This Five-Star Golf Shoe Used By Rory Is My Absolute Favorite, And It's Got 39% Off Right Now

If you want Rory McIlroy's Nike golf shoe at a budget price, now is the time to strike as it has 39% off!

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)
Sam Tremlett
By Sam Tremlett
published

I have written several times that the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 golf shoe is my absolute favorite model on the market right now. Yes I am a Rory McIlroy fan and he uses the shoes but no that is not the reason why I think they are so good. I love them because when I tested them earlier this year they performed in every single way I would want a golf shoe to. It is the kind of shoe I would definitely pay full price for but right now you can actually get as much as 39% off the 3's at PGA TOUR Superstore. That equates to around $70 off and it isn't just a case of the retailer trying to get rid of stock, because there are several sizes to choose from, whilst the other colors have varying discounts at the moment.

The 3 is one of the best golf shoes on the market. In every department, the performance is excellent - comfort, grip, protection, looks and Rory McIlroy uses them. Right now you can get as much as 39% off a pair at PGA Tour Superstore. 

Read our full Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 Golf Shoe Review

I actually tested the previous 2 shoe and I enjoyed them but i think the 3 raised the level big time. The new design looks different in several subtle ways. The new Full-grain leather upper has a supple feel and sophisticated look. The swoosh and midsole sections look slightly different and better in my opinion, and overall I think the shoe looks more refined. 

Next I can honestly say these are one of the most comfortable shoes I have tested. This is thanks to elements like the extra thickness of the padding around the ankle which really felt soft and comfortable. As someone who can be prone to blisters in this area, I loved this design feature. Nike also stitched a Zoom Air unit directly to the upper which delivered exceptional feel, and the foam towards the heel felt very cushiony, almost bouncy when walking on the course

nike air zoom victory tour 3
(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The grip and stability was also top-notch and it is also 100% waterproof which is an absolute must for me. Overall these are arguably the best golf shoes currently on the market and the discount you can get on them is not one to ignore in my opinion. How often can you get a premium, five-star pair of golf shoes, with Tour-proven performance, for just over $100? That rarely happens and as such I expect these to sell quickly. 

Senior Staff Writer

A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly. 

Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes. 

He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.


Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel. 

He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask. 

Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five. 


