We Love Arccos Shot-Tracking Products And You Will Too, Especially With These Prime Day Discounts

In the modern era, there are many, many ways to help improve your golf game, with one of those being monitoring your data to find your strengths and weaknesses.

The best golf accessories have the ability to do just that and, right now, during Amazon Prime Day, one of our favorite brands, Arccos, has multiple discounts on grips and Caddie Link devices. We have also included a modest deal from the Arccos site on the outstanding Smart Sensors as well.

Arccos Caddie Link | 7% off at Amazon

Was $149.99 Now $139.45 The Strokes Gained Analytics platform provides tour-like insights golfers have never had access to before, offering improvement plans based on more realistic performance patterns and adds some serious value for money. The Link clips comfortably onto your belt too making tracking a convenient experience. Read our full Arccos Caddie Link Review

Arccos Smart Grips (Tour Velvet) | 20% off at Amazon

Was $199.99 Now $159.99 Not only do you get 14 sensors, but also 13 premium Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips that provide excellent feel and grip.

Arccos Smart Grips (Midsize MCC Plus4) | 23% off on Amazon

Was $249.99 Now $193.60 For those who prefer thicker, midsized grips, a similar chunky discount is available on Amazon when selecting the Golf Pride MCC Plus4 grips too.

Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors | 23% off at Arccos

Was $199.99 Now $152 The Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors provide several performance details and despite not being on offer at Amazon, we did notice the Arccos site itself has a modest discount available on the smart sensors. The ‘strokes gained’ analytics provides in-depth insights into performance. What's more, there are even tips from world-class coaches. Read our full Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors Review

First things first, though, what is Arccos? Well, it is designed to help golfers understand their golf games even more. It works via sensors being screwed into the top of the club and, when paired with your mobile phone device, allows users to keep their statistics throughout the round. All you have to do is create an Arccos account, pair the sensors and, when you arrive at the course, open the Arccos app on your smartphone or Apple watch and select the correct golf course you're about to play.

To begin with, there are the sensors themselves which, once connected and paired, are activated as soon as the golf club is taken out of the golf bag. The information provided takes into account real-time yardages including slope, wind speed, temperature, humidity and even altitude. Where it stands out is when you get back into the clubhouse, as you gain access to a whole host of interesting stats. Aside from how far you actually hit each club, it also tells you how many strokes you gained compared to typical performances from those of the same handicap.

The only slight negative is that you need to have your smartphone in your pocket to detect club selection and the impact sound that signals a shot rather than a practice swing. However, this is where the Caddie Link comes in, as it can be clipped onto the belt, or pocket, to help with the comfort aspect.

In testing, the Link meant our phone could stay in the bag and not cause a distraction. Throughout the 20 rounds we tested it for, it had an almost 100% shot detection success, with the only misses being a couple of finesse greenside wedge shots - a definite improvement on the previous method.

Finally, along with the Caddie Link, Arccos even offer Smart Grips, which are also reduced this Amazon Prime Day. There are 13 in total, as well as a putter sensor that goes into the grip. The model in question is the Golf Pride MCC Plus4, which is regarded as one of the best golf grips on the market.

Along with the MCC Plus4, there is also the Golf Pride Tour Velvet, with each particular grip offering a different material and look. Importantly, all provide excellent feel and possess the Arccos technology that we know and love!

Finally we have included a link to the Arccos site because there is a modest deal from them on the Smart Sensors as well which provided excellent insight and analysis in our testing. You can also get the black Smoke Smart Sensors at a discount too which look great.