Black Friday is upon us and, with major retailers providing some excellent offers on equipment, us golfers are truly spoilt for choice.

It's no secret that Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to stock up on your favorite golf essentials and, right now, along with deals on the best golf balls and the best golf shoes, there's even an eye-catching offer on one of the best golf rangefinders.

Save 10% ($50.01) Bushnell Tour Hybrid Rangefinder: was $499.99 now $449.98 at Amazon Having tested and rated nearly every golf rangefinder on the market, Dan Parker had nothing but praise for the Bushnell Tour Hybrid in his review. His testing highlights included its class-leading laser, built-in GPS that displays front, middle and back yardages, as well as an instant, out-of-the-box setup that automatically recognizes your course, making it one of the most user-friendly rangefinders available. Read Dan's full Bushnell Tour Hybrid Rangefinder Review.

Get the Bushnell Tour Hybrid discounted to just $449.98 at Amazon

The deal involves the Bushnell Tour Hybrid, which is one of Bushnell's latest flagship releases. Price drops are rare, especially with product of this quality, making the $50 discount to $449.98 (from $499.99) a golf deal worth highlighting - it also matches the lowest price we've seen this year.

In testing, Golf Monthly's expert, Dan Parker, not only gave the Bushnell Tour Hybrid a 5-star review, but went as far as saying this golf rangefinder might be the perfect model.

(Image credit: Future)

The Tour Hybrid is the first Bushnell rangefinder to feature Slope compensated laser distances and Slope compensated GPS distances.

It also allows users to confidently make club selections with both lasered distances to the pin, as well as GPS-powered front/center/back yardages right in the display. This means that there is no checking smartphones or needing a signal to get the information, just consistent, precise GPS and laser readings every time.

Such is the quality, Bushnell rangefinders are used by 98.6% of PGA Tour pros. One of the main reasons is that the brand says its patented Slope technology and algorithm outperforms competitors by factoring in ball trajectory, and not just elevation, which means you get the most accurate "plays-as" distances from both laser and GPS, for the first time in one device.

Image 1 of 4 Dan loved the Tour Hybrid, saying, "It might just be the perfect rangefinder". (Image credit: Unknown) The Tour Hybrid has a slope switch on the side of the device, which clearly shows whether it's on or off and conforms to USGA rules. (Image credit: Future) The Tour Hybrid viewfinder is simple, easy to understand and has all the information required to make the right club choice. (Image credit: Future) The Tour Hybrid has a BITE magnet that allows it to be conveniently stored on the side of a ride-cart or trolley. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

Along with this offer, our experts have hunted down the best discounts and our live Black Friday Golf Deals hub is the place to find all the latest offers as they drop.

Below, you'll also find all the best Bushnell Rangefinders prices across the range. These aren't just from Amazon, but other retailers, which handily show the pricing relevant to your location.