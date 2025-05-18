Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie Shares Inspirational Message Ahead Of PGA Championship Final Round
Speaking prior to the final round of the PGA Championship, Scheffler's caddie, Ted Scott, released a video message that was inspired by his boss' actions at last year's event
Heading into the final round of the PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler leads by three strokes, with the World No.1 searching for a third Major title.
The American is the heavy favorite to claim his second win of 2025 and, prior to his final round on Sunday, his caddie, Ted Scott, released a lengthy video message that explained how Scheffler's actions at the 2024 PGA Championship inspired him.
Good message from @jtedscott on this PGA Championship Sunday! pic.twitter.com/oLA2bz1N65May 18, 2025
For those who don't know, Scheffler was arrested on the Friday morning of the PGA Championship at Valhalla, with the two-time Major winner, at the time, being charged with a felony for assaulting a police officer with his vehicle, along with three misdemeanors.
However, not long after the arrest, the charges were dropped and, as we know, Scheffler, was able to enjoy an incredible 2024 that included multiple victories.
Leading by three strokes going into Sunday at the 2025 PGA Championship, Scheffler's caddie, Scott, explained how that eventful day last year was a big life-lesson for him.
"Last year, Scottie Scheffler was travelling to the course on Friday and he got arrested. A crazy story unfolded.
"One of my favorite quotes is from Mike Tyson and it goes likes this: 'Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.' The question is, once you get punched in the mouth, what are you going to do about it?
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"What Scottie did that day, and going forward, was absolutely incredible. The first thing he did was not overreact. He didn't get emotional, he just did whatever the officer asked him to do. He didn't name-drop in the car, he didn't say 'I'm Scottie Scheffler, I'm going to sue you people.' He didn't get angry, he took whatever they said and said I'll do whatever you ask.
"When he got out of jail he sought wise council. I think of my own life and how emotional I get and how fired up I get and how I overreact to things. I do it on my own. That was the best thing he did that day. He sought wise council and learned to handle the situation.
"Today, I think each one of us can learn from the story and realize you are going to get punched in the mouth. Some bad things are going to happen. But take a moment and think, what's the wise decision here?
"If you don't know, find someone who has wisdom and you'll go forward with a much better story to tell. You can look back on it and also laugh about it."
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
Scheffler and Scott have been working together since 2021 and, during that time, the player-caddie duo have enjoyed an incredible run of results that include two Masters titles and several Signature Events.
Previously, Scott worked with Bubba Watson, claiming two Masters titles in that time. However, since working with Scheffler, Scott has been part of his most successful run.
In 2024, alone, Scott is likely to have taken home a bonus of around $5.34 million, with Scheffler claiming an eye-watering $55 million, after nine victories.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
How Many Majors Has Scottie Scheffler Won?
Scheffler has multiple wins to his name on the PGA Tour, but how many of these have come in the biggest four tournaments in the game?
-
Adidas Adizero ZG Women's Golf Shoe Review
Alison Root finds out if the new Adizero ZG shoe from Adidas delivers comfort and tour-level performance
-
How Many Majors Has Scottie Scheffler Won?
Scheffler has multiple wins to his name on the PGA Tour, but how many of these have come in the biggest four tournaments in the game?
-
Watch The PGA Championship Final Round: TV Coverage, Live Streams, Start Time For Today's Play As Scheffler Leads Surprise Contender Noren
How to watch The PGA Championship on Sunday May 18, with all the information on live streams, TV broadcasts for the final round at Quail Hollow.
-
What You Get For Finishing Second At The PGA Championship
Finishing runner-up at the PGA Championship needn’t be all doom and gloom, with the guarantee of some eye-catching and hugely beneficial perks
-
'Me Going To LIV And Playing Worse In Majors Had Nothing To Do With Where I Was Playing Golf' - Jon Rahm Sends Out Major Form Message
The two-time Major winner remained adamant that a move to the LIV Golf League in 2023 isn't the reason for his poor run of results in recent Major championships
-
Jon Rahm Strikes Fan With Errant Shot At PGA Championship
Rahm made a move up the leaderboard on Saturday at the PGA Championship, but it was a shot at the 11th hole at Quail Hollow that was the big-talking point of his round
-
PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
There’s a record purse to play for at the 2025 PGA Championship – here are the details
-
How Much Does The Winning Caddie Earn At The PGA Championship?
The second men's Major of 2025 has released its prize money breakdown and, in terms of paychecks, it won't just be the players securing a handy payday
-
PGA Of America Issues Statement After Rory McIlroy's Non-Conforming Driver Report
The PGA of America has released a statement confirming some players' drivers were tested by the USGA before the PGA Championship