Winter Is Coming – Get Prepared Now With These 9 Discounted Winter Golf Accessories
Are you ready for the autumn/winter golf season? Here are essential accessories and items that every golfer needs when the weather turns
As a junior golfer, I cut my teeth playing in winter at Liberton Golf Club – my local course in Edinburgh. Memories of winter golf certainly evoke the challenges it can bring, and although, as a junior, we were just happy to play, we didn't have the best winter golf kit.
Some golfers pack away for winter, and the thought of winter greens, tees, and the dreaded fairway mats certainly doesn't appeal to me now; the massive range of golf kit specifically geared for winter is a lot better than in my junior golf days.
With summer on its way out and, to quote my favourite TV show, winter is coming. Having cold weather protection for winter golf will make all the difference, and help soften the annoyance of a putt bouncing off line on a winter green or your fairway mat flying further than your ball.
My expert colleagues have suggested a few must-have items that will make all the difference if you choose to hit the fairways over winter. Below, I've highlighted some of their picks of the best winter golf kit on sale. These days I spend winter in the Scottish mountains, and the HotHands Hand Warmers come highly recommended.
These winter golf deals are scattered around various online retailers, and only while stocks last.
If you fancy a deeper delve, then our best winter golf boots guide has all the best tried and tested golf boot options to keep feet warm and dry.
And our 11 golf bag essentials for winter has exactly that: top-rated winter kit that the Golf Monthly expert testers recommend.
Below you'll find our picks as the best winter golf balls, which are on sale, from location-specific retailers and currencies.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.