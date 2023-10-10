One Of Our Favourite FootJoy Golf Shoes For Less Than $100? Sign Me Up!
FootJoy is one of the best golf shoe brands in the business, with their Fuel Golf Shoe now under $100 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
If you were to list golf shoe manufacturers, it's likely that FootJoy will be near the top, with the company producing some of the best golf shoes that money can buy.
One of the best FootJoy golf shoes is their Fuel golf shoe which, in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, is now reduced by 23% and under $100! Currently, on the Amazon site, it is available in an array of colors and sizes but, as is the case, it won't be around for long!
FootJoy Fuel Golf Shoe | 23% Off On Amazon
Was $129.95 Now $99.95
This amazingly versatile golf shoe from a top brand is now under $100. Available in multiple color options and different variations of sizes, should you have a wider foot, it is an excellent option for your shoe closet.
Read our full FootJoy Fuel Golf Shoe Review
Price Check: Zappos.com $99.95 | Walmart.com $99.95
What really stood out in our testing was the sporty looks and versatility the Fuel has on offer both on and off the course. We personally felt it was one of the best spikeless golf shoes on the market, due to it being fully waterproof which, therefore, means you can wear it all year round.
Moving on to the performance which, when tested on a cold wet day in January, the shoe gripped incredibly well for a spikeless model. FootJoy has taken some of the design elements from their superb Pro/SL model and added them here. This means that the result is a premium level of stability during the swing and traction as you walk.
What's more, the synthetic uppers of the shoes wiped clean easily after the round although the laces did get slightly muddy. The comfort on offer was also excellent, with the only slight gripe being the lack of cushioning on the inside of the upper. This was only a small complaint though.
What Our Editor Had To Say
Testing the FootJoy Fuel Golf Shoes out on the course, Golf Monthly Editor, Neil Tappin, had this to say about them.
With these shoes performing well both on and off the course, there is incredible value to be had for under $100, with Amazon offering 23% off these Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.
-
-
