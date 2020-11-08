Best Golf Apps For iPhone
Want to improve your game? Why not check out the lastest golf apps for the iPhone.
By Sam Tremlett
There are plenty of great golf apps you can download onto your smartphone to enhance your game.
Golf has moved on so much in recent years and no more than in what you can get for free on your phone.
A decade ago a rangefinder was a bit of a luxury and we’d all still be splashing out on a course planner, these days we can get flyovers and keep track of what clubs we hit where. And all on our phones. In fact speaking of phones be sure to have a read of our best smartphone for golfers guide because there are lots of models which are perfect to use out on the course.
Back to this guide, a good golf app is one of the best golf accessories you can have because of the information available at your fingertips.
Alternatively if you do want a good rangefinder or GPS watch then we do recommend checking out our posts on the best golf laser rangefinders and best golf GPS watches.
Golf Monthly App
Specifications
Established in 1911, Golf Monthly is the UK's leading multi-platform golf media brand and with our app you can stay up to date with all of our content whether it be from our prestigious magazine or our ever-expanding online presence. Gear and course reviews, interviews with the worlds best, and instruction tips from professionals and coaches alike, our app gives access to it all. You can also buy our latest issues in digital versions along with issues from our archive.
Shot Tracer App
Specifications
The app that allows you to track your ball flight just like you see on the TV. The company say it’s the the ‘fastest growing sports app in 20 countries around the world’, and Greg Norman recently became an investor. Features include a fully automatic tracker on your ball, swing comparison and a new distance pop-up feature. It provides total distance information once the ball has landed, and tracer reaches the landing spot.
VPAR App
Specifications
VPar is the go-to app for live scoring, GPS for 30,000 courses, stat tracking and challenges. The app allows you to set up live leaderboards and tournaments with your friends, a brilliant feature that can enhance your weekly roll-up or society and, in this day and age, is a great solution from having to handle and swap a scorecard.
It also allows you to track your stats like driving accuracy, greens in regulation and putts to help you gauge what part of your game needs improving.
This is the must app for any day out with a group of friends. We liked it so much we also added it to our list of the best golf GPS apps too.
TAG Heuer Golf App
Specifications
This tracks your rounds and offers you the chance to get a 3d flyover of the thousands of courses available. It’s easy to use and you can get yardages to the green and any trouble as well as real-time club recommendations.
You can also get definitive feedback on your shot distances so when you crunch a drive you can quickly work out exactly how far you’ve just hit it. So, when you get a carry two holes later, you’ll have a very good idea of how far the driver is travelling.
Should you update to the premium you can enjoy on-device scoring, and keep the scores of four of your golfing pals and look after all the Stableford scores.
Hole 19 Golf GPS & Scorecard App
Specifications
All your scores in one place and a great all-round addition to your golfing gadgets. This looks after score keeping, yardages, stats and checking out courses in advance and it will cost you nothing. The furthest most of us get after a round is to make a note of how many putts we take - now it’s all there in front of us to know where the real good and bad bits of our game are.
Toptracer Range App
Specifications
This can only be used with Toptracer-enabled driving ranges which, if you haven’t experienced before, make practising so much more enjoyable. Here you get ball-tracking technology, tackle a variety of courses and give your game a thorough work-out without it feeling like hard work.
With this app you can take your stats to another level by tracking your shot history by club and see how your scores compare to other leaderboards.
HowDidiDo App
Specifications
HowDidiDo is the largest network of golfers anywhere in the world. It holds the handicaps, results and scores of over 1 million golfers. It’s where you can view competition results, handicap lists, stats, graphs and more from your home club as well as hundreds of others to check how your mates have got on.
Motocaddy GPS App
Specifications
Motocaddy’s free GPS app has over 40,000 courses loaded in and gives precise GPS yardages to the front, middle and back of the greens. It has an extensive list of features which includes overhead course maps which includes yardages and shot measurements. Golfers can also use a Shot Planning option that enables you to see distances to any target. The local course search allows players to select their chosen course and move between holes with real ease.
Also if you are in the market for a Motocaddy trolley, have a read of our guide on the best electric golf trolleys too.
PGA Tour Mobile App
Specifications
The official PGA Tour app, provides schedules, live leaderboard, video highlights from tournaments and player stats. If you're unfamiliar with a certain course, the app offers a course profile with images of each given hole. You can swipe through the round and select any individual hole from the course. Finally, you can keep a tab on your favourite player by accessing their scorecard from any of the rounds.
Golfshot: Golf GPS + AR App
Specifications
There’s a lot of love out there with Golfshot which has both free and Pro features. It uses GPS and your input to track every shot that hit so you can learn far more about your game rather than the usual sketchy memory.
There’s also the ability to get distances to the middle of the greens and keep the score of your fourball.
Should you upgrade to the Pro version you can also get the numbers to the back and front of the green and all the hazards on 40,000+ courses. You can even get club recommendations based on your lie and previous date.
For more golf equipment related to GPS, be sure to have a read of our best golf GPS guide.
Expert Golf Guide App
Specifications
This app will provide you with everything you need to know before and after your round of golf! It provides a golf guide that independently ranks courses entirely on customer ratings. It has golf rules and tips available in 20 different languages, and a GPS caddie with features including range finder and distance measuring.
V1 Golf App
Specifications
With V1 you can capture, compare and improve your golf swing! You can record and analyse your swing by comparing it side-by side with a model professional swing. You can also use to app to send your swing to a PGA professional. In return, they will send you a swing too and provide analysis on ways you can improve. It also includes drawing tools, playback option and game improvement drills.
Rules Of Golf, The R&A App
Specifications
The official R&A app provides an official interpretation of the Rules of Golf from the game’s ruling body. It offers clear answers to many practical problems you can encounter while out on the course and videos of familiar situations that you find yourselves in. This is free and is one of the best golf apps for iPhone because it includes everything from what happens when two balls are lost in a lateral water hazard or if your opponent has played your ball by mistake. Whatever mess you get yourself in this app should at least be able to get you going again.
And when you’re not out on the course you can enjoy the quiz – it’s now available in more than 10 languages.
Golf GameBook Scorecard & GPS App
Specifications
Golf’s GameBook provides a digital scorecard which makes live scoring enjoyable and sociable. It does all the maths for you and collects your personal golfing stats. Another feature of the app is that you can share your memorable moments from the course with your own golfing community. It has an international user base in over 100 countries. Finally, it has a course database where it measures distances, helps you plan your next shot and measures your best drives.
The Open App
Specifications
Make sure you are prepared for every Open Championship with the official app. This provides up to date scores and leaderboards, video highlights, an interactive course guide, live coverage from the tournament and Open Radio.
The Masters Tournament App
Specifications
The official app for The Masters is clearly one of the best golf apps for iPhone because it gives incredible access throughout the tournament. The app includes a shot tracking feature and video highlights everywhere which means you won't miss a moment from Augusta. For a full list of features click on the link below.
Shotscope App
Specifications
This app allows you to upload your data to your phone so you can view it anywhere. In essence, you can learn and improve your game in a multitude of ways by using this app.
We hope you found this guide on the best golf apps for iPhone informative.
