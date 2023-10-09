These Are The Five Products We Would Love To See With Big Discounts During Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days Event

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With the Amazon Big Deals day just around the corner, the gear review team here at Golf Monthly put our heads together and began thinking about some deals we would really like to see included. Based on our testing and reviews, we have highlighted five outstanding products that we would love to see some great discounts on when the sale begins.

To keep up to date with the best deals on the day, check out our Prime Big Deal Days hub page which will be regularly updated so you don't miss a thing. So without further ado, here are the products we want to see some big savings on!

Rapsodo MLM

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The Rapsodo MLM is a fantastic value offering in the launch monitor space. During our testing, we were really impressed with the accuracy and consistency of readings the MLM produced. Packed full of interesting features that genuinely help to make your practice more fun and informative, we would love to see some heavy discounts on the Rapsodo MLM.

One of tester Joel Tadman’s favorite features was the ability to switch clubs during the session without even needing to touch your launch monitor or screen. Simply hold up the base of your club to the camera and the Rapsodo MLM will recognize the number and automatically switch and categorize your shots to the correct club. Accurate, compact and lightweight, we have our fingers crossed for some excellent deals on the Rapsodo MLM.

Read our full Rapsodo MLM Review

(Image credit: Future)

Editor Neil Tappin was extremely impressed when reviewing the FootJoy Fuel golf shoe, giving it four and a half stars, hence its inclusion on our wish list! Neil felt that FootJoy had really raised the bar with a more sporty and athletic design that offers great on course performance. Particularly impressed with the traction this shoe provides and their waterproof durability, we will keep you posted of any action in terms of discount here.

One point that we particularly enjoyed with the FootJoy Fuel, was their versatility to wear both on and off the golf course. As a spikeless shoe with a genuinely athletic appearance, they look just as good styled with a pair of jeans as they do with golf trousers.

Read our full Footjoy Fuel golf shoe review

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus driver

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Not a big surprise to see us hoping for a bargain on one of the year's most impressive drivers. Still nestled in the bag of Rory Mcilroy, Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood among others, the Stealth 2 Plus is a low spinning bomber that stands up against any of the best drivers for distance.

When testing the Stealth 2 Plus, we particularly enjoyed the compact head shape and the genuine versatility available with the moveable weight along the bottom of the club. If you prefer a high pitched “ting” in your driver, this may not be the one for you, but we love the muted impact sound of the Stealth 2 Plus.

Read the full Taylormade Stealth 2 Plus driver review

Callaway XR Package set

(Image credit: Future)

We were so impressed with the quality of the Callaway XR package set that it received 5 stars in our thorough review and even found itself a place in out 2023 Editors choice awards!

Package sets are often a good option for those golfers who want to remove the headache associated with buying a full set of clubs. The idea is that with just one payment, you get everything you need for the course. Featuring a range of the brand’s technologies, Callaway’s XR offering sits towards the premium end of the package set market. We particularly loved the ease of use in the irons and woods, something that would appeal to a huge amount of golfers. (As such it is definitely one of the best sets for beginners out there right now).

Read our full Callaway XR Package set review

Samsung Galaxy5 Pro Golf Watch

(Image credit: Future)

For anyone who has an Samsung Android phone and has thought about purchasing a golf watch, this is the way to go. It's easy to use, packed full of features, and comes with all the other benefits of a smart watch.

Probably the only reason we didn’t give this watch the full 5 stars is that it wont work for iPhone users. We found the watch incredibly easy to use and packed with some great features. A particular highlight is the Golf Buddy Smart Caddie, which allows you to track every club and shot you hit. It will track some vital statistics including your miss tendencies, greens in regulation, putts and much more.

With a great aesthetic that doesn’t just pigeon hole itself as a “golf watch”, we feel this could be used stylishly as your main smart watch.