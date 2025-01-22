The Ping G430 Is One Of The Best Hybrid Clubs We've Tested And It's Now At The Lowest Price We've Seen
The Ping G430 Hybrid has been replaced by the all-new G440 Hybrid but with 20% off the outgoing model it's worth grabbing fast
The Ping G430 Hybrid is one of the best hybrid clubs we have ever tested – it's superbly versatile, delivers confidence and offers genuine game-improving performance for every level of golfer. Why do we bring this up? Well this club has recently been replaced by the Ping G440 Hybrid which means the G430 is on sale. Right now, at Dick's Sporting Goods, you can pick up the G430 model with a brilliant 20% discount, reduced to $239 from $299 which is the lowest price we have seen on the top-notch club.
Our reviewer, Sam De'Ath, noted that the Ping G430 hybrid continued the brand's production of some of the most versatile and forgiving hybrids on the market. He also highlighted that the G430 hybrid comes with everything Ping does well – clean, stylish aesthetics, and performance that makes it easier to play your best golf more often. This performance also meant the G430 grabbed a much-coveted spot in the Golf Monthly Editors Choice listings back in 2023. If you want to read Sam's full review, I have included a link below.
Ping G430 Hybrid | 20% off at Dick's Sporting Goods
Was $299, now $239
The Ping G430 Hybrid received top marks from Golf Monthly tester Sam De’Ath, who said, "The Ping G430 Hybrid combines performance with immaculate looks. It’s forgiving and produces consistent ball flights even out of more trickier lies." Additionally it is worth noting the G430 on offer here is available in various loft and shaft flex choices.
Read our full Ping G430 Hybrid Review
The G430 Hybrid is fully customizable to suit an individual golfer's needs with an 8-position Adjustable Hosel that allows the club to be tuned for loft and lie to customize ball flight.
Shaft flex options come in Stiff, Regular and Senior with loft choices from 17, 19, 22 and 26 degrees. There are also as many as four shaft options in terms of brand as well although it appears select specifications are selling out quickly.
If a Ping Hybrid isn't on your 2025 wishlist then it's worth noting that other clubs in the current Ping range are also on sale at Dick's Sporting Goods – including the Ping G430 Max Driver reduced from $549 to $399, and also the Ping G430 Irons which have a $190 discount.
These deals are US-based but below our handy price checker will give you the best up-to-date pricing on the Ping Hybrid range in your territory. It is worth noting below that some of the prices are reflecting ex-demo clubs hence why we have only discussed the brand new club deal above.
