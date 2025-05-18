Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie Shares Inspirational Message Ahead Of PGA Championship Final Round

Heading into the final round of the PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler leads by three strokes, with the World No.1 searching for a third Major title.

The American is the heavy favorite to claim his second win of 2025 and, prior to his final round on Sunday, his caddie, Ted Scott, released a lengthy video message that explained how Scheffler's actions at the 2024 PGA Championship inspired him.

Good message from @jtedscott on this PGA Championship Sunday! pic.twitter.com/oLA2bz1N65May 18, 2025

For those who don't know, Scheffler was arrested on the Friday morning of the PGA Championship at Valhalla, with the two-time Major winner, at the time, being charged with a felony for assaulting a police officer with his vehicle, along with three misdemeanors.

However, not long after the arrest, the charges were dropped and, as we know, Scheffler, was able to enjoy an incredible 2024 that included multiple victories.

Leading by three strokes going into Sunday at the 2025 PGA Championship, Scheffler's caddie, Scott, explained how that eventful day last year was a big life-lesson for him.

Scheffler during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Last year, Scottie Scheffler was travelling to the course on Friday and he got arrested. A crazy story unfolded.

"One of my favorite quotes is from Mike Tyson and it goes likes this: 'Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.' The question is, once you get punched in the mouth, what are you going to do about it?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"What Scottie did that day, and going forward, was absolutely incredible. The first thing he did was not overreact. He didn't get emotional, he just did whatever the officer asked him to do. He didn't name-drop in the car, he didn't say 'I'm Scottie Scheffler, I'm going to sue you people.' He didn't get angry, he took whatever they said and said I'll do whatever you ask.

"When he got out of jail he sought wise council. I think of my own life and how emotional I get and how fired up I get and how I overreact to things. I do it on my own. That was the best thing he did that day. He sought wise council and learned to handle the situation.

"Today, I think each one of us can learn from the story and realize you are going to get punched in the mouth. Some bad things are going to happen. But take a moment and think, what's the wise decision here?

"If you don't know, find someone who has wisdom and you'll go forward with a much better story to tell. You can look back on it and also laugh about it."

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

Scheffler and Scott have been working together since 2021 and, during that time, the player-caddie duo have enjoyed an incredible run of results that include two Masters titles and several Signature Events.

Previously, Scott worked with Bubba Watson, claiming two Masters titles in that time. However, since working with Scheffler, Scott has been part of his most successful run.

In 2024, alone, Scott is likely to have taken home a bonus of around $5.34 million, with Scheffler claiming an eye-watering $55 million, after nine victories.