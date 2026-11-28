This Is Our Favorite Rangefinder On The Market And It's Now At Its Lowest Price Of The Year This Black Friday
Our gear expert recommended the Bushnell Tour Hybrid as an excellent game-improving addition to any golfer's bag, with it now including a rare discount on Black Friday
Black Friday is upon us and, with major retailers providing some excellent offers on equipment, us golfers are truly spoilt for choice.
It's no secret that Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to stock up on your favorite golf essentials and, right now, along with deals on the best golf balls and the best golf shoes, there's even an eye-catching offer on one of the best golf rangefinders.
Having tested and rated nearly every golf rangefinder on the market, Dan Parker had nothing but praise for the Bushnell Tour Hybrid in his review. His testing highlights included its class-leading laser, built-in GPS that displays front, middle and back yardages, as well as an instant, out-of-the-box setup that automatically recognizes your course, making it one of the most user-friendly rangefinders available.
Read Dan's full Bushnell Tour Hybrid Rangefinder Review.
Get the Bushnell Tour Hybrid discounted to just $449.98 at Amazon
The deal involves the Bushnell Tour Hybrid, which is one of Bushnell's latest flagship releases. Price drops are rare, especially with product of this quality, making the $50 discount to $449.98 (from $499.99) a golf deal worth highlighting - it also matches the lowest price we've seen this year.
In testing, Golf Monthly's expert, Dan Parker, not only gave the Bushnell Tour Hybrid a 5-star review, but went as far as saying this golf rangefinder might be the perfect model.
The Tour Hybrid is the first Bushnell rangefinder to feature Slope compensated laser distances and Slope compensated GPS distances.
It also allows users to confidently make club selections with both lasered distances to the pin, as well as GPS-powered front/center/back yardages right in the display. This means that there is no checking smartphones or needing a signal to get the information, just consistent, precise GPS and laser readings every time.
Such is the quality, Bushnell rangefinders are used by 98.6% of PGA Tour pros. One of the main reasons is that the brand says its patented Slope technology and algorithm outperforms competitors by factoring in ball trajectory, and not just elevation, which means you get the most accurate "plays-as" distances from both laser and GPS, for the first time in one device.
Along with this offer, our experts have hunted down the best discounts and our live Black Friday Golf Deals hub is the place to find all the latest offers as they drop.
Below, you'll also find all the best Bushnell Rangefinders prices across the range. These aren't just from Amazon, but other retailers, which handily show the pricing relevant to your location.
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Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
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