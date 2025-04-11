Will This $10 Training Aid Propel Scottie Scheffler To Masters Glory?

Known for his exceptional ball-striking and consistent performances, Scottie Scheffler has been the dominant force on the PGA Tour for the past few seasons. A regular winner and someone with two Green Jackets already, Scheffler is in prime position to go for his 3rd in 2025 and possibly a big reason for that is his meticulousness in practice.

Even the best players continually seek ways to refine their game and gain that extra edge. One such way Scheffler may do so is his grip and in particular, a training aid that costs around $10 amazingly. So then, could this aid hold the key to Scheffler's Masters triumph?

Scheffler's dedication to his craft is well-documented. One of the game's hardest workers, you will often find him on the practice ground diligently working on his game, and to the eagle-eyed amongst you, one particular tool has become a familiar sight: his molded rubber, training grip. This grip, designed to promote a neutral hand placement on the club, is far from a new invention, it's a fundamental tool that has been around for decades, used by golfers of all levels to learn and reinforce a correct grip. But why is a player of Scheffler's caliber still relying on such a basic training aid?

The answer lies in the importance of fundamentals. Even at the highest level of the game, even tiny deviations in technique and particularly setup can lead to significant inconsistencies in performance. The grip is the only point of contact between the golfer and the club, making it arguably the most important setup principle of the game, and by far the most influential over clubface alignment. A consistent grip will help to encourage the clubface into a square position at impact, which is obviously a good thing!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While many of his contemporaries can be observed diving down technical rabbit holes searching for a magic change or feel within their golf swing, it is Scheffler’s diligent attention to the basic fundamentals that fascinates me and I believe is a huge driver of his success. The training grip - which he uses in every single one of his practice and warm-up sessions - serves as a constant reminder of the correct hand placement, ensuring that his hands are consistently in the same position on the club. This consistency of basics is especially vital under the pressure of a major championship like the Masters, where nerves and adrenaline can easily disrupt even the most ingrained swing mechanics.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Augusta National is one of the most demanding golf courses in the world. Precision and accuracy are of paramount importance, and any slight error can and will be severely penalized. The undulating fairways, strategically placed hazards, and lightning-fast greens require golfers to be in complete control of their shots. For Scheffler, the repeated fastidious work with his training grip could be the difference-maker in this tournament like so many others, ensuring that his setup fundamentals remain consistent and reliable under the immense pressure cooker of the Masters.

The training grip may seem like a simple tool (well it is!), but its impact on his game could be profound. As he plots his way around Augusta National, that $10 training aid might just be the secret weapon that propels Scottie Scheffler to a third green jacket in 2025…