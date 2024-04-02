Rickie Fowler's Masters Gear Has Been Released And We Are Big Fans

Puma are the latest brand to release their special edition Masters gear to the market, with some of their most recognized products receiving a makeover

Rickie Fowler hits a tee shot at Augusta National
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

As The Masters edges nearer and nearer, brands have started to release special editions of their products with Puma Golf the latest brand to do so. Named the 'Season Opener Collection', we can expect to see Puma staffers donning them the week of Augusta National.

Puma Phantomcat Nitro Garden Golf Shoes | Available at Puma Now $200

<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/100624740/type/dlg/sid/hawk-custom-tracking/https://www.pumagolf.com/products/phantomcat-nitro-garden-spiked-golf-shoes" data-link-merchant="pumagolf.com"" target="_blank">Puma Phantomcat Nitro Garden Golf Shoes | Available at Puma
Now $200

We adored the Phantomcat Nitro shoes and, ahead of The Masters, it has been given a white, green and yellow re-design. Featuring all the technology of the standard Nitro, its minimalist look will appeal to a wide range of golfers.

Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/puma-phantomcat-nitro-golf-shoe-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pumagolf.com"" target="_blank">Puma Phantomcat Nitro Golf Shoe Review

View Deal
Puma Pique Garden Golf Polo | Available at Puma Now $85

<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/100624740/type/dlg/sid/hawk-custom-tracking/https://www.pumagolf.com/products/pique-garden-golf-polo?variant=41053940973641" data-link-merchant="pumagolf.com"" target="_blank">Puma Pique Garden Golf Polo | Available at Puma
Now $85

Available in three different colorways, the Pique Garden Polo pays homage to The Masters with an eye-catching print. Featuring four-way stretch, it has great breathability and moisture wicking capabilities.

View Deal
Puma MATTR Cups Golf Polo | Available at Puma Now $80

<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/100624740/type/dlg/sid/hawk-custom-tracking/https://www.pumagolf.com/products/mattr-cups-golf-polo?variant=41053940383817" data-link-merchant="pumagolf.com"" target="_blank">Puma MATTR Cups Golf Polo | Available at Puma
Now $80

The MATTR is one of the most recognized polo shirts on the market, with this model receiving a Masters makeover in the form of the iconic cups that patrons consume their beverages from at Augusta National. 

View Deal
Puma Tech P Snapback Cap | Available at Puma Now $38

<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/100624740/type/dlg/sid/hawk-custom-tracking/https://www.pumagolf.com/products/tech-p-snapback-cap?variant=40764989603913" data-link-merchant="pumagolf.com"" target="_blank">Puma Tech P Snapback Cap | Available at Puma
Now $38

With six colors to choose from, the Tech P Snapback provides plenty of style options, with the headwear designed with performance and cooling in mind.

View Deal

In the collection, we see two polos - Pique Garden and MATTR Cups - as well as a Tech P Snapback and, arguably, the highlight of the collection, a limited edition pair of the Phantomcat Nitro Garden golf shoes.

Beginning with the Phantomcat's, which feature amongst the best golf shoes on the market. What really stands out is the unique outsole, which is a brand-new Flexspike integrated cleat. It's the first time that we have seen it on Puma's golf shoes and, in our testing, we were impressed with the grip available, especially on the wet and muddy days we used them on.

Ranked as one of the best spiked golf shoes money can buy, this special edition features in a white, green and yellow colorway, with Puma adding their names to the likes of Under Armour and Nike in releasing Masters inspired golf shoes to the market.

Image 1 of 3
The Puma Phantomcat Nitro Garden Golf Shoes on a white background
(Image credit: Puma)

Along with the golf shoes, two of Puma's polo shirts are included in the collection, with both available in green, navy and 'melon punch' colorways. Featuring eye-catching prints, the MATTR, in particular, is one of the best golf polo shirts in the game right now.

When it comes to technology, both polos feature moisture-wicking material and both are breathable with a four-way stretch for free range of movement. In terms of design, the MATTR is decked out in Augusta National inspired cups, whilst the Pique Garden features the flowers we often see and associate the famous course with.

The final product is the Tech P Snapback which, like the polo shirts, is available in multiple colors. The P is one of the most recognized caps in the Puma range and, with a Masters-inspired design, it only heightens the offering further.

Image 1 of 3
The Puma Pique Garden Golf Polo on a white background
Puma Pique Garden Golf Polo(Image credit: Puma)

Available now on the official Puma site, all four products feature in a number of sizes and are available in various colorways, with the likes of Rickie Fowler set to show off the pieces as he goes in search of a first Major scalp at The Masters.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.


Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.


Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

