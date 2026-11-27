As someone who tests the best golf balls for a living, I can confidently say that choosing the right ball is one of the most important, yet often underrated, equipment decisions you can make.

The ideal model should complement both your swing and the conditions you play in. Whether you’re looking for a higher launch, extra wedge spin, or maximum distance off the tee, there is a ball engineered to help.

Because the best premium balls don’t come cheap, I’ve been scouring a host of suppliers during the Black Friday sales to track down the standout discounts available right now. I’ve personally tested every model below, and regardless of your handicap or home course, you’re bound to find a great fit at an unbeatable price.

I've included a wide variety of golf balls here, each earning its place based on performance during our testing sessions. Either myself or my Golf Monthly colleagues have put all of these balls through their paces out on the course in real-world playing conditions, as well as conducting extensive indoor testing to establish the subtle differences in performance between competing brands and models.

Bridgestone is particularly well represented on this list, with options catering to golfers of all abilities. The e12 Straight is designed to help golfers find more fairways, while the e6 is an excellent option for those seeking a softer feel and effortless distance. The Tour B RX offers premium performance for golfers with more moderate swing speeds, while the Tour B RX MindSet incorporates a visual aid designed to improve focus and encourage a consistent pre-shot routine.

Srixon, meanwhile, has some excellent options available at reduced prices. From the premium Z-Star range to the excellent all-round performance of the Q-Star Tour and the affordability of the Soft Feel, there's something to suit virtually every handicap, swing speed and budget.

Wilson is another brand well worth considering, particularly if you're looking to get plenty of bang for your buck.

(Image credit: Future)

If you want a premium performer that does the same things that you see on Tour, the Titleist Pro V1 is the most played ball by the pros, while the TaylorMade TP5x Pix version is the ball of choice for Tommy Fleetwood. The Srixon Z-Star and Callaway Chrome Tour are also represented on the pro circuit, while another premium offering well worth trying is the Wilson Staff Model X, a very under-rated ball. These are balls that provide all-round excellence, whether you need distance off the tee or control around the greens.

For distance and accuracy at slower swing speeds, take a look at the Bridgestone e12 Straight or the Callaway Supersoft. The Wilson Duo Soft+ is a great option in this category too, and is ideal for seniors.

Some of the golf balls featured above may be prior models, but the difference compared to newer models is fairly negligible as any gains are distinctly marginal. These slightly older models are still more than competitive today, especially at the prices they're selling for right now.