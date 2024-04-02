Rickie Fowler's Masters Gear Has Been Released And We Are Big Fans

As The Masters edges nearer and nearer, brands have started to release special editions of their products with Puma Golf the latest brand to do so. Named the 'Season Opener Collection', we can expect to see Puma staffers donning them the week of Augusta National.

We adored the Phantomcat Nitro shoes and, ahead of The Masters, it has been given a white, green and yellow re-design. Featuring all the technology of the standard Nitro, its minimalist look will appeal to a wide range of golfers.

Now $85 Available in three different colorways, the Pique Garden Polo pays homage to The Masters with an eye-catching print. Featuring four-way stretch, it has great breathability and moisture wicking capabilities.

Now $80 The MATTR is one of the most recognized polo shirts on the market, with this model receiving a Masters makeover in the form of the iconic cups that patrons consume their beverages from at Augusta National.

Now $38 With six colors to choose from, the Tech P Snapback provides plenty of style options, with the headwear designed with performance and cooling in mind.

In the collection, we see two polos - Pique Garden and MATTR Cups - as well as a Tech P Snapback and, arguably, the highlight of the collection, a limited edition pair of the Phantomcat Nitro Garden golf shoes.

Beginning with the Phantomcat's, which feature amongst the best golf shoes on the market. What really stands out is the unique outsole, which is a brand-new Flexspike integrated cleat. It's the first time that we have seen it on Puma's golf shoes and, in our testing, we were impressed with the grip available, especially on the wet and muddy days we used them on.

Ranked as one of the best spiked golf shoes money can buy, this special edition features in a white, green and yellow colorway, with Puma adding their names to the likes of Under Armour and Nike in releasing Masters inspired golf shoes to the market.

Along with the golf shoes, two of Puma's polo shirts are included in the collection, with both available in green, navy and 'melon punch' colorways. Featuring eye-catching prints, the MATTR, in particular, is one of the best golf polo shirts in the game right now.

When it comes to technology, both polos feature moisture-wicking material and both are breathable with a four-way stretch for free range of movement. In terms of design, the MATTR is decked out in Augusta National inspired cups, whilst the Pique Garden features the flowers we often see and associate the famous course with.

The final product is the Tech P Snapback which, like the polo shirts, is available in multiple colors. The P is one of the most recognized caps in the Puma range and, with a Masters-inspired design, it only heightens the offering further.

Available now on the official Puma site, all four products feature in a number of sizes and are available in various colorways, with the likes of Rickie Fowler set to show off the pieces as he goes in search of a first Major scalp at The Masters.