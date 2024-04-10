TaylorMade's Season Opener Collection Is Extremely Cool And Here Is How You Can Get It

Stop the presses, the coolest Masters-themed collection might have been found. TaylorMade just released it's Season Opener collection which celebrates The Masters, Augusta National, and of course the Georgia Peach.

On the official TaylorMade site it says;

'The all-new 2024 Season Opener Staff Bag and Accessories draw inspiration from the traditions, history, and moments that make golf's most anticipated event so meaningful. The iridescent signature color ways are combined with a design that will instantly transport you to the rolling green terrain of Augusta.'

I believe a couple of colleagues of mine got sent some of the golf balls in particular and I am extremely jealous...

Very cool indeed but let's move onto the collection itself and what it comprises (all of which you can actually buy below too.

TaylorMade Season Opener Golf Balls

<a href="https://imp.i366014.net/c/221109/848981/11865?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=golfmonthly-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.taylormadegolf.com%2FPix-Season-Opener%2FDW-TA573-SO.html%3Flang%3Den_US" data-link-merchant="imp.i366014.net"" target="_blank">$59.99 at TaylorMade This is my favorite part of the new collection. These special edition golf balls feature a Georgia Peach in the Pix pattern. Additionally the box looks really cool. Act fast though as it looks like the TP5 has sold out, but you can still get the TP5x.

TaylorMade Season Opener Staff Bag

<a href="https://imp.i366014.net/c/221109/848981/11865?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=golfmonthly-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.taylormadegolf.com%2FSeason-Opener-Staff-Bag%2FN2643601.html%3Flang%3Den_US" data-link-merchant="imp.i366014.net"">$599.99 at TaylorMade Next up we have the staff bag that Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and all the other TaylorMade stars will use. It features loads of small touches to celebrate The Masters such as the flowers, green and white finish, and peaches can be found throughout the entire bag's interior lining.

TaylorMade Season Opener Headcovers

<a href="https://imp.i366014.net/c/221109/848981/11865?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=golfmonthly-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.taylormadegolf.com%2FSeason-Opener-Driver-Headcover%2FN2638301.html%3Flang%3Den_US" data-link-merchant="imp.i366014.net"">$99.99 at TaylorMade You can also get woods headcovers in the collection as well. Ranging from drivers, to rescues, the headcovers are the same price and feature high quality materials, and of course that peach lining I mentioned earlier.

TaylorMade Season Opener Putter Headcovers

<a href="https://imp.i366014.net/c/221109/848981/11865?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=golfmonthly-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.taylormadegolf.com%2FSeason-Opener-Spider-Putter-Headcover%2FN2638701.html%3Flang%3Den_US" data-link-merchant="imp.i366014.net"">$119.99 at TaylorMade Finally there are two putter covers in the collection and as you would expect, they cover mallets and blades. These covers really pop in the sun and I particularly like the mallet design for its reference to the 88th Masters tournament.