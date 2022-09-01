Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor $499.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $499.99 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) $499.99 (opens in new tab) at TGW - The Golf Warehouse (opens in new tab) Given how easy it is to use, and the overall accuracy and data points available, we have to say the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor is an excellent option for golfers seeking an affordable way to gain insights into shot or club performance, providing you own a relatively new iPhone or iPad. For Very easy to set up

Reliable shot detection

Easily portable

Against Doesn't display spin numbers

Not compatible with Android devices Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor $599.99 (opens in new tab) at Adorama (opens in new tab) $611.99 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) $753.34 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) An enjoyable and highly accurate launch monitor that gives you vast amounts of data at your fingertips. While it struggles with use at the driving range, when using real golf balls in a net or home studio, the Approach R10 is one of the richest and rewarding launch monitors on the market. For Huge amount of data on offer

High degrees of accuracy

Very portable Against Temperamental with alignment

No ball normalization feature

Rapsodo MLM vs Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

When it comes to the best golf launch monitors, some can cost upwards of over $10,000. Many professionals on Tour will tend to use the likes of the Foresight Sports GCQuad, or the Full Swing Kit Launch Monitor, but these are well out of the price range of the amateur golfer who wants to know their numbers and figures around their swing.

Thankfully, brands are offering cheaper alternatives (opens in new tab) which still offer premium performance. The models in this piece come in at around the $600 range, making them a lot cheaper than other models on the market.

Rapsodo may be a brand that isn't recognized by many golfers but, with their Mobile Launch Monitor, you can see there is a lot of quality available at your fingertips. It works in conjunction with the free Rapsodo app on your iOS smartphone indoors or outdoors and provides a simple and effective start-up procedure that will improve your game.

In this piece, it goes up against the Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor, which is crammed with many useful features. What's more, Garmin is known for producing some of the best golf watches and best golf GPS kit on the market. Therefore you know it is going to be a good performer.

Image 1 of 2 The Rapsodo at setup (Image credit: Golf Monthly ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2 The Garmin at setup

Ease of use

We begin with the Rapsodo MLM (opens in new tab) which, as stated above, works in conjunction with the free app on your iOS smartphone. To set up, simply create an account, log in and then rest your phone in the front slot and position it six feet behind the ball.

A handy feature is that the lines on the screen and the GPS overhead view help you align it correctly and select your hitting direction for enhanced accuracy. It is worth noting that navigating through the app on a small screen is a touch fiddly and the Rapsodo does weigh 70-grams more than the Garmin, although this shouldn't be too much of a factor.

To begin with, we did admittedly have some issues getting the Garmin (opens in new tab) Approach R10 to pair with our IOS devices initially but, once rectified, getting it set up and ready to use is a brisk process using the magnetic tripod included.

Like the Rapsodo, the R10 does feature an alignment aid to help setup the device. However, the red line on top isn’t overly effective in helping align the device. The app is relatively intuitive to navigate though, swiping in different directions to access different data screens.

Accuracy

Beginning with the Garmin this time, which does offer more club and ball data points, including spin, clubface angle and path as well as launch direction. There’s no normalization feature to account for range balls, but the shot patterns matched up well with what we saw and the distances seemed to tally up well with our expectations.

Image 1 of 2 The Garmin Approach R10 provides some insightful numbers (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2

The Rapsodo also performs nicely in this department, as the data stacked up very well with what we were accustomed to, with subtle differences in strike creating small changes in launch and carry distance.

There were a few anomalies that were easily discounted, and the data points are fairly basic but there’s enough on offer to form valid opinions about your clubs’ performance - we also liked seeing the standard deviation for each club.

Features

Along with the accuracy, the Rapsodo MLM has a clever feature where you hold the club in front of your phone's camera and it will automatically record the club you're hitting.

What's more, it also provides a video playback of your swing with a shot tracer graphic, which most of the time reflected the shot we just hit. It also uses your phone’s GPS to see where all of your shots land on your actual range or course.

Again, the Garmin matches up very well in the features department too. As well as the variety of data points, we really enjoyed the free trial of the Home Tee Hero feature, which is effectively a golf simulator allowing you to play over 42,000 preloaded golf courses worldwide.

We played our home course and the display and graphics had a charming arcade style. The shot results were true to life and it made our range session more fun and useful.

Image 1 of 2 A display of the Rapsodo MLM (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2

Versatility

Aside from the ease of use, both models are stacking up very nicely. However, it's the Rapsodo which is let down in this category as it is only compatible with iOS devices, specifically the iPhone 7 and up, as well as the iPad 2017 and up.

Currently, it's not compatible with Android devices, but it does come in both an outdoor and net mode tailored to the two most common practice scenarios, with Rapsodo also providing a compact carry case that easily clips on to your bag.

When it comes to versatility with the Garmin Approach R10, you are provided with a clip that allows you to position your phone upright in a more convenient position on the floor; this allows you to see the data. You can also clip it to your bag to automatically video your swing, which is part of the app and it also comes in a relatively compact carry case, which makes it easy to transport to your practice sessions.

Overall Appeal

Despite a few issues at the driving range, the Garmin Approach R10 is a compelling package in the portable launch monitor market (opens in new tab). We think that the Home Tee Hero is a stand-out and unique feature and, what's more, the variety of data points and accuracy seems comparable with more premium launch monitors.

Compared to the R10, the Rapsodo is a little more affordable and more suited to the golfer that is content with more basic information about their shots. Not only does it provide basic information, but it is easy to get set up and the app is well-designed. However, the fact it is only compatible with iOS devices is a stumbling block; hopefully that may change in the future.

Which one should you choose

Choose the Rapsodo MLM if…

- You are looking for a launch monitor which is easy to set up for practice

- You want an accurate device that will give you basic information on your swing

- You are looking to add to your setup at home

Choose the Garmin Approach R10 if...

- You want a launch monitor which will make your practice sessions more fun

- You are wanting a launch monitor that can double up as a simulator

- You are wanting a launch monitor that, once setup, is easy to navigate through