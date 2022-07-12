Save Over 28% On Both These Callaway Chrome Soft Models
Looking for a premium performing golf ball at a fantastic price? Then this deal on Amazon Prime Day is for you
Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls | 28% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £39.99 Now £28.99
A superb performer for under £30, what's not to like about this deal?
Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Balls | 30% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £39.99 Now £27.99
The Callaway Chrome Soft X provides increased distance and more control. It's also 30% off in Amazon Prime Day
Callaway is known for making some of the best golf balls on the market and, with the 2020 Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X, you can pick up these premium balls with nearly a third off their RRP during Amazon Prime Day!
Coming in at £28.99 and £27.99, both models were used by Callaway staffers like Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns and Phil Mickelson before they upgraded to the 2022 versions, but these prior generation models remain among some of the best premium golf balls that money can buy.
Callaway Chrome Soft
To begin with, the Callaway Chrome Soft has a 34% larger core which creates higher launch and lower spin. Along with the core, it also has a thinner, firmer outer core that is reinforced with Graphene. This helps create better durability and more spin with your wedges. Another advantage of a thinner urethane cover is that it promotes increased ball speed and lower spin on full shots, while maintaining high spin and soft feel around the green.
Off the tee, we noticed that it provided a strong and noticeably stable ball flight in crosswinds, helping to maximize distance and accuracy. It was comparable with models like the Titleist Pro V1 and TaylorMade TP5, golf balls that can cost up to £50 per dozen.
Hitting into greens, well-struck short irons stopped to attention, allowing you to be aggressive with your lines. As the name suggests, the Chrome Soft is one of the softest-feeling golf balls on the market, with the soft feel creating a slightly more muted sound when chipping and putting. It's worth noting that it doesn’t jump off the face uncontrollably though.
Callaway Chrome Soft X
The Chrome Soft X is the firmer feeling option within Callaway's 2020 Chrome Soft franchise on offer during Amazon Prime Day. We also found it to be slightly longer off the tee so this could be the option if you want to see longer drives and a soft feel around the greens isn't high up on your priority list.
Like the Chrome Soft, there is also the option of the Triple Track, which we found to work really well on the putting green and off the tee. Another important point is the reaction the ball has around the green, with the Chrome Soft X providing a superb amount of control on chip and pitch shots. Along with the increase in ball speeds and spin, the cover is extremely durable and resilient, a huge plus point on those errant shots that occasionally find the trees or sand.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
