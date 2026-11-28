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The tour pros favored brand of wedges... now with 16% off (Image credit: Future) Thanks Sam... I'll kick off my choice of deals with the probably the most iconic wedge around... the Titleist Vokey. With the famed Vokey wedges now in their 11th generation, it’s a good time to save on the previous model, the SM10. We’ve reviewed both and while we loved the SM11 we did feel that the performance gains over the older model were marginal. In short, the SM10 is a cracking wedge that’s available in a wide range of lofts and grinds, so you should have no trouble finding one to suit your game and the course conditions you typically face. Titleist SM10 Wedges: Was $189.99 , Now $159.89 By Luke Friend

Handing over to one of our writers Luke Friend now... And with that Nitron post, my shift is done and I'll be leaving you in the capable hands of Luke Friend. I will be back soon and I will also be posting some specific deal spotlight posts as well so keep an eye on the Golf Monthly website for those. By Sam Tremlett

A top push cart with 22% off (Image credit: Future) We've been fans of the Nitron cart since we tested it a few years ago. It nails the basics - it is easy to fold down or up, has a compact footprint, it is lightweight, has plenty of storage and overall it was just very easy to use. It does feel quite wide compared to others I’ve tried and the fixed front wheel is not as maneuverable as some but this is the key to the extra stability on offer. BagBoy Nitron Push Cart: Was $319.99 Now $249.99 By Sam Tremlett

One of the best deals from Garmin (Image credit: Future) I know, just $50 off doesn't sound like a lot but this is one of the best golf watches we've tested of late, to the point it got five stars in our review (and trust me, we don't give out five stars very often). The S50 is one of the most complete golf watches we've ever tested that combines brilliant golf features with an extensive suite of health and fitness tracking capabilities. As a golf watch, it stands out thanks to its crystal clear display and intuitive controls, while its impressive list of fitness tracking capabilities make it one of the best health watches money can buy too. Garmin Approach S50 Watch: Was $399.99 Now $349.99 By Sam Tremlett

My favorite spikeless shoe has 30% off (Image credit: Sun Day Red) If you have heard me talk about the Sun Day Red Osprey shoe before I apologize, but it truly is my favorite spikeless shoe at the moment. It works on and off the golf course whilst looking great with lots of different outfits, it is as comfortable as it gets, and it offers solid stability and grip as well. Right now select colors are on offer with up to 30% off the Burgundy design in particular. Sun Day Red Osprey Shoe: Was $175 Now $122.50 By Sam Tremlett

Big Max sale still live (Image credit: Future) Big Max has continued its Black Friday sale and it appears it ends in 3 days time, I would imagine at the conclusion of Cyber Monday. With this sale you can save up to $100 on the brands top golf bags like the Hybrid Prime model pictured above. Additionally you can get the Plus model and a Big Max travel bag with $70 and $80 off respectively. Big Max Dri Lite Hybrid Prime Bag: Was $329 Now $229

Big Max Dri Lite Hybrid Plus Bag: Was $269 Now $199 By Sam Tremlett

Another quick top tip for you - price check everything Again this sounds extremely obvious but I recommend price checking something across several retailers to see if the price is actually good, or if you can get it lower somewhere else. This does require having a number of tabs open. That being said price checking on Amazon is quite easy. I use CamelCamelCamel, a website that price checks millions of items sold on Amazon, a lot. The website tracks price lows, so if the item you're looking at was cheaper at some other point, you'll be able to see the price difference. By Sam Tremlett

You know what let me give you the full sales list... (Image credit: Future) Yesterday I searched a lot to try and find the best sales in the golf space and I collated the 39+ different brands and retailers into one long list so you didn't have to go searching yourself. From Alphard to Zero Restriction there is golf gear for everyone in this list. By Sam Tremlett

R7 Quad Mini still discounted (Image credit: Future) This is a club we never see on offer, the TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini. Seriously just look at it, the nostalgia of the classic R7 SuperQuad is running through my veins and I love it. This has to be one of the best looking clubs in golf and as I said, it is never on offer, until now. You can get a modest $80 off and it isn't limited to the aesthetic performance. It is a very versatile club whilst the adjustability is excellent as well. That versatility, coupled with the super cool looks and beautiful shaping make this the standout in the mini driver category. TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini: Was $479.99 Now $399.99 By Sam Tremlett

Shoe deals go live overnight (Image credit: Future) Quickly wanted to highlight a post that went out overnight on Golf Monthly. I found 18 of the best golf shoe discounts I've seen so far including a couple of my favorite adidas shoes in the Tour360 and S2G models. But if adidas isn't for you then there are deals from Puma, FootJoy, Skechers and even one from G/FORE and the stunning Gallivan2r. By Sam Tremlett

But definitely set a budget The balance to walk is knowing what you want to buy, but also I seriously recommend setting yourself a budget. On Black Friday it is easy to spend too much or buy things you don't actually need so I tell people to set yourself a proper budget and stick to it. For example one of my colleagues messaged me yesterday saying he'd bought two Scotty Cameron putters just because they were good deals. Now in fairness they were good deals, but did he need them? Probably not but hey it is his money after all. And similar to that point, do not panic buy! We have all done it, and I can personally regret some of the purchases I've made in the heat of the moment. By Sam Tremlett

Do research beforehand and make a list Over the next few updates instead of deals I want to give you some top tips for deals hunting and finding what you want. As mentioned every brand, retailer and golf-related entity has a sale right now so it's easy to get totally lost in all of it. But my first top tip is... Put simply I always say to people, know what you want to buy before going into the shopping event, or during the event itself. That means putting in some research on the golf equipment you want so you know prices, discounts, specs, reviews and specific models in and out. That way you can be focused on the day and not have to waste time. This will also give you knowledge on what is actually a good deal. By Sam Tremlett