land a little nearer the coast. A major by-pass scheme enforced the short move to today’s lovely setting in the South Downs National Park, and the new course opened for play in 1991.

The front nine at West Hove finishes with a gently downhill par 4 (Image credit: West Hove Golf Club)

There are some very testing par 4s as well as fine views over the city and the sea, and there is a real sting in the tail as the closing hole is over 600 yards from both the whites and the yellows, though thankfully downhill.

GF: 18 holes £30-£40

Although they are somewhat restricted in terms of geographical spread, downland courses generally offer year-round playability and are well worth seeking out, often with a relatively welcoming green fee.