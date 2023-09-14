Strata Ultimate Titanium Women’s Set vs Callaway Reva Ladies Package Set: Read our head-to-head verdict

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Strata Ultimate Titanium Women’s Set $599.99 at Amazon $599.99 at Walmart Strata may be a little-known brand to many women but it has a rich history in golf and it’s great to see it making a comeback. This all-encompassing 16-piece package set is perfect for beginners or lady golfers wanting something more user friendly. For Attractive purple, black and white color scheme

Easy to hit

Comes in a stylish, practical stand bag Against Not customizable and no left-hand option

Irons feel a little head heavy to swing Callaway Reva Ladies Package Set $858.98 at Amazon $999.99 at Walmart $1,299.99 at CARLSGOLFLAND.COM This is arguably the Aston Martin of women's package sets, engineered for premium performance, luxurious in looks and made from high-quality components. It's been cleverly put together to give you all the options you need from tee-to-green, especially if you're relatively new to golf. For Premium quality clubs and bag

Impressive performance through the bag

Even distance gapping Against Wedges lack versatility

Irons feel firm

The Covid-19 pandemic was the kick-start women's golf needed. Newcomers flooded to try the game as it was one of the first outdoor activities to be permitted as restrictions were gradually eased. With more and more women players taking up the sport since then the major golf brands have responded by upping their game when it comes to affordable equipment.

Often designed for beginners to remove many of the complications around selecting clubs, a golf club set generally includes everything you need to get straight out on the course - a driver, fairway woods, a range of irons and wedges, and a putter. You’ll also get a bag, so you’re ready to get swinging straight from the purchase. For many golfers, buying clubs separately will always be part of the appeal of buying new clubs, and will also offer the best opportunity to tailor your bag to your game. But for others, package sets may be a cost-effective, simple, and easy way of getting out on the course with some quality kit.

Golf package sets are therefore a popular buying choice for many newer golfers and to help inform you of the best set, we’ve put two of our favorites head to head in the Callaway Reva and the Strata Ultimate Titanium women's golf package sets.

To test our package sets for review, we look at the range of clubs included, the price point and the intended player, as well as the quality of the materials used, and of course what kind of performance you can expect. Things to consider when buying a package set include the cost - generally ranging from $300 to up to $1,000 - quality, number of clubs, and of course the look.

What is the set made up of?

Made up of a 12° titanium driver, fairway wood, 4 and 5 hybrid, 6-9 iron, PW, SW and a putter, the Strata Ultimate Titanium Women's set is all packaged together in a tidy stand bag. It would make a brilliant Christmas present idea for someone just starting out in golf, especially with Strata already known for producing some of the best cheap golf club sets on the market.

The Callaway Reva set includes a driver (12.5 degrees), three wood, 5 and 6 hybrids, 7-9 irons, a pitching and sand wedge and a putter as well as a snazzy cart bag and five headcovers.

Looks

The Reva set has that unmistakable, very appealing Callaway look right throughout the bag. The driver has a big circular target-style sweet spot on the face which makes it look like it's impossible to miss and it acts as a great focus point at address. The cavity back irons and wedges look great from the back and are very inviting at address.

The highlight of the set though is the ladies Odyssey Stroke Lab putter. The head has a distinctive blue fang shape with two very clear white alignment lines (cleverly a golf-ball width apart) and triple dots for centre striking.

To complete the package the Reva clubs are housed in a good quality trolley bag that's made from a lightweight and waterproof material with seam-sealed zips to prevent rain from penetrating into your bag. There's plenty of pockets for storage and it's light to lift on and off your trolley, You can also choose from black, red or blue Reva set options, making it one of the best women's golf sets on the market.

The Strata set has a more basic look which you'd expect given its low price point. The big headed driver isn't packed with technology but aesthetically it looks fine. The only thing I would have added is a centre alignment line or dot on the crown to help with aiming.

Those of you who remember the original Callaway Big Bertha irons may agree with me that the Strata Ultimate Titanium irons bear an uncanny resemblance to them. They feature the same distinctive shaped cavity back, wide soles and thick top lines, that all adds up to something very easy on the eye that’s also super easy to hit.

I wasn't a big fan of the shiny silver finish, as it does tend to reflect bright sunlight, bouncing it up into your eyes at address. I also found these irons to be rather head heavy, which surprised me given they are designed for slower-swinging ladies. The putter is a basic traditional blade-style design with one clear white alignment line in the centre for aiming.

The Strata Ultimate Titanium set comes in a sturdy little stand bag that’s lightweight to lift with velour padded double straps that make it comfortable to carry, evenly distributing weight across your back. It also has plenty of pockets, including a big ball pocket and an exterior scorecard holder pouch. The main side pocket isn’t huge but big enough for your rain jacket. It’s only shower proof (not a totally waterproof golf bag) but nevertheless a very good stand bag, giving you the freedom to choose carrying or to pop it onto a cart.

Performance

Let's start with the Strata this time. The 'Ultimate' in the name comes from wanting women golfers to achieve the ultimate distance, forgiveness and performance possible. The big-headed driver certainly goes a long way to achieving this. It might not be as fancy in terms of technology, as premium lady drivers like the TaylorMade Kalea Premier but I found it really easy to use.

Ultimately, it does exactly what it set out to achieve - make tee shots fly straighter and further, particularly when put into the hands of the typical slower-swinging, less confident golfers. The clubhead has a giant footprint that, when you address the ball, looks impossible to miss.

The 3-wood is much more compact in size, making it a great tool for multiple course scenarios. I really enjoyed the powerful flight from the tee and picking it instead of the driver on tighter holes, with a smaller margin for error, was invaluable. The face is deep enough that you can easily hit it as a more accurate alternative to a driver off the tee, although it’s arguably a little clunky from the ground.

If you’re a better player, like me, you’ll probably prefer a smaller, sleeker clubhead with a shallower face profile. It does power through the rough nicely though, as do the handy hybrids. They’re great alternatives to long irons and much easier to hit, with small shiny black heads so you can play with more confidence on a variety of shots.

The irons are also super easy to hit and very forgiving. There are two wedges in the package, a pitching wedge that works very nicely for basic chip and runs, recovery shots from the rough and approach shots, plus a sand wedge with a great big head that you can open up wide and slide under the ball - ideal for learning bunker shots. The grooves are the same as the irons, so you won’t get much additional spin and stop but, if you’re just starting out in golf, they’re more than adequate as learner clubs.

The putter has a basic blade-style design with one clear white alignment line in the centre for aiming. It has a simple, traditional look. Although adequate, I can’t help but feel that a heavier mallet-style head with a bigger footprint would give beginners more of a helping hand.

The Callaway Reva set features a high lofted (12.5 degrees) driver with a fixed weight screw that helps you launch the ball higher and hit it further. The ball flies powerfully off the face with a pleasing high-pitched 'ping' sound, instantly becoming one of the best beginner golf clubs for ladies trying to improve quickly. The resulting high ball flight will definitely make a dramatic difference to your distance if you lack swing speed as it boosts carry distance.

The complementing fairway wood (3 wood) has a super-sleek shape. The shallow profile really encouraged me to sweep shots away off even the tightest of fairway lies with ease. It offered up a powerful flight that ran out just enough upon landing without losing stopping power into greens.

Traditional long irons are replaced by two easy-to-hit hybrids (5 & 6) which have sizeable heads that look nearly impossible to miss and enough loft so that your long approach shots stop quickly. It then transitions into the cavity back irons, which feel effortlessly light to swing and are unbelievably easy to use. My mishits hardly veered off-line, such was the stability and forgiveness on offer.

The feel was a touch on the firm side yet spin control going into the flag was impressive. You'll be delighted with the results of a well-struck shot. As a better player I'd prefer to see a couple of specialist wedges for the opportunity to impart some shot-making creativity but the Reva set wedges can execute the basic chip and pitch shots easily enough.

Both irons and woods are fitted with buttery soft grips which are soft and tacky. They will be a godsend to anyone suffering with arthritis in their fingers and generally boost the comfort you experience using the clubs.

I was particularly pleased that a ladies Odyssey Stroke Lab putter was part of the Reva set, which includes a specialist shaft designed to improve the tempo and consistency of your stroke. It is slightly shorter in length and the grip smaller than the standard men's Odyssey Stroke Lab putter, which should all contribute to you having greater control on the greens. I loved the responsive feel off the face and the really true roll out.

Overall Appeal

Given that this entire set costs little more than some drivers alone, the Strata set represents incredible value for money, especially because it is one of the best golf club sets for beginners out there. It won't suit the more accomplished player but for anybody who is fairly new to the game or on a budget, this fits the bill nicely.

The Callaway REVA will appeal to golfers of different ability levels. While it is ideally suited to the new golfer, it would also be a good choice for an average skilled player who looking to upgrade from their beginner set to something a bit more upmarket.

Which one should you choose?

Choose the Strata Ultimate Titaniun Women’s Package Set if…

- Getting started on an affordable budget is your priority

- You have plans to add and replace your clubs over time as you improve

- You’re looking for forgiving clubs, with a chunkier look

Choose the Callaway Reva Package Set if…

- Budget is less of a concern when getting started

- You want stylish-looking clubs that are reasonably forgiving

- You’re looking to upgrade from a basic set to something a bit flashier