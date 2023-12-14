We Can't Believe This Deal Is Still Live! Grab The Latest Titleist Pro V1 And Pro V1x At Their Lowest Ever Price

When it comes to the best golf balls on the market, the Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x are, arguably, the kings of the hill, the most used models out on the respective professional Tours. They are some of the best premium golf balls money can buy and, in the run-up to Christmas, we still can't believe they are on offer at PGA TOUR Superstore, a deal that has been in place since Black Friday.

The Pro V1 range is one of the most iconic in golf and, with the newest models now reduced in this gift box set, which features two-dozen golf balls, they will make an excellent gift that any golfer would appreciate during this holiday season.

So, what makes the Pro V1 so good? Well there have been millions of dollars and hours spent in the development of the Pro V1 range to make it one of the best golf balls. The latest iteration of this ball has seen an increase in ball speed over its predecessor and there was a noticeable difference when it came to how stable this ball was in the wind upon testing. For those golfers who create excess spin at impact, seeing the flight of their drives balloon for instance, or who are just looking for a more penetrating flight, the Pro V1 is likely to provide the best combination of distance and control.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

You may wonder what the difference is between the two and, put simply, the Pro V1x is the slightly harder version that provides slightly more height and spin. For those whose long game spin is under control, this can help them find a better flight, and more stopping power when hitting into the greens. The Pro V1x will also feel a little firmer too. Overall though, it will be personal preference, with the Pro V1 providing a softer feel green side and the Pro V1x providing more stopping power into greens.

So, depending on what type of golf ball you need for your game, both are available with a 9% discount and are perfect for stocking up with as winter approaches. However, because of the quality of the Pro V1 and Pro V1x, this deal won't be around for long!