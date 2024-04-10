TaylorMade's Season Opener Collection Is Extremely Cool And Here Is How You Can Get It

The new collection to celebrate The Masters is very cool indeed and amazingly we can all get a piece of it. Here is how.

TaylorMade's Season Opener Collection Is Extremely Cool And Here Is How You Can Get It
(Image credit: Golf Monthly)
Sam Tremlett
By Sam Tremlett
published

Stop the presses, the coolest Masters-themed collection might have been found. TaylorMade just released it's Season Opener collection which celebrates The Masters, Augusta National, and of course the Georgia Peach. 

On the official TaylorMade site it says; 

'The all-new 2024 Season Opener Staff Bag and Accessories draw inspiration from the traditions, history, and moments that make golf's most anticipated event so meaningful. The iridescent signature color ways are combined with a design that will instantly transport you to the rolling green terrain of Augusta.'

I believe a couple of colleagues of mine got sent some of the golf balls in particular and I am extremely jealous...

A post shared by TaylorMade Golf (@taylormadegolf)

A photo posted by on

Very cool indeed but let's move onto the collection itself and what it comprises (all of which you can actually buy below too.

TaylorMade Season Opener Golf Balls

TaylorMade Season Opener Golf Balls
<a href="https://imp.i366014.net/c/221109/848981/11865?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=golfmonthly-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.taylormadegolf.com%2FPix-Season-Opener%2FDW-TA573-SO.html%3Flang%3Den_US" data-link-merchant="imp.i366014.net"" target="_blank">$59.99 at TaylorMade

This is my favorite part of the new collection. These special edition golf balls feature a Georgia Peach in the Pix pattern. Additionally the box looks really cool. Act fast though as it looks like the TP5 has sold out, but you can still get the TP5x.

View Deal
TaylorMade Season Opener Staff Bag

TaylorMade Season Opener Staff Bag
<a href="https://imp.i366014.net/c/221109/848981/11865?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=golfmonthly-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.taylormadegolf.com%2FSeason-Opener-Staff-Bag%2FN2643601.html%3Flang%3Den_US" data-link-merchant="imp.i366014.net"">$599.99 at TaylorMade

Next up we have the staff bag that Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and all the other TaylorMade stars will use. It features loads of small touches to celebrate The Masters such as the flowers, green and white finish, and peaches can be found throughout the entire bag's interior lining.

View Deal
TaylorMade Season Opener Headcovers

TaylorMade Season Opener Headcovers
<a href="https://imp.i366014.net/c/221109/848981/11865?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=golfmonthly-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.taylormadegolf.com%2FSeason-Opener-Driver-Headcover%2FN2638301.html%3Flang%3Den_US" data-link-merchant="imp.i366014.net"">$99.99 at TaylorMade

You can also get woods headcovers in the collection as well. Ranging from drivers, to rescues, the headcovers are the same price and feature high quality materials, and of course that peach lining I mentioned earlier.

View Deal
TaylorMade Season Opener Putter Headcovers

TaylorMade Season Opener Putter Headcovers
<a href="https://imp.i366014.net/c/221109/848981/11865?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=golfmonthly-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.taylormadegolf.com%2FSeason-Opener-Spider-Putter-Headcover%2FN2638701.html%3Flang%3Den_US" data-link-merchant="imp.i366014.net"">$119.99 at TaylorMade

Finally there are two putter covers in the collection and as you would expect, they cover mallets and blades. These covers really pop in the sun and I particularly like the mallet design for its reference to the 88th Masters tournament. 

View Deal
Sam Tremlett
Sam Tremlett
E-commerce Editor

A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly. 

Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes. 

He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.


Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel. 

He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask. 

Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five. 


Sam's What's In The Bag: 

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees) 

Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees) 

Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2 

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚ 

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5 

Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond

Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸