Rickie Fowler's Masters Gear Has Been Released And We Are Big Fans
Puma are the latest brand to release their special edition Masters gear to the market, with some of their most recognized products receiving a makeover
As The Masters edges nearer and nearer, brands have started to release special editions of their products with Puma Golf the latest brand to do so. Named the 'Season Opener Collection', we can expect to see Puma staffers donning them the week of Augusta National.
<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/100624740/type/dlg/sid/hawk-custom-tracking/https://www.pumagolf.com/products/phantomcat-nitro-garden-spiked-golf-shoes" data-link-merchant="pumagolf.com"" target="_blank">Puma Phantomcat Nitro Garden Golf Shoes | Available at Puma
Now $200
We adored the Phantomcat Nitro shoes and, ahead of The Masters, it has been given a white, green and yellow re-design. Featuring all the technology of the standard Nitro, its minimalist look will appeal to a wide range of golfers.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/puma-phantomcat-nitro-golf-shoe-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pumagolf.com"" target="_blank">Puma Phantomcat Nitro Golf Shoe Review
<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/100624740/type/dlg/sid/hawk-custom-tracking/https://www.pumagolf.com/products/pique-garden-golf-polo?variant=41053940973641" data-link-merchant="pumagolf.com"" target="_blank">Puma Pique Garden Golf Polo | Available at Puma
Now $85
Available in three different colorways, the Pique Garden Polo pays homage to The Masters with an eye-catching print. Featuring four-way stretch, it has great breathability and moisture wicking capabilities.
<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/100624740/type/dlg/sid/hawk-custom-tracking/https://www.pumagolf.com/products/mattr-cups-golf-polo?variant=41053940383817" data-link-merchant="pumagolf.com"" target="_blank">Puma MATTR Cups Golf Polo | Available at Puma
Now $80
The MATTR is one of the most recognized polo shirts on the market, with this model receiving a Masters makeover in the form of the iconic cups that patrons consume their beverages from at Augusta National.
<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/100624740/type/dlg/sid/hawk-custom-tracking/https://www.pumagolf.com/products/tech-p-snapback-cap?variant=40764989603913" data-link-merchant="pumagolf.com"" target="_blank">Puma Tech P Snapback Cap | Available at Puma
Now $38
With six colors to choose from, the Tech P Snapback provides plenty of style options, with the headwear designed with performance and cooling in mind.
In the collection, we see two polos - Pique Garden and MATTR Cups - as well as a Tech P Snapback and, arguably, the highlight of the collection, a limited edition pair of the Phantomcat Nitro Garden golf shoes.
Beginning with the Phantomcat's, which feature amongst the best golf shoes on the market. What really stands out is the unique outsole, which is a brand-new Flexspike integrated cleat. It's the first time that we have seen it on Puma's golf shoes and, in our testing, we were impressed with the grip available, especially on the wet and muddy days we used them on.
Ranked as one of the best spiked golf shoes money can buy, this special edition features in a white, green and yellow colorway, with Puma adding their names to the likes of Under Armour and Nike in releasing Masters inspired golf shoes to the market.
Along with the golf shoes, two of Puma's polo shirts are included in the collection, with both available in green, navy and 'melon punch' colorways. Featuring eye-catching prints, the MATTR, in particular, is one of the best golf polo shirts in the game right now.
When it comes to technology, both polos feature moisture-wicking material and both are breathable with a four-way stretch for free range of movement. In terms of design, the MATTR is decked out in Augusta National inspired cups, whilst the Pique Garden features the flowers we often see and associate the famous course with.
The final product is the Tech P Snapback which, like the polo shirts, is available in multiple colors. The P is one of the most recognized caps in the Puma range and, with a Masters-inspired design, it only heightens the offering further.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Available now on the official Puma site, all four products feature in a number of sizes and are available in various colorways, with the likes of Rickie Fowler set to show off the pieces as he goes in search of a first Major scalp at The Masters.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Anthony Kim Set To Make First US Start In 12 Years This Weekend
The 38-year-old last played on American soil in 2012 when he started the Wells Fargo Championship as a PGA Tour player
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
2024 Could Be Your Best Ever Golfing Year – Here’s Why
The Golfshot app has just got even better with an industry-first feature that promises to take your game to the next level
By In partnership with Golfshot Published
-
Heading On A Golf Trip? Amazon Has A Huge Sale On Ogio Travel Gear Right Now
Save up to 49% on all the Ogio gear you need for your next golf trip in Amazon’s Spring Sale
By Zach Bougen Published
-
First Look: Brooks Koepka's New Nike Golf Shoes Are Available To Buy And Here's How To Get Them
A new edition of Brooks Koepka's golf shoes have hit the market and we've got all the details for you here!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Amazon Spring Sale Knocks One Of Our Favorite Golf Speakers To Just $100
If you love to listen music while out on the course or even off it, then this $100 speaker is for you!
By Zach Bougen Published
-
Golf Shoes Have Big Discounts in Amazon's Big Spring Sale - Here Are Our 5 Favorite Deals Right Now
There are some great deals to be had on golf shoes during Amazon's Spring Sale event. Here are some of the best that we've found.
By David Usher Published
-
Finally! Two Of Our Favorite Package Sets Have Huge Discounts For Left-Handed Golfers
Amazon's Spring Sale has come up with great deals on two of the best complete package sets for left handed golfers that we've tested
By David Usher Published
-
Why Under Armour's New Patron's Golf Collection Is The Perfect Nod To The Masters
Under Armour have released their special edition equipment ahead of the first men's Major of 2024, with their clothing and shoes receiving a makeover
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Are These The Best Masters Themed Golf Shoes Of 2024?
The Masters is on the horizon, with golf brands releasing special edition models before the big day. In Under Armour's case, these golf shoes may be the best we have seen
By Matt Cradock Published
-
I Own 19 Pairs Of Golf Shoes But These Nike Jordan's Might Be My New Favorites
I own a lot of golf shoes but some new Jordan Low 1's might have gone to the top of the list of late!
By Sam Tremlett Published