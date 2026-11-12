My 18 Favorite Golf Gift Ideas Under $50 Right Now (these will make perfect Christmas presents)
With Christmas coming up, I've picked out plenty of golf gift ideas that won't break the bank...
It is officially golf gifting season and if you don't know what to get the golfer in your life, and you don't want to break the bank, you are in the right place. I tasked myself with finding top golf products for under $50. Given those price constraints, there are two categories that feature heavily here, golf balls, which of course no golfer will say no to more golf balls, and golf accessories. This all-encompassing word includes things like training aids, gloves, tees and such, whilst I have also included some more niche products from some of my favorite brands at the moment like Sun Day Red, Malbon, PRG Golf and Vessel. I must admit, me and a colleague at Golf Monthly have been talking about getting that Heather Twill Cap below for ages so we need to get our hands on one! Finally there should be something for everyone below and do also take a look at our larger best golf gifts guide as well which has a variety of ideas and price points covered!
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Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
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