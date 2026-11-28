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Black Friday Golf Deals Live 2026: Day two continues with plenty of golf deals still live
Day 2 of the Black Friday sale period is here and I will give you live updates on my favorite golf deals and best discounts
Well the specific date for Black Friday may have been and gone but I'm sure you're aware this sales event stretches into the weekend into Cyber Monday on the 30th November as well. As such we will continue to find you the best deals over the next few days and this post in particular will focus on Day 2.
Now from what I can see it doesn't look like any of the top deals I referenced yesterday have gone off-sale entirely yet which is interesting to see. I am seeing specific sizes and colors of shoes sell out though, especially on Amazon. Speaking of which Amazon often hides its best discounts behind the Prime umbrella so if you haven't already I would recommend signing up to make sure you don't miss out.
If you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial or a six-month free trial for 18-24 year olds and students, which will give you all the benefits over the sale, and then you can cancel it right after as well.
Finally I wanted to make it abundantly clear that at Golf Monthly we only ever write about equipment we ourselves have tested and know to be good. So in all the sections and top picks below, our testing team has had the gear in their hands, and the performance is good so we want to highlight the discounted price to you. So without further ado, let's get to it.
Quick links
- Amazon: Notable discounts on tech/clubs in Black Friday sale
- Amazon balls: Discounts on Callaway, TaylorMade golf balls
- PGA TOUR Superstore: Holiday and gifting sales now live
- Scottsdale Golf: Up to 80% off in Black November sale
- Callaway: Up to $200 off Quantum family
- TaylorMade: Shop unique collections here
Editor's pick deals
A superb addition to the Quantum lineup, the Triple Diamond Max strikes the perfect balance for better players who want tour-level ball speed and low spin without sacrificing forgiveness. It offers just the right amount of added stability and ranks among the very best drivers on the market this year.
Read our full Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max Driver Review
The Max is a user-friendly fairway wood that makes launching the ball from the turf feel effortless. It features a confidence-inspiring footprint and combines impressive forgiveness with plenty of power, making it an excellent option for golfers seeking consistency without sacrificing distance.
Read our full Callaway Quantum Max Fairway Wood Review
The Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder scored a flawless review from our Golf Monthly's Deputy Editor, Joel Tadman. Key review highlights were its ease of use, brilliant accuracy, bright and clear optics, and seamless slope functionality. This is a rare discount and matches one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen.
Read our full Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder Review
A well-crafted hybrid golf shoe that delivers excellent value for money through its blend of versatility and build quality. While it’s not a pure performance-focused spikeless model, it’s ideal for golfers who prioritize style and comfort both on the course, at the range, and beyond. Some color options are available at less than half price but act fast as this will sell out quickly.
Read our full adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review
The Wilson Dynapower LS driver targets low spin with a compact 445cc head, using AI technology for speed and a satisfying feel. Its strong fade bias makes it ideal for hookers, but its aggressive directional tendency and firm profile are not suited for all golfers.
Read our full Wilson Dynapower LS Driver review
The new TaylorMade R7 Quad mini driver is a really fun and equally functional club for the top end of the bag. Maintaining the same excellent performance as its predecessor but adding some extra adjustability that has made it an even more useful and viable option for a fairly broad range of players of the tee and the floor.
Read our full TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini Driver review
The Q-Star Tour is a superb all-rounder that seamlessly blends a stable, low-spin driver flight with ample greenside control. It delivers a low launch, high spin combination on wedge shots, while providing incredible value for moderate swing-speed players who crave premium short-game performance without the price tag.
Read our full Srixon Q-Star Tour 2026 Golf Ball Review
The Chrome Soft is still a really strong ball with good spin characteristics and excellent control. In terms of performance, it kept up with the likes of the Titleist Pro V1 and, as the name suggests, it provided an extremely soft feel.
Read our full Callaway 2024 Chrome Soft Golf Ball Review
You can also get the Chrome Tour with the same discount as the Chrome Soft above. The Tour is a beautifully soft feeling golf ball that will appeal to high speed and high spin players. This ball is extremely consistent in its delivery of spin and stability of flight.
Read our full Callaway Chrome Tour Golf Ball Review
This deal is only available in the US and features adidas' comprehensive redesign of its flagship performance golf shoe. The redesign certainly paid dividends in what is, to us, the complete all round spiked golf shoe. There are varying discounts at the moment but you can find select colors and sizes with as much as 45% off currently.
Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Shoe Review
One of our top spikeless golf shoes currently on the market, you can currently get a pair with as much as $90 off in select sizes and colors at Amazon. This is amazing considering this shoe came out just a few months ago! The new outsole design is the true standout feature and offers what I consider as close to a classic spiked grip as I've tested on a spikeless outsole. The lightweight build reduces leg and foot fatigue, yet the shoe still feels solid and premium all over.
Read our full Adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoe Review
This might be the perfect rangefinder. By combining a class-leading laser with a built-in GPS that projects front, middle and back yardages to the green through the viewfinder, golfers can hit approach shots armed with all the information they need.
Read our full Bushnell Tour Hybrid Rangefinder Review
As a golf watch, the S50 stands out thanks to its crystal clear display and intuitive controls, while its impressive list of fitness tracking capabilities make it one of the best health watches money can buy too.
Read our full Garmin Approach S50 Golf Watch Review
A minimalist but feature-packed rangefinder that comes in at an excellent price point. While the lightweight, non-waterproof build won't suit all golfers, those who play a lot of 'cart path only' golf will especially benefit from the superb triangulation feature.
Read our full Voice Caddie Laser Fit Rangefinder Review
I have been combing through golf deals for several years now as Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor, and been working in the golf gear industry for more years on top of that as well. In short, I know good golf products, and I know good prices for said products. Given how expensive golf is now in basically every area, it is my job to find the products to help you save.
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The tour pros favored brand of wedges... now with 16% off
Thanks Sam...
I'll kick off my choice of deals with the probably the most iconic wedge around... the Titleist Vokey.
With the famed Vokey wedges now in their 11th generation, it’s a good time to save on the previous model, the SM10. We’ve reviewed both and while we loved the SM11 we did feel that the performance gains over the older model were marginal. In short, the SM10 is a cracking wedge that’s available in a wide range of lofts and grinds, so you should have no trouble finding one to suit your game and the course conditions you typically face.
Titleist SM10 Wedges:
Was $189.99, Now $159.89
Handing over to one of our writers Luke Friend now...
And with that Nitron post, my shift is done and I'll be leaving you in the capable hands of Luke Friend. I will be back soon and I will also be posting some specific deal spotlight posts as well so keep an eye on the Golf Monthly website for those.
A top push cart with 22% off
We've been fans of the Nitron cart since we tested it a few years ago. It nails the basics - it is easy to fold down or up, has a compact footprint, it is lightweight, has plenty of storage and overall it was just very easy to use. It does feel quite wide compared to others I’ve tried and the fixed front wheel is not as maneuverable as some but this is the key to the extra stability on offer.
BagBoy Nitron Push Cart:
Was $319.99 Now $249.99
A couple of good Bridgestone golf ball deals
Moving on to golf balls, of which Black Friday is the ideal time to stock up into winter and the New Year, we have two e12 models for less than $30 for one dozen. The HiLaunch is the model for those that need help getting the ball into the air whilst the Speed is a distance-focused golf ball that produces a lower, more penetrating flight thanks to reduced spin. This helps with roll after landing and therefore helps distance performance.
Bridgestone e12 HiLaunch -
Was $34.99 Now $29.99
Bridgestone e12 Speed -
Was $34.99 Now $29.99
Some more Garmin deals for you...
In fact Garmin as a brand has lots of good deals at the moment on watches, a brilliant rangefinder, launch monitors and even a GPS device. I've collated a few of my top picks below for you.
- Garmin Z30 Rangefinder -
Was $449.99Now $399.99
- Garmin Approach S12 Watch -
Was $199.99Now $149.99
- Garmin Approach R50 -
Now $4,999.99Now $4,499.99
- Garmin Approach G80 -
Was $499.99Now $299.99
One of the best deals from Garmin
I know, just $50 off doesn't sound like a lot but this is one of the best golf watches we've tested of late, to the point it got five stars in our review (and trust me, we don't give out five stars very often). The S50 is one of the most complete golf watches we've ever tested that combines brilliant golf features with an extensive suite of health and fitness tracking capabilities. As a golf watch, it stands out thanks to its crystal clear display and intuitive controls, while its impressive list of fitness tracking capabilities make it one of the best health watches money can buy too.
Garmin Approach S50 Watch:
Was $399.99 Now $349.99
My favorite spikeless shoe has 30% off
If you have heard me talk about the Sun Day Red Osprey shoe before I apologize, but it truly is my favorite spikeless shoe at the moment. It works on and off the golf course whilst looking great with lots of different outfits, it is as comfortable as it gets, and it offers solid stability and grip as well. Right now select colors are on offer with up to 30% off the Burgundy design in particular.
Sun Day Red Osprey Shoe:
Was $175 Now $122.50
Big Max sale still live
Big Max has continued its Black Friday sale and it appears it ends in 3 days time, I would imagine at the conclusion of Cyber Monday. With this sale you can save up to $100 on the brands top golf bags like the Hybrid Prime model pictured above. Additionally you can get the Plus model and a Big Max travel bag with $70 and $80 off respectively.
Big Max Dri Lite Hybrid Prime Bag:
Was $329 Now $229
Big Max Dri Lite Hybrid Plus Bag:
Was $269 Now $199
Another quick top tip for you - price check everything
Again this sounds extremely obvious but I recommend price checking something across several retailers to see if the price is actually good, or if you can get it lower somewhere else. This does require having a number of tabs open.
That being said price checking on Amazon is quite easy. I use CamelCamelCamel, a website that price checks millions of items sold on Amazon, a lot. The website tracks price lows, so if the item you're looking at was cheaper at some other point, you'll be able to see the price difference.
You know what let me give you the full sales list...
Yesterday I searched a lot to try and find the best sales in the golf space and I collated the 39+ different brands and retailers into one long list so you didn't have to go searching yourself. From Alphard to Zero Restriction there is golf gear for everyone in this list.
Some UK sales for you
I know I spend most of my time referencing US deals but a quick update here for the uK folk among you. Here are a few of the best sales I have seen in the UK, with particular attention to Clubhouse Golf. From what I can see there are discounts in the 50-60% range, but they clearly aren't just trying to get rid of that polo shirt that only has one size left. No there are sets of irons and drivers with high discounts too.
- Clubhouse Golf: Up to 70% off wide range of gear
- Scottsdale Golf: Up to 80% off in Black November sale
- Stewart Golf: Up to £650 off golf carts
R7 Quad Mini still discounted
This is a club we never see on offer, the TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini. Seriously just look at it, the nostalgia of the classic R7 SuperQuad is running through my veins and I love it. This has to be one of the best looking clubs in golf and as I said, it is never on offer, until now. You can get a modest $80 off and it isn't limited to the aesthetic performance. It is a very versatile club whilst the adjustability is excellent as well. That versatility, coupled with the super cool looks and beautiful shaping make this the standout in the mini driver category.
TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini:
Was $479.99 Now $399.99
Shoe deals go live overnight
Quickly wanted to highlight a post that went out overnight on Golf Monthly. I found 18 of the best golf shoe discounts I've seen so far including a couple of my favorite adidas shoes in the Tour360 and S2G models. But if adidas isn't for you then there are deals from Puma, FootJoy, Skechers and even one from G/FORE and the stunning Gallivan2r.
But definitely set a budget
The balance to walk is knowing what you want to buy, but also I seriously recommend setting yourself a budget. On Black Friday it is easy to spend too much or buy things you don't actually need so I tell people to set yourself a proper budget and stick to it. For example one of my colleagues messaged me yesterday saying he'd bought two Scotty Cameron putters just because they were good deals. Now in fairness they were good deals, but did he need them? Probably not but hey it is his money after all.
And similar to that point, do not panic buy! We have all done it, and I can personally regret some of the purchases I've made in the heat of the moment.
Do research beforehand and make a list
Over the next few updates instead of deals I want to give you some top tips for deals hunting and finding what you want. As mentioned every brand, retailer and golf-related entity has a sale right now so it's easy to get totally lost in all of it. But my first top tip is...
Put simply I always say to people, know what you want to buy before going into the shopping event, or during the event itself. That means putting in some research on the golf equipment you want so you know prices, discounts, specs, reviews and specific models in and out. That way you can be focused on the day and not have to waste time. This will also give you knowledge on what is actually a good deal.
Good morning everyone, welcome to day 2
Sam Tremlett here and yes I am back after a quick sleep. The second day of the Black Friday period has begun and once again I will be looking to filter the good deals and top discounted products for you. If you need to buy a gift for the golfer in your life then now is the time to strike, which does actually remind me I still have two golfing brothers to buy for...
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