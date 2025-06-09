Scottie Scheffler's 'Boring' Style Of Golf: 6 Things Every Amateur Golfer Can Learn (And Copy)

When Scottie Scheffler made his breakthrough on the PGA Tour in 2020, observers described his playing style as steady. In recent times, the term 'boring' has been used by some, particularly after a dominant win at the PGA Championship.

However, in the world of elite golf, consistency is a formidable weapon. After all, Major Championships are rarely won with flamboyance and unpredictability.

Instead, they reward intelligent course management, mental fortitude, and precision – all of which Scheffler possesses in abundance.

Scottie Scheffler enters heads to Oakmont as one of the 2025 U.S. Open betting favourites, I believe Scheffler holds a distinct advantage.

An interesting point to remember is that it’s not just his skill with the clubs that sets him apart – it’s his greatest asset: his mind.

Amateur golfers can take plenty from Scheffler’s 'boring' approach, and despite his apparently inimitable talent, there are also a few things you can copy too.

Below, I’ll outline some of his standout statistics and explain six ways you can apply similar strategies to your own game – beginning with a key concept: Strokes Gained.

What Is Strokes Gained In Golf? Let's start by clarifying what we mean by Strokes Gained in golf. Strokes Gained is a modern performance metric used on the PGA Tour. It assesses how a golfer performs in specific aspects of the game compared to the tour average. Every shot has an expected value – the typical number of strokes a professional requires to hole out from that position. Exceed the average and you gain strokes. Fall short and you lose strokes. For example: A precise approach from 150 yards finishing three feet from the hole might yield +0.6 strokes gained (approach). Missing a five-foot putt – which most professionals would hole – might result in -0.5 strokes gained (putting).

Scottie Scheffler's 'Boring' Style Of Golf: 6 Things You Can Learn

Let’s take a closer look at the areas where Scottie Scheffler excels – and how you can incorporate similar methods into your game.

1. Tee to Green: +2.63 Strokes Gained (1st on PGA Tour)

Scheffler leads the PGA Tour in strokes gained from tee to green, gaining over 2.6 strokes per round before even reaching the putting surface.

This is largely down to elite ball striking and consistently disciplined approach play, including numbers reminiscent of Tiger Woods in his prime, but there are some things every amateur golfer can learn from this key component.

Amateur takeaway:

Know your carry distances – not just total yardages – for each club. Scheffler often finishes pin-high, even when not aiming directly at the flag. By having this information readily available, you can make informed and sensible club selection choices.

Focus on the fundamentals. Scottie regularly works on embedding the perfect golf grip, alignment and posture using simple aids like grip trainers and alignment sticks.

2. Approach Play: +1.29 Strokes Gained (1st on PGA Tour)

Scheffler is the most consistent iron player on the PGA Tour, frequently hitting it close in terms of proximity and creating more birdie chances than anyone else.

Amateur takeaway:

Rather than vaguely aiming “at the green”, adopt a sharper focus. Borrow a line from The Patriot: “Aim small, miss small.”

Pick precise targets – a dark spot on the green, a patch just short of the pin – rather than simply the middle of the green. You’ll be surprised how much tighter your shot patterns become.

Scottie Scheffler has dialled in his irons with laser-like precision, but his strategy could help you to hit more greens (Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Greens In Regulation: 73% (3rd on PGA Tour)

Scheffler finds around three out of every four greens in regulation, giving himself plenty of birdie opportunities while limiting bogeys. His strategy combines playing sensible shots, while also utilising his elite skillset to execute to perfection.

Amateur takeaway:

Don’t treat every approach as an automatic green light. Think like a chess player, not like a Jenga tower on the brink.

Assess the lie, distance, and intended shot shape. Choose a club and target that offer the best odds of finding the putting surface, not necessarily stiffing it to three-foot.

Avoid full-blooded swings where possible – instead, use a club that fits the yardage and allows for a controlled strike.

4. Driving: 305 Yards (Average): Top 5 for Accuracy & Distance Combined

Scottie Scheffler doesn’t chase maximum distance with driver – he sticks to his natural shot shape and avoids the right rough over 90% of the time.

This consistency results in powerful, accurate tee shots that help him to position himself perfectly for the approach shot to to follow.

Amateur takeaway:

Don’t fight your natural shot shape during a round. If you’re hitting a fade, embrace it.

Adjust your game plan accordingly – the range is the place to fix mechanics, not mid-round.

Scheffler shows that consistency and control are more valuable than chasing yards.

Scottie Scheffler combines power and accuracy perfectly to find plenty of fairways, but his plan on the tee is something all golfers can copy (Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Off The Tee: +0.90 Strokes Gained (Top 5 on PGA Tour)

This stat highlights Scheffler’s smart decision-making – selecting the right club and shape as part of his pre-shot routine.

This is an area that many amateurs fail, but the gains are there for those that make the right decision on the tee.

Amateur takeaway:

Ask: What shot gives me the best opportunity to score from here?

Work backwards: If a hole measures 320 yards, a 220-yard tee shot might leave a comfortable wedge.

Practise three distinct tee shots: Fairway finder (a 70% swing prioritising accuracy), stock shot (your go-to drive) and 'the bomb' (a full-out drive only used when conditions allow such as wide fairways or helping wind).

6. Around the Green: +0.35 Strokes Gained (Top 30 on PGA Tour)

While not his strongest area statistically, Scheffler remains elite in scrambling – a critical contributor to his scoring consistency.

Working on your 'weaker' areas is crucial, so don't just spank driver to make yourself feel better at the range.

Some of the most common mistakes amateur golfers make around the greens are totally avoidable, so be sure to head to the short game practice area to put in the hard yards this season.

Amateur takeaway:

Prioritise clean wedge contact and trajectory control.

Opt for high-percentage shots – often a bump-and-run or even a putter from off the green is smarter than a flop.

Avoid three-putting – it undermines your successful up-and-down effort.

His short game might not be the best skill in his arsenal, but by working hard on it he is still one of the best around (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler consistently gains 2–3 strokes per round on the field before even reaching the green. He creates more birdie chances, avoids costly mistakes, and plays with relentless discipline.

By adopting some of his habits – knowing your yardages (including how to calculate distance in the wind), sticking to shot shapes, selecting smarter targets, and practising high-percentage short game shots – you’ll not only improve your performance, but also increase your enjoyment of the game.

Consistency may look “boring” – but it wins championships.