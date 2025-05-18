Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie Shares Inspirational Message Ahead Of PGA Championship Final Round

Speaking prior to the final round of the PGA Championship, Scheffler's caddie, Ted Scott, released a video message that was inspired by his boss' actions at last year's event

Scottie Scheffler and his caddie look on
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

Heading into the final round of the PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler leads by three strokes, with the World No.1 searching for a third Major title.

The American is the heavy favorite to claim his second win of 2025 and, prior to his final round on Sunday, his caddie, Ted Scott, released a lengthy video message that explained how Scheffler's actions at the 2024 PGA Championship inspired him.

For those who don't know, Scheffler was arrested on the Friday morning of the PGA Championship at Valhalla, with the two-time Major winner, at the time, being charged with a felony for assaulting a police officer with his vehicle, along with three misdemeanors.

However, not long after the arrest, the charges were dropped and, as we know, Scheffler, was able to enjoy an incredible 2024 that included multiple victories.

Leading by three strokes going into Sunday at the 2025 PGA Championship, Scheffler's caddie, Scott, explained how that eventful day last year was a big life-lesson for him.

Scottie Scheffler walks out a sedan

Scheffler during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Last year, Scottie Scheffler was travelling to the course on Friday and he got arrested. A crazy story unfolded.

"One of my favorite quotes is from Mike Tyson and it goes likes this: 'Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.' The question is, once you get punched in the mouth, what are you going to do about it?

"What Scottie did that day, and going forward, was absolutely incredible. The first thing he did was not overreact. He didn't get emotional, he just did whatever the officer asked him to do. He didn't name-drop in the car, he didn't say 'I'm Scottie Scheffler, I'm going to sue you people.' He didn't get angry, he took whatever they said and said I'll do whatever you ask.

"When he got out of jail he sought wise council. I think of my own life and how emotional I get and how fired up I get and how I overreact to things. I do it on my own. That was the best thing he did that day. He sought wise council and learned to handle the situation.

"Today, I think each one of us can learn from the story and realize you are going to get punched in the mouth. Some bad things are going to happen. But take a moment and think, what's the wise decision here?

"If you don't know, find someone who has wisdom and you'll go forward with a much better story to tell. You can look back on it and also laugh about it."

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)

A photo posted by on

Scheffler and Scott have been working together since 2021 and, during that time, the player-caddie duo have enjoyed an incredible run of results that include two Masters titles and several Signature Events.

Previously, Scott worked with Bubba Watson, claiming two Masters titles in that time. However, since working with Scheffler, Scott has been part of his most successful run.

In 2024, alone, Scott is likely to have taken home a bonus of around $5.34 million, with Scheffler claiming an eye-watering $55 million, after nine victories.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸