Adidas Adicross Rebelcross Golf Shoes Review

I own 12 pairs of adidas shoes and the Rebelcross is up there with one of the most comfortable models I’ve worn. It doesn’t quite match the incredible adidas adicross Retro but it’s certainly one of the nicest and most stable wears out there and should be considered amongst the most comfortable golf shoes.

It does so thanks to adidas’ Boost technology, which is very well disguised - a good thing as the Boost technology has previously been a nightmare to keep clean. Boost is adidas' premium comfort layer that is made by expanding Thermoplastic Polyurethane particles to "form closed cells around tiny pockets of air." The fact that the Rebelcross comes with Boost is a sign that it's a premium golf shoe, and the price reflects that as it's only just shy of the Tour360 price tag.

The Rebelcross is a stunning golf shoe. (Image credit: Future)

The Rebelcross is a leather, spikeless model and one of the best looking shoes you’ll find. The brand has been at the forefront of sustainability and the Rebelcross is made from material generated from production waste, e.g. cutting scraps, and post-consumer household waste.

After testing it over a number of rounds and wearing it off the course, I found it to offer up fantastic grip and supreme comfort. It has a stretchy sockliner inner under the laces for added comfort and the heel support clip adds for a locked-in feel. The 'Gripmore' technology certainly works as it's super grippy despite officially being a spikeless shoes. The outer is a mixture of full grain leather and microfibre so should keep your feet dry in standard wet conditions but they are not officially sold as fully waterproof.

The grip is fantastic. (Image credit: Future)

The brand's adicross line is essentially golf apparel and shoes that can be worn off the course in everyday life, but the Rebelcross certainly edges more on the golf side for me.

I expected it to be a sneaker disguised as a golf shoe but I would favour my Retros, ZX's or Crossknit 3.0s when out away from the course as the Rebelcross feels and looks very much like a golf shoe to me due to its wide base, its height and firm, leather upper. That sad, I tested it in the white colorway and may feel differently about the black option. This certainly isn't a bad thing as for $160 (£140) it's a superb golf shoe that does everything you would want from it.

There are two downsides to the Rebelcross for me. Firstly, the styling on the top of the foot just simply isn't great to look down on in my view. It's personal opinion but the split seems a little odd and I'd have preferred a more simple all-round leather look. From the side, however, it's undeniable that this shoe looks fantastic. Secondly, and more importantly, the leather started to fold and crease far too early for what is a premium golf shoe. Perhaps I didn't have the correct size but as usual with adidas I went up half a size and the fit feels great so I'm not entirely sure on that.

Despite the stunning side-on looks, I wasn't a huge fan of the design when looking down on them. The creasing after two rounds was also more than expected. (Image credit: Future)

I have rectified this by keeping them in shoe trees and cleaning them after rounds but if you don't look after them, in white at least, they will start to look very tired very quickly in the vamp area - the top part of the shoe that covers the toes. After two rounds I was already seeing significant creasing so this is definitely something to monitor and look after when owning a pair of the Rebelcross.

Overall, this is a top quality offering that will be a huge favourite of many golfers and a worthy competitor to the best spikeless golf shoes out there. The detailing is great, I haven't even mentioned the tongue which I love, and it is supremely comfortable and grippy. The upper certainly creased earlier than I hoped and it's not sold as fully waterproof, plus the price is very close to the Tour360s so some golfers may want to pay just a little bit more and get the brand's ultimate shoe.