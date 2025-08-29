This Is One Of The Coolest Golf Gadgets We've Tested And It's Just Got A Lot Cooler With $201 Off In This Labor Day Golf Sale
In our testing, we loved the Alphard for its unique, practical performance, and now, at this hugely discounted price, it's an affordable entry into the remote electric cart space
There is no doubt that having one of the best electric golf trolleys as part of your golfing equipment can make the game easier. They can take the fatigue out of carrying your clubs, but you also get the fitness benefits of walking, rather than riding in a cart.
However, they can be an expensive business with one of our top-rated remote electric golf trolleys – the Stewart Vertx Remote Cart coming in at a wallet-busting $2,275, a significant investment for most.
With Labor Day Sales currently running, one discount that caught my eye was on the Alphard Club Booster V2, which allows any push-along golf cart to be transformed into a remote-controlled push cart. The Alphard Club Booster V2 impressed Golf Monthly's expert tester, Dan Parker, and it's currently reduced by $201 in the Alphard Labor Day sale, which takes it down from the RRP of $950, to a very appealing $749.
So if you've been thinking of an electric trolley for a while and already own a push-along, the Club Booster V2 may very well be the way to go, especially with this 21% discount.
Get the Alphard Club Booster V2 for just $749 at Alphard this Labor Day Weekend.
It's worth noting that not all push carts are fully compatible with the Club Booster V2, and Alphard provides a 'conversion kit' to suit the push cart model you have, with the option to choose your model at checkout.
In his review, Dan Parker rated the Alphard Club Booster V2 with an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars. Highlights include its powerful and stable performance, responsive tactile remote, and its carry handle, making for easy transportation and lifting. In summing up his review, Dan said, "The Alphard is a highly enjoyable piece of technology that really delivers on its promise to effectively convert push carts into remote electric carts."
Read Dan's full Alphard Club Booster V2 Review.
Alphard started life as a father-son outfit back in 2016, and has been developing its electric golf cart business ever since. After several prototypes, the Club Booster V2 was born and has gone on to become a popular choice for owners of push-along carts looking for a cost-effective electric golf cart option.
We loved the Club Booster V2, and it ticked all the boxes for its performance out on the courses. With over 2,500 5-star reviews, it's clearly not only us who enjoyed the unique appeal of the Alphard, now even more appealing at this discounted price.
In his review, Dan also loved how the Club Booster V2 matched up with more established and more costly remote-controlled trolleys he'd tested, and it exceeded his expectations, saying, "I really enjoyed having the Club Booster V2 as my companion out on the golf course." adding, "I was thrilled with how responsive and accurately I could control the Club Booster V2. It's nippy on the fairways and thanks to its wide wheel base it has loads of stability."
The Alphard Club Booster V2, until recently, was in our electric trolleys buyers' guide as the most unique offering. However, it's been replaced by its more costly sibling – the Alphard Cybercart, which is also on sale, reduced from $1,450 to $1,299, and is also worth a look if you have a bigger budget.
