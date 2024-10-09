This Golf Ball Has Over 4000 Five Star Reviews On Amazon And It Is Now 15% Off!

Callaway has a well-earned reputation for producing some of the best golf equipment in the game, with it a brand trusted by players of all abilities. Whether you're a Tour Pro like Xander Schauffele, or just a Sunday hacker who enjoys a knock with friends and doesn't focus too much on score, there will be a Callaway golf ball to meet your needs.

For example, the Hex Soft golf balls are perfect for the casual golfer who doesn't want to spend a fortune on premium balls, but still wants something with a nice feel that delivers good distance.

They are already one of the best value golf balls around but they are currently available on Amazon during their Big Deal Days sale for a very nice 15% discount. What's more, on Amazon, they have had over 4000 five star reviews and, for any high handicap players out there looking for a new pack of balls, this is definitely an offer you should check out.

Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls (Two-dozen) | 15% off at Amazon

Was $45.99 Now $39.10 If you like a soft feeling golf ball offering good all-round performance at an affordable price, the Callaway Hex Soft is certainly worth putting into play, especially as you can get two dozen of them for around $40 at the moment. Read our full Callaway Hex Soft Golf Ball Review

While the Hex soft is billed as a distance ball, in our testing it didn't feel as firm as we might have expected from an option that will help add yards to you game. In fact, we tested it over a few rounds and found that this golf ball offered up an excellent sensation through impact, with the low compression core helping players reach greater ball speeds and increased distance in their long game.

This made it one of the best golf balls for players with slow swing speeds who are looking for a little help in getting the ball up into the air and further down the fairway. Importantly, the Hex Soft also measures up pretty well in terms of the control it provides and is a great option for higher handicap players looking for a durable golf ball that will provide a lot of control around the golf course.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

