Do Or Die Finishes - Five Lovely Courses That Close With A Par 3

Not absolutely everyone loves a par 3 as the climax to a round, but there is much to be said for the drama it can create, particularly in matchplay. Each of these five beauties makes for a suitably exciting finish on a very attractive course.

Parkstone

Looking back from behind the final green at Parkstone (Image credit: Rob Smith)

GF: 18 holes: £185wd, £200we

18 holes: £185wd, £200we W: parkstonegolfclub.co.uk

parkstonegolfclub.co.uk Hole 18: 201 yards, SI 8

Surprisingly and beautifully tucked away in the heart of suburban Bournemouth, the course at Parkstone Golf Club was originally designed by Willie Park Junior in 1909 before major modifications by James Braid almost 30 years later. This top-drawer, gently undulating parkland layout is kept in excellent shape and offers that perfect balance of golfing examination and enormous fun.

The five attractive par 3s are a particular delight, with the toughest, longest and most memorable providing a thrilling conclusion. It's a shade over 200 yards from the back tee, and par here will be a most satisfying way to end your round on one of the loveliest courses in the Golf Monthly Top 100.

Lindrick

The final green at Lindrick sits below the clubhouse (Image credit: Lindrick Golf Club)

GF: 18 holes: £150wd

18 holes: £150wd W: lindrickgolfclub.co.uk

lindrickgolfclub.co.uk Hole 18: 210 yards, SI 10

This excellent heathland layout in South Yorkshire is a very strong test of golf that has hosted many top-level tournaments. Indeed, between 1933 and 1985, it was the only home Ryder Cup venue to witness a victory, in 1957. The original nine holes were designed by Old Tom Morris, with a number of leading architects then involved in the course's evolution.

The 18th green and clubhouse (Image credit: Geoff Ellis - golfworking.co.uk)

Prominent among them was Alister MacKenzie, designer of Augusta National, whose five holes include today's 18th, a tough par 3 played to a well-protected green under the watchful eyes of those above in the clubhouse.

Lough Erne

The closing hole at Lough Erne runs beside the water and reeds (Image credit: Getty Images)

GF: 18 holes: £150-£195

18 holes: £150-£195 W: lougherneresort.com

lougherneresort.com Hole 18: 226 yards, SI 10

Sir Nick Faldo's spectacular and exciting lough-side design is set on a 600-acre peninsula in County Fermanagh and is complemented by a five-star hotel. The parkland layout takes advantage of its wetland setting, with several holes, and even green sites, nudging the water, especially on the sweeping par-4 7th and signature 10th, with its almost island green, but also at the devilish closing hole.

Looking down the full length of the 18th at Lough Erne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stretching to 226 yards from the black tee, water awaits anything heading right, while sand guards the safe side on the left – a thrilling but very testing finish.

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Piltdown

Piltdown is a beautiful course that has no sand bunkers (Image credit: Rob Smith)

GF: 18 holes: £115 all week

18 holes: £115 all week W: piltdowngolfclub.co.uk

piltdowngolfclub.co.uk Hole 18: 181 yards, SI 14

An early ten-hole design at this very peaceful location in rural East Sussex was subsequently remodelled and expanded into a full 18 by JH Taylor. Piltdown is one of a rare breed of championship-standard designs that will test the best without the aid of a single sand bunker.

A view from behind the green on the closing hole at Piltdown (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Nor does it need them as, despite its modest yardage, there is more than enough challenge from heather, pine and a very tight par of 68, with just a lone par 5 early on. Your round ends on a medium-length, very pretty par 3 that plays slightly down over heather, to a split-level green at what is one of the very best golf courses in Sussex.

The Rolls Of Monmouth

There is a very grand-looking finish at the Rolls of Monmouth (Image credit: Crown Copyright © Visit Wales)

GF: 18 holes £65wd, £75we

18 holes £65wd, £75we W: therollsgolfclub.co.uk

therollsgolfclub.co.uk Hole 18: 224 yards, SI 11

South East Wales has some excellent golf both on the coast and inland, with the Rolls of Monmouth a fine parkland example that is ranked in the Golf Monthly Next 100. The course runs either side of a stately mansion that was once the home of Charles Stewart Rolls, co-founder of Rolls-Royce.

The 18th green at the Rolls of Monmouth (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

Elevated woodland separates the two nines which stretch to more than 6,700 yards from the tips. The final hole is the longest of the par 3s and plays over water – hopefully! Left and long is the safest choice.