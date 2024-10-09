This Golf Ball Has Over 4000 Five Star Reviews On Amazon And It Is Now 15% Off!
Need new golf balls? This soft-feeling Hex golf ball from Callaway delivers all-round performance and is a must try for any high handicapper!
Callaway has a well-earned reputation for producing some of the best golf equipment in the game, with it a brand trusted by players of all abilities. Whether you're a Tour Pro like Xander Schauffele, or just a Sunday hacker who enjoys a knock with friends and doesn't focus too much on score, there will be a Callaway golf ball to meet your needs.
For example, the Hex Soft golf balls are perfect for the casual golfer who doesn't want to spend a fortune on premium balls, but still wants something with a nice feel that delivers good distance.
They are already one of the best value golf balls around but they are currently available on Amazon during their Big Deal Days sale for a very nice 15% discount. What's more, on Amazon, they have had over 4000 five star reviews and, for any high handicap players out there looking for a new pack of balls, this is definitely an offer you should check out.
Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls (Two-dozen) | 15% off at Amazon
Was $45.99 Now $39.10
If you like a soft feeling golf ball offering good all-round performance at an affordable price, the Callaway Hex Soft is certainly worth putting into play, especially as you can get two dozen of them for around $40 at the moment.
Read our full Callaway Hex Soft Golf Ball Review
While the Hex soft is billed as a distance ball, in our testing it didn't feel as firm as we might have expected from an option that will help add yards to you game. In fact, we tested it over a few rounds and found that this golf ball offered up an excellent sensation through impact, with the low compression core helping players reach greater ball speeds and increased distance in their long game.
This made it one of the best golf balls for players with slow swing speeds who are looking for a little help in getting the ball up into the air and further down the fairway. Importantly, the Hex Soft also measures up pretty well in terms of the control it provides and is a great option for higher handicap players looking for a durable golf ball that will provide a lot of control around the golf course.
While you're here, you might also want to check out these deals on other Amazon offerings with over a thousand Five Star Reviews.
Callaway Supersoft Golf Balls | 15% off at Amazon
Was $24.99 Now $21.23
The Callaway Supersoft is a fantastic performing ball and unbelievable value. A definite recommendation if you don't want to spend more money on premium golf balls.
Read our full Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball Review
Strata Men's Complete (16-Piece) Package Set | 20% off at Amazon
Was $599.99 Now $479.99
This is a great value and expansive offering for beginner golfers, with each club providing plenty of forgiveness and aid to getting the ball in the air as easily as possible.
Also available in 14-piece (Now $399.99) and 12-piece (Now $319.99)
Adidas Tech Response 2.0 Shoes | Up to 57% off at Amazon
Were $65 Now $27.64
A great value golf shoe that offers solid stability, grip and comfort considering the price. While there are flashier shoes out there looks-wise, there's no denying the value for money and longevity on offer.
Read our full Adidas Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoes Review
Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch | 12% off at Amazon
Was $499.99 Now $439.99
The Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch is, undoubtedly, one for the gadget lover who wants the very latest features and the ability to use it both on and off the golf course.
Read our full Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch Review
Mythinglogic Golf Storage Garage Organizer | 25% off on Amazon
Was $124.99 Now $93.59
Keep your golf bag, shoes, spare clubs and accessories organised and clean on this garage storage organizer, now with over $30 off.
SuperStroke Traxion Pistol GT 1.0 Putter Grip | 34% off at Amazon
Was $29.99 Now $21.10
SuperStroke make some of the best putter grips and the Traxion was their flagship grip before being replaced by the Zenergy. The Traxion was widely used on Tour and is a great option for anyone looking to add a new grip to their flatstick, especially as it's currently being offered at a heavily discounted price.
KVV 3 Wheel Golf Push Cart | 24% off at Amazon
Was $189 Now $143.20
A lightweight, easy to fold cart similar in design to the hugely popular Motocaddy Cube. The KVV takes up very little room in your trunk, has a handy storage compartment and a brake to prevent it running away from you on hills.
Dave is a distinctly average golfer with (fading) aspirations to be so much more than that. An avid collector of vintage Ping putters and the world's biggest Payne Stewart fan, in 2021 Dave turned his front garden into a giant putting green to work on the weakest area of his game. Progress has been slow but steady! In addition to his work reviewing golf gear and writing features for Golf Monthly and T3, Dave is the founder of the Bang Average Golf website.
Dave’s lowest round is a one over par 73 around Kirkby Valley Golf Club in 2018, which included a bogey on the 18th to ruin the one and only chance he’ll ever have of shooting an even par or better score. That errant tee shot on 18 does not still haunt him to this day though, in fact he hardly ever thinks about it. No, honestly, he doesn’t. Not at all. Never.
Dave splits most of his golf between Hurlston Hall Golf Club in Ormskirk, Lancs, and Berrington Hall Golf Club in St Helens and has a handicap that fluctuates between 9 and 12, largely depending on how poor his putting is.
Dave’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Wilson Staff Dynapower Titanium, 9.5°
3 wood: Cobra Speedzone, 15°
5 wood: Tour Edge Exotics 722, 18°
7 wood: Callaway Mavrik Max, 21°
Irons: Cobra Darkspeed, 6-PW
Wedges: Cleveland CBX ZipCore (graphite), 48°, 52°, 56°
Putter: Ping PLD Oslo 3
Ball: Wilson Staff Triad
