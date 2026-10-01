Winter Is Coming – Get Prepared Now With These 9 Discounted Winter Golf Accessories

As a junior golfer, I cut my teeth playing in winter at Liberton Golf Club – my local course in Edinburgh. Memories of winter golf certainly evoke the challenges it can bring, and although, as a junior, we were just happy to play, we didn't have the best winter golf kit.

Some golfers pack away for winter, and the thought of winter greens, tees, and the dreaded fairway mats certainly doesn't appeal to me now; the massive range of golf kit specifically geared for winter is a lot better than in my junior golf days.

With summer on its way out and, to quote my favourite TV show, winter is coming. Having cold weather protection for winter golf will make all the difference, and help soften the annoyance of a putt bouncing off line on a winter green or your fairway mat flying further than your ball.

My expert colleagues have suggested a few must-have items that will make all the difference if you choose to hit the fairways over winter. Below, I've highlighted some of their picks of the best winter golf kit on sale. These days I spend winter in the Scottish mountains, and the HotHands Hand Warmers come highly recommended.

Winter golf means you need a whole load of extra kit to keep you warm and dry (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

These winter golf deals are scattered around various online retailers, and only while stocks last.

If you fancy a deeper delve, then our best winter golf boots guide has all the best tried and tested golf boot options to keep feet warm and dry.

And our 11 golf bag essentials for winter has exactly that: top-rated winter kit that the Golf Monthly expert testers recommend.

Below you'll find our picks as the best winter golf balls, which are on sale, from location-specific retailers and currencies.