FAQs

Does Budget Golf offer free shipping? Yes, if you spend $99 on your order, you can take advantage of Budget Golf’s free shipping. Shipping costs can set you back a pretty penny, so act savvy if you’re doing a big order and take advantage of their free delivery options! Plus if you order before 12pm, the brand will endeavor to dispatch your parcel on the same day! Budget Golf does ship outside of the US, but note that this will cost $100 and can take up to 10 Business Days to complete.

Can I trade-in old clubs with Budget Golf? Budget Golf offers a trade-in service where you can get golf clubs for cash! Depending on the model, make and condition of your equipment, you can receive money back in the form of a gift card for the clubs you trade in. This gift card must be used on in-store purchases.

Does budget golf accept returns? Yes, alongside their 90-day satisfaction guarantee, Budget Golf will refund new and unused merchandise purchased through their website within 30 days of the product being received. The products must be in a new and unused condition in order to qualify for the return policy. For the 90 Day Test Drive, the brand will allow you to return any used product, minus the original shipping charges, free of charge.

How can I contact Budget Golf? You can get in touch with Budget Golf by emailing their team at info@budgetgolf.com or calling 1.815.630.2098. Their customer service team is available between 8am - 6pm (CST) Monday to Friday, and 9am - 3pm (CST) on Saturdays.

Hints and tips

Deals of the week: If you’re looking to snag a really good deal on some fantastic golf products, make sure to check out Budget Golf’s Deals of the Week. Every week, the brand releases offers & discounts. From bags to shoes to golf gadgets, we’ve seen some amazing savings on there, including discounts of up to 78 percent! That’s a huge bonus if you’re looking to make your money go a little further.

Check their clearance section: Budget Golf has a lot of surplus stock in their warehouses, and when we say surplus, we don’t mean old or rubbish equipment. In fact, all the gear you’ll find in their clearance section is of a very high standard, meaning you’ll be sure to find a good deal on some of the stock they’re looking to offload here. You can even shop on their clearance pages for items under $50, $100 or $250!

Trade in your old clubs for cash: One very sustainable way to get a discount on your new golf gear is to trade in your old clubs and get some cash for them with Budget Golf. Send your old clubs into budget golf, who will then pay you with a gift card that you can use to purchase products on their website. The price you receive for your clubs will vary depending on the condition, make, model and year of the clubs you’re trading in.

90 Day Test Drive: Unsure about a product but still want to give it a try? Take advantage of the brand’s 90 Day Test Drive guarantee that puts your satisfaction at the heart of the buying process. If, for any reason, you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can return the product for full store credit after making your purchase. This is only available on qualifying products.

Sign up for the Budget Golf newsletter: Signing up for Budget Golf’s newsletter is a great way to stay up-to-date with the latest product launches and discounts that are dropping on the site. Drop your email address into the newsletter bar and receive timely updates and notifications on when the brand is launching its next sale.

How to Use Budget Golf coupons 1. Take a look at some of the Budget Golf coupons included in this guide click ‘Get Code’ to reveal it. 2. Head to the Budget Golf website to start shopping. 3. Make sure to add the items you want to buy to your shopping cart as you go. 4. When you're ready to buy, click on your shopping cart to review your order. 5. Look for the button that says ‘Do you have a voucher code?’ This is where you’re going to want to paste in your voucher code. 6. Click "Apply" and your order total should change to reflect your discount. 7. Hit pay and wait for your new golf equipment to be delivered!



What we love about Budget Golf

One of the things we love about Budget Golf is the wide range of premium retailers that are featured on the brand’s sales pages. It can be hard to find premium golf gear at a great price, but that’s where Budget Golf comes in. They offer up superb deals and discounts on some of the best golf gear in the game. For beginner players or high-handicap golfers in particular, Budget Golf really is a great place to shop to get some great deals on top quality equipment. For example, the brand stocks some of the best golf drivers in the game, including the excellent Ping G425 driver , a fantastic club that received rave reviews when it was launched back in 2021.

You’ll also find some of the latest drivers available on Budget Golf’s web pages, including the fantastic TaylorMade BRNR Mini driver that launched in 2023. While that club may not be the best option for beginner players, who may be after something a little more forgiving, the BRNR is a great driver that many players looking for a more compact and traditionally shaped driver head will love. Women golfers will also be able to benefit from some of the fantastic club sets on the brand’s website, including the five-star rated Titleist Women’s T300 irons that offer up fantastic control, forgiveness and power off the deck.