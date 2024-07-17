We Love Arccos Shot-Tracking Products And You Will Too, Especially With These Prime Day Discounts
We love Arccos products and, this Amazon Prime Day, we have found some excellent details on their various models!
In the modern era, there are many, many ways to help improve your golf game, with one of those being monitoring your data to find your strengths and weaknesses.
The best golf accessories have the ability to do just that and, right now, during Amazon Prime Day, one of our favorite brands, Arccos, has multiple discounts on grips and Caddie Link devices. We have also included a modest deal from the Arccos site on the outstanding Smart Sensors as well.
Arccos Caddie Link | 7% off at Amazon
Was $149.99 Now $139.45
The Strokes Gained Analytics platform provides tour-like insights golfers have never had access to before, offering improvement plans based on more realistic performance patterns and adds some serious value for money. The Link clips comfortably onto your belt too making tracking a convenient experience.
Read our full Arccos Caddie Link Review
Arccos Smart Grips (Tour Velvet) | 20% off at Amazon
Was $199.99 Now $159.99
Not only do you get 14 sensors, but also 13 premium Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips that provide excellent feel and grip.
Arccos Smart Grips (Midsize MCC Plus4) | 23% off on Amazon
Was $249.99 Now $193.60
For those who prefer thicker, midsized grips, a similar chunky discount is available on Amazon when selecting the Golf Pride MCC Plus4 grips too.
Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors | 23% off at Arccos
Was $199.99 Now $152
The Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors provide several performance details and despite not being on offer at Amazon, we did notice the Arccos site itself has a modest discount available on the smart sensors. The ‘strokes gained’ analytics provides in-depth insights into performance. What's more, there are even tips from world-class coaches.
Read our full Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors Review
First things first, though, what is Arccos? Well, it is designed to help golfers understand their golf games even more. It works via sensors being screwed into the top of the club and, when paired with your mobile phone device, allows users to keep their statistics throughout the round. All you have to do is create an Arccos account, pair the sensors and, when you arrive at the course, open the Arccos app on your smartphone or Apple watch and select the correct golf course you're about to play.
To begin with, there are the sensors themselves which, once connected and paired, are activated as soon as the golf club is taken out of the golf bag. The information provided takes into account real-time yardages including slope, wind speed, temperature, humidity and even altitude. Where it stands out is when you get back into the clubhouse, as you gain access to a whole host of interesting stats. Aside from how far you actually hit each club, it also tells you how many strokes you gained compared to typical performances from those of the same handicap.
The only slight negative is that you need to have your smartphone in your pocket to detect club selection and the impact sound that signals a shot rather than a practice swing. However, this is where the Caddie Link comes in, as it can be clipped onto the belt, or pocket, to help with the comfort aspect.
In testing, the Link meant our phone could stay in the bag and not cause a distraction. Throughout the 20 rounds we tested it for, it had an almost 100% shot detection success, with the only misses being a couple of finesse greenside wedge shots - a definite improvement on the previous method.
Finally, along with the Caddie Link, Arccos even offer Smart Grips, which are also reduced this Amazon Prime Day. There are 13 in total, as well as a putter sensor that goes into the grip. The model in question is the Golf Pride MCC Plus4, which is regarded as one of the best golf grips on the market.
Along with the MCC Plus4, there is also the Golf Pride Tour Velvet, with each particular grip offering a different material and look. Importantly, all provide excellent feel and possess the Arccos technology that we know and love!
Finally we have included a link to the Arccos site because there is a modest deal from them on the Smart Sensors as well which provided excellent insight and analysis in our testing. You can also get the black Smoke Smart Sensors at a discount too which look great.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
