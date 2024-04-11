Stock Up On Golf Balls With TaylorMade's Awesome Buy 3 Dozen, Get One More Free Deal
Right now you can get a dozen free TaylorMade golf balls when you buy 3 dozen through the TaylorMade website.
TaylorMade is currently running an awesome 4 for 3 deal on three of its top golf balls, which is the perfect deal for those golfers looking to stock up as we head into the warmer golfing months.
Every golfer needs golf balls and some of us need more than others. This can be expensive, particularly if you're the type of golfer who likes to play with a premium set of balls, as you'll often find yourself parting with a small fortune for a box of 12. But this isn't the case with this deal when you consider the math. Simply buy the 4 Dozen Athlete Box in the TP5, TP5x and Tour Response, and you are basically getting one dozen for free. This means you are saving around $55 with the two Tour-level balls and then just under $43 in the Tour Response.
<a href="https://imp.i366014.net/c/221109/848981/11865?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=golfmonthly-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.taylormadegolf.com%2FTP5-4-Dozen-Athlete-Box%2FDW-TA541-3.html%3Flang%3Den_US" data-link-merchant="imp.i366014.net"">TaylorMade TP5 Golf Ball | Buy 3 dozen and get 1 dozen free at TaylorMade
Was $219.96 Now $164.99
First up we have the TP5 ball used out on Tour. If you are a player who favors copious amounts of greenside spin and a very soft feel as well as good distance, the 2024 TP5 is a must try and with this deal you are saving just under $55.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/balls/taylormade-2024-tp5-golf-ball-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="imp.i366014.net"" target="_blank">TaylorMade TP5 ball review
<a href="https://imp.i366014.net/c/221109/848981/11865?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=golfmonthly-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.taylormadegolf.com%2FTP5x-4-Dozen-Athlete-Box%2FDW-TA542-3.html%3Flang%3Den_US" data-link-merchant="imp.i366014.net"">TaylorMade TP5x Golf Ball | Buy 3 dozen and get 1 dozen free at TaylorMade
Was $219.96 Now $164.99
Another Tour level ball to get the 4 for 3 treatment is the TP5x. There are genuine, tangible improvements in this ball from the previous iteration. TaylorMade has achieved an increase in speed throughout the bag while somehow providing a softer feel and maintaining spin characteristics.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/balls/taylormade-2024-tp5x-golf-ball-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="imp.i366014.net"" target="_blank">TaylorMade TP5x ball review
<a href="https://imp.i366014.net/c/221109/848981/11865?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=golfmonthly-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.taylormadegolf.com%2FTour-Response-4-Dozen-Box%2FDW-TA505-3.html%3Flang%3Den_US" data-link-merchant="imp.i366014.net"">TaylorMade Tour Response Ball | Buy 3 dozen and get 1 free at TaylorMade
Was $171.99 Now $128.99
Not only can you get the Tour level TP5 and TP5x in this deal but also the Tour Response. An impressive all rounder that, despite the relatively, low compression, still offers good distance for the faster swinger.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/balls/taylormade-tour-response-2022-golf-ball-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="imp.i366014.net"" target="_blank">TaylorMade Tour Response Golf Ball Review
As you have guessed from reading, I really do think this 4 for 3 offer is an excellent deal and it should be a purchase that lasts you a long time too. If you need even more advice on what golf balls to buy, check out our buyers guides that will run you through the best golf balls on the market.
But one final thing I wanted to mention is something I spotted on the TaylorMade website, the Season Opener Collection. Obviously celebrating The Masters the collection of bags, accessories, and some really cool Georgia Peach golf balls, look fantastic and I expect them to be snatched up quickly. So if you want the limited edition gear, act fast.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer
