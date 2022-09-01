Rapsodo MLM vs Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
Launch monitors are a fantastic way to improve your game. In this piece, we take a look at two of the most affordable models
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Given how easy it is to use, and the overall accuracy and data points available, we have to say the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor is an excellent option for golfers seeking an affordable way to gain insights into shot or club performance, providing you own a relatively new iPhone or iPad.
For
- Very easy to set up
- Reliable shot detection
- Easily portable
Against
- Doesn't display spin numbers
- Not compatible with Android devices
An enjoyable and highly accurate launch monitor that gives you vast amounts of data at your fingertips. While it struggles with use at the driving range, when using real golf balls in a net or home studio, the Approach R10 is one of the richest and rewarding launch monitors on the market.
For
- Huge amount of data on offer
- High degrees of accuracy
- Very portable
Against
- Temperamental with alignment
- No ball normalization feature
Rapsodo MLM vs Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
When it comes to the best golf launch monitors, some can cost upwards of over $10,000. Many professionals on Tour will tend to use the likes of the Foresight Sports GCQuad, or the Full Swing Kit Launch Monitor, but these are well out of the price range of the amateur golfer who wants to know their numbers and figures around their swing.
Thankfully, brands are offering cheaper alternatives (opens in new tab) which still offer premium performance. The models in this piece come in at around the $600 range, making them a lot cheaper than other models on the market.
Rapsodo may be a brand that isn't recognized by many golfers but, with their Mobile Launch Monitor, you can see there is a lot of quality available at your fingertips. It works in conjunction with the free Rapsodo app on your iOS smartphone indoors or outdoors and provides a simple and effective start-up procedure that will improve your game.
In this piece, it goes up against the Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor, which is crammed with many useful features. What's more, Garmin is known for producing some of the best golf watches and best golf GPS kit on the market. Therefore you know it is going to be a good performer.
The Garmin at setup
Ease of use
We begin with the Rapsodo MLM (opens in new tab) which, as stated above, works in conjunction with the free app on your iOS smartphone. To set up, simply create an account, log in and then rest your phone in the front slot and position it six feet behind the ball.
A handy feature is that the lines on the screen and the GPS overhead view help you align it correctly and select your hitting direction for enhanced accuracy. It is worth noting that navigating through the app on a small screen is a touch fiddly and the Rapsodo does weigh 70-grams more than the Garmin, although this shouldn't be too much of a factor.
To begin with, we did admittedly have some issues getting the Garmin (opens in new tab) Approach R10 to pair with our IOS devices initially but, once rectified, getting it set up and ready to use is a brisk process using the magnetic tripod included.
Like the Rapsodo, the R10 does feature an alignment aid to help setup the device. However, the red line on top isn’t overly effective in helping align the device. The app is relatively intuitive to navigate though, swiping in different directions to access different data screens.
Accuracy
Beginning with the Garmin this time, which does offer more club and ball data points, including spin, clubface angle and path as well as launch direction. There’s no normalization feature to account for range balls, but the shot patterns matched up well with what we saw and the distances seemed to tally up well with our expectations.
The Rapsodo also performs nicely in this department, as the data stacked up very well with what we were accustomed to, with subtle differences in strike creating small changes in launch and carry distance.
There were a few anomalies that were easily discounted, and the data points are fairly basic but there’s enough on offer to form valid opinions about your clubs’ performance - we also liked seeing the standard deviation for each club.
Features
Along with the accuracy, the Rapsodo MLM has a clever feature where you hold the club in front of your phone's camera and it will automatically record the club you're hitting.
What's more, it also provides a video playback of your swing with a shot tracer graphic, which most of the time reflected the shot we just hit. It also uses your phone’s GPS to see where all of your shots land on your actual range or course.
Again, the Garmin matches up very well in the features department too. As well as the variety of data points, we really enjoyed the free trial of the Home Tee Hero feature, which is effectively a golf simulator allowing you to play over 42,000 preloaded golf courses worldwide.
We played our home course and the display and graphics had a charming arcade style. The shot results were true to life and it made our range session more fun and useful.
Versatility
Aside from the ease of use, both models are stacking up very nicely. However, it's the Rapsodo which is let down in this category as it is only compatible with iOS devices, specifically the iPhone 7 and up, as well as the iPad 2017 and up.
Currently, it's not compatible with Android devices, but it does come in both an outdoor and net mode tailored to the two most common practice scenarios, with Rapsodo also providing a compact carry case that easily clips on to your bag.
When it comes to versatility with the Garmin Approach R10, you are provided with a clip that allows you to position your phone upright in a more convenient position on the floor; this allows you to see the data. You can also clip it to your bag to automatically video your swing, which is part of the app and it also comes in a relatively compact carry case, which makes it easy to transport to your practice sessions.
Overall Appeal
Despite a few issues at the driving range, the Garmin Approach R10 is a compelling package in the portable launch monitor market (opens in new tab). We think that the Home Tee Hero is a stand-out and unique feature and, what's more, the variety of data points and accuracy seems comparable with more premium launch monitors.
Compared to the R10, the Rapsodo is a little more affordable and more suited to the golfer that is content with more basic information about their shots. Not only does it provide basic information, but it is easy to get set up and the app is well-designed. However, the fact it is only compatible with iOS devices is a stumbling block; hopefully that may change in the future.
Which one should you choose
Choose the Rapsodo MLM if…
- You are looking for a launch monitor which is easy to set up for practice
- You want an accurate device that will give you basic information on your swing
- You are looking to add to your setup at home
Choose the Garmin Approach R10 if...
- You want a launch monitor which will make your practice sessions more fun
- You are wanting a launch monitor that can double up as a simulator
- You are wanting a launch monitor that, once setup, is easy to navigate through
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSi3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and a Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
- Matt Cradock Freelance Staff Writer