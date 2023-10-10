One Of Our Favourite FootJoy Golf Shoes For Less Than $100? Sign Me Up!

FootJoy is one of the best golf shoe brands in the business, with their Fuel Golf Shoe now under $100 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

FootJoy FUEL golf Shoe review
(Image credit: Future)
By Zach Bougen
published

If you were to list golf shoe manufacturers, it's likely that FootJoy will be near the top, with the company producing some of the best golf shoes that money can buy.

One of the best FootJoy golf shoes is their Fuel golf shoe which, in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, is now reduced by 23% and under $100! Currently, on the Amazon site, it is available in an array of colors and sizes but, as is the case, it won't be around for long!

FootJoy Fuel Golf Shoe | 23% Off On Amazon

FootJoy Fuel Golf Shoe | 23% Off On Amazon
Was $129.95 Now $99.95

This amazingly versatile golf shoe from a top brand is now under $100. Available in multiple color options and different variations of sizes, should you have a wider foot, it is an excellent option for your shoe closet.

Read our full FootJoy Fuel Golf Shoe Review 

Price Check: Zappos.com $99.95 | Walmart.com $99.95

View Deal

What really stood out in our testing was the sporty looks and versatility the Fuel has on offer both on and off the course. We personally felt it was one of the best spikeless golf shoes on the market, due to it being fully waterproof which, therefore, means you can wear it all year round.

Moving on to the performance which, when tested on a cold wet day in January, the shoe gripped incredibly well for a spikeless model. FootJoy has taken some of the design elements from their superb Pro/SL model and added them here. This means that the result is a premium level of stability during the swing and traction as you walk. 

What's more, the synthetic uppers of the shoes wiped clean easily after the round although the laces did get slightly muddy. The comfort on offer was also excellent, with the only slight gripe being the lack of cushioning on the inside of the upper. This was only a small complaint though.

FJ Fuel logo on heel

(Image credit: Future)

What Our Editor Had To Say

Testing the FootJoy Fuel Golf Shoes out on the course, Golf Monthly Editor, Neil Tappin, had this to say about them.

"FootJoy has raised the bar with a sporty, athletic design that offers superb on course performance. The Fuel is one of the brand’s most versatile options that looks great both on and off the course."

Neil Tappin

With these shoes performing well both on and off the course, there is incredible value to be had for under $100, with Amazon offering 23% off these Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Zach Bougen
Writer

Zach Bougen is a freelance golf writer who has only been golfing properly for the last 4 years. He played as a junior but decided to make football and cricket his sport of choice. Now he loves playing new golf courses and testing out new golf equipment. Zach plays off of a handicap of 6.2 and is on a journey to go from amateur golfer to teaching professional.


When Zach isn't out on the course or practising Zach enjoys writing golfing, gaming and fitness content and has previously written for Gear Nuke, The Gamer, and DualShockers. In his spare time, he can be found golfing, playing football or testing out new video games.


Zach's major inspiration in golf is Rory Mcilroy meaning he always tries to have the same kit as Rory when he can. When starting out in golf he had all Nike clubs before finally upgrading 3.5 years ago. He like most avid golfers has gone through a selection of different clubs, he has had a Taylormade Sim Max and a Cobra F9 driver before settling on his current one and has a mixture of putters that he swaps between. 


Currently, in his golf bag, he has:

Driver: Taylormade Stealth (9 degrees)

3-Wood: Taylormade M6 (15 degrees)

2 Iron: Taylormade 2021 P790

Irons: Taylormade P7mc 4-PW 

Wedges: Taylormade MG3 50 degree, Taylormade MG2 52 degree and Cleveland Zipcore 58 degree

Putter: Currently Evnroll ER5, also use the Scotty Cameron Newport 2 in black

Ball: Either the Taylormade TP5x or Titleist Pro V1x 


