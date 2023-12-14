We Can't Believe This Deal Is Still Live! Grab The Latest Titleist Pro V1 And Pro V1x At Their Lowest Ever Price
Two of the best golf balls are still on offer, with two dozen Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x's now under $100!
When it comes to the best golf balls on the market, the Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x are, arguably, the kings of the hill, the most used models out on the respective professional Tours. They are some of the best premium golf balls money can buy and, in the run-up to Christmas, we still can't believe they are on offer at PGA TOUR Superstore, a deal that has been in place since Black Friday.
Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls (Gift Set) | 9% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $109.98 Now $99.98
The Titleist Pro V1 is one of the most trusted balls on the professional circuit and is often the most played ball throughout the season on the PGA Tour. These balls are rarely on offer, so grab them at this price while you can!
Read our full Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball Review
Price check: $99.98 @ Rock Bottom Golf
Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls (Gift Set) | 9% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $109.98 Now $99.98
Along with the Pro V1, the Pro V1x is also available with the same offer. Although they have a near identical name, there are a few differences, such as the softer feel in the standard version. The main difference though comes with the height and spin, with the Pro V1x launching higher with more spin
Read our full Titleist Pro V1x Golf Ball Review
Price check: $99.98 @ Rock Bottom Golf
The Pro V1 range is one of the most iconic in golf and, with the newest models now reduced in this gift box set, which features two-dozen golf balls, they will make an excellent gift that any golfer would appreciate during this holiday season.
So, what makes the Pro V1 so good? Well there have been millions of dollars and hours spent in the development of the Pro V1 range to make it one of the best golf balls. The latest iteration of this ball has seen an increase in ball speed over its predecessor and there was a noticeable difference when it came to how stable this ball was in the wind upon testing. For those golfers who create excess spin at impact, seeing the flight of their drives balloon for instance, or who are just looking for a more penetrating flight, the Pro V1 is likely to provide the best combination of distance and control.
You may wonder what the difference is between the two and, put simply, the Pro V1x is the slightly harder version that provides slightly more height and spin. For those whose long game spin is under control, this can help them find a better flight, and more stopping power when hitting into the greens. The Pro V1x will also feel a little firmer too. Overall though, it will be personal preference, with the Pro V1 providing a softer feel green side and the Pro V1x providing more stopping power into greens.
So, depending on what type of golf ball you need for your game, both are available with a 9% discount and are perfect for stocking up with as winter approaches. However, because of the quality of the Pro V1 and Pro V1x, this deal won't be around for long!
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
