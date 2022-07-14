Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ping G425 vs TaylorMade Stealth Irons: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

The Ping G425 and the TaylorMade Stealth are two of the straightest irons I’ve ever tested, but which one is going to help you find more greens and therefore should earn a place in your bag? That’s what I wanted to find out, putting the spotlight firmly on exactly how these two irons look, feel, sound and perform so that should you be looking to upgrade your irons this year, you get the best set for your game.

Having tested both of these irons thoroughly, both these game-improvement irons would easily be grouped among the most forgiving irons on the market. The TaylorMade Stealth is a newer model, launched in April of 2022 while the Ping G425 iron originally hit the shelves way back in January 2021. I hit them both on a launch monitor and on the golf course to really understand the subtle differences between the two clubs. Here’s what I discovered.

Looks

Both irons have similarly sized heads at address. The Ping G425 looks to have a slightly thinner topline, possibly because the top edge is more rounded, but a little more offset than the Stealth. The Stealth iron arguably has a little more shelf appeal down to the carbon-fibre effect on the cavity badge creating more of a modern aesthetic. The Stealth iron also has a slightly darker finish but there really is little to choose between these irons - both look very inviting behind the ball and in the bag.

How the Ping G425 (left) and the TaylorMade Stealth irons look at address (Image credit: Future)

Sound/Feel

The Ping G425 has a noticeably louder sound to it at impact compared to the Stealth iron, which has more of a muted, denser sound to it. As a result for most golfers, myself included, the Stealth feels a little softer but importantly, it doesn't feel slower as a result. In fact, if anything the Stealth iron feels faster, one of the best golf irons for feel especially out of the screws. Both irons feel very stable from a wide area but the Stealth arguably has a little more wow factor from the ball striking experience versus the Ping G425, which is more of a reliable workhorse of an iron.

Performance

The Stealth 7-iron has a 7-iron loft of 28°, which is two degrees stronger than the Ping G425 at 30°. As a result, the Stealth iron does offer significantly more ball speed and distance as well as lower spin. The G425 produces a considerably higher ball flight with a little more spin, so shots stop more quickly on the greens which is especially useful on long iron shots or when the greens are firm.

(Image credit: Future)

Shots hit with the Stealth do come into greens a little hotter, which is a concern if you already struggle to flight the ball, but one thing worth pointing out is how accurate the Stealth iron is, even as a distance iron. The clubface seemed to square up naturally and slight mishits even held their line and carried bunkers we expected to find. The Ping G425 was also very accurate and produced a very stable flight - it was certainly less workable than the Stealth so choosing based on the performance might depend on whether you like to shape the ball on approach shots.

Value

The original RRPs would suggest the Stealth iron comes in slightly cheaper at £849 for a 7-piece set versus £900 for the Ping G425. But with the G425 iron being a carryover product from early last year, the chances are you'll be able to buy it for slightly less than the Stealth today. The value you associate with these irons depends on what you look for. If you want more stopping power and forgiveness, the G425 represents excellent value but if you want more distance and a hotter, more explosive feel then the Stealth delivers on this brief with ease.

Which One Should You Choose?

Choose the Ping G425 iron if…

You don’t hugely prioritise distance

You want to see a higher, more stable ball flight

You want a forgiving clubhead

Choose the TaylorMade Stealth iron if…

You want both visual and performance wow factor

You want to see a longer, straighter ball flight

You want a more traditional shape