Some Of The Most Eye-Catching Shoes I Have Tested Are Now At Their Lowest Ever Price

When it comes to the best golf shoes on the market, adidas have always been one of the most recognized, with its models worn by the likes of Tyrrell Hatton, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele. The brand has one of the widest range of golf shoes on the market and perhaps their most catching is the Codechaos, which ranks as one of the best adidas golf shoes on the market. What's more, in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, you can grab them at the lowest price we've ever seen them.

Adidas Codechaos Spikeless Golf Shoe | Up to $100 off at Amazon

Was $159.95 Now $55.25 We loved the bold style and comfort of these spikeless adidas golf shoes during testing and, with this great discount, we feel like it is a deal worth looking at these Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. While the cheapest prices are on the smallest and biggest sizes, the Codechaos is no more expensive than $85 at its most expensive, representing a near-50% discount. Read our full Adidas Codechaos 22 Golf Shoe Review

Selecting the right shoe for your golf game is important for maximising comfort, performance and also, style! With a fantastic discount for a limited time, we've never seen the adidas Codechaos so cheap and it's definitely a deal worth looking at.

During testing, we felt the Codechaos is a brilliant looking shoe. Of course, this is entirely subjective but, in our opinion, it's one of the aesthetically pleasing on the market. Along with its looks, one of the other standout elements, specifically, is the wraparound outsole. While the overall silhouette is similar to the original Codechoas from 2020, we really liked how elements of the outsole have bled onto the side of the shoe.

(Image credit: Future)

The Codechaos features adidas' Boost technology throughout the entire shoe - a technology we have become familiar with in the similarly excellent adidas Tour 360 22 and adidas Rebelcross golf shoes. As advertised by the brand, the Boost midsole gives instant comfort and the Codechaos 22 shoes took no time at all to break in. Interestingly, we felt the arches of our feet felt slightly raised in this midsole and we noted very little foot fatigue after 18 holes of walking. The sensation was comparable to the Ecco Biom C4 or Skechers Go Golf Drive 5 which aims to disperse the weight of your foot more evenly to avoid foot fatigue.

Grip was another area the Codechaos 22 excelled in and, although we were unable to test it in really wet conditions, we’d be very confident to wear these in poor weather, even though it's primarily a fair weather shoe. For added peace of mind, there's a one-year waterproof guarantee and the material on the upper is surprisingly easy to clean.

(Image credit: Future)

We really enjoyed these shoes during testing and found them to be an excellent spikeless option. If you are looking for a significant discount on some really cool and comfortable golf shoes, this could be the deal for you.