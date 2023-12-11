This Five-Star Golf Shoe Used By Rory Is My Absolute Favorite, And It's Got 39% Off Right Now
If you want Rory McIlroy's Nike golf shoe at a budget price, now is the time to strike as it has 39% off!
I have written several times that the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 golf shoe is my absolute favorite model on the market right now. Yes I am a Rory McIlroy fan and he uses the shoes but no that is not the reason why I think they are so good. I love them because when I tested them earlier this year they performed in every single way I would want a golf shoe to. It is the kind of shoe I would definitely pay full price for but right now you can actually get as much as 39% off the 3's at PGA TOUR Superstore. That equates to around $70 off and it isn't just a case of the retailer trying to get rid of stock, because there are several sizes to choose from, whilst the other colors have varying discounts at the moment.
Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 Golf Shoes | Up to 39% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $180 Now $109.97
The 3 is one of the best golf shoes on the market. In every department, the performance is excellent - comfort, grip, protection, looks and Rory McIlroy uses them. Right now you can get as much as 39% off a pair at PGA Tour Superstore.
Read our full Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 Golf Shoe Review
I actually tested the previous 2 shoe and I enjoyed them but i think the 3 raised the level big time. The new design looks different in several subtle ways. The new Full-grain leather upper has a supple feel and sophisticated look. The swoosh and midsole sections look slightly different and better in my opinion, and overall I think the shoe looks more refined.
- PGA Tour Superstore: Up to 50% off holiday gifts
- Nike: Up to 50% off in the last minute gifts sale
Next I can honestly say these are one of the most comfortable shoes I have tested. This is thanks to elements like the extra thickness of the padding around the ankle which really felt soft and comfortable. As someone who can be prone to blisters in this area, I loved this design feature. Nike also stitched a Zoom Air unit directly to the upper which delivered exceptional feel, and the foam towards the heel felt very cushiony, almost bouncy when walking on the course.
The grip and stability was also top-notch and it is also 100% waterproof which is an absolute must for me. Overall these are arguably the best golf shoes currently on the market and the discount you can get on them is not one to ignore in my opinion. How often can you get a premium, five-star pair of golf shoes, with Tour-proven performance, for just over $100? That rarely happens and as such I expect these to sell quickly.
