For many, winter golf is the hardest time to play the sport.

The ball is suddenly going nowhere near your usual yardages, every drop of that wintry drizzle feels like a cold pinprick, and a slightly toe-y strike with your 4-iron (you could swear you usually hit an 8-iron on this hole) makes you lose feeling in your cold, numb fingers.

There's not all that much you can do about the elements but, aside from making sure you have the best golf ball and right driver for your game, one thing you can do for your winter golf is to find the right attire and accessories to help you stay warm and swing freely in the cold.

Below, I've put together a list of the best discounts on winter golf gear available right now this Black Friday, so whether you're looking to upgrade some old winter kit, or need some additional pieces to get you back out and on to the course, despite the dipping thermostat, there'll be something for you here.

Along with these offers, make sure to also check out our live Black Friday Hub page for all of the best deals on golf gear.

As someone who grew up playing golf in the blistering heat of the desert, winter golf still takes some getting used to.

Priority number one is staying warm while still being able to swing a club, so layering is really important. A base layer helps when it gets really cold but, for me, a mid layer like the Under Armour ColdGear Mock Long Sleeve works from autumn through spring, so it's a great investment for any golfer at under $50 this Black Friday.

Along with that garment, I've included the Puma DRYLBL Rain Jacket because of its incredible protection - and $100 off is too good to pass up on such a nice piece of kit!

Speaking of wet weather, some golf courses may ban golf carts and trolleys. For that reason, I think the Big Max Dri Lite Hybrid Prime is a good deal. It'll work as a carry/stand bag when it needs to, but can also be your spacious cart bag for the rest of the year.

(Image credit: Future)

I'm a big fan of the Johnnie-O Tsunami Packable Waterproof pants, due to the fact that they fold away really neatly with next to no bulk.

A double canopy umbrella, like the Mizuno Tour Umbrella, is another must-have, because nobody wants to get soaked in a winter shower. The 68" canopy will shield you and your clubs with ease, and $47 plus change is a good deal since most quality golf umbrellas cost $60 or more.

I mentioned the unforgettable sensation of a poorly-struck long iron earlier and, while keeping your hands warm may be the key ingredient to flushing your approaches, it's almost impossible to play good golf without being able to feel your fingers. This is why I've added the FootJoy WinterSof gloves, as well as the Ping Cart Mittens.

The WinterSofs should keep you warm through the round but, if you're like me and struggle to play with a glove on your trail hand, the mittens may be the perfect solution.

(Image credit: Future)

Last, but arguably most important, of the lot are your winter golf shoes.

Crucially, they need to keep your feet warm, dry and comfortable throughout the round. This is why I've picked out the G/FORE MG4+ O2 G/LOCK shoes, which are a premium model that possess a massaging insole that is a dream in winter.

Offering performance that can rival the best spiked golf shoes, and you have a model that offers serious value this Black Friday.