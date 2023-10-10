One Of Our Favourite FootJoy Golf Shoes For Less Than $100? Sign Me Up!

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you were to list golf shoe manufacturers, it's likely that FootJoy will be near the top, with the company producing some of the best golf shoes that money can buy.

One of the best FootJoy golf shoes is their Fuel golf shoe which, in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, is now reduced by 23% and under $100! Currently, on the Amazon site, it is available in an array of colors and sizes but, as is the case, it won't be around for long!

What really stood out in our testing was the sporty looks and versatility the Fuel has on offer both on and off the course. We personally felt it was one of the best spikeless golf shoes on the market, due to it being fully waterproof which, therefore, means you can wear it all year round.

Moving on to the performance which, when tested on a cold wet day in January, the shoe gripped incredibly well for a spikeless model. FootJoy has taken some of the design elements from their superb Pro/SL model and added them here. This means that the result is a premium level of stability during the swing and traction as you walk.

What's more, the synthetic uppers of the shoes wiped clean easily after the round although the laces did get slightly muddy. The comfort on offer was also excellent, with the only slight gripe being the lack of cushioning on the inside of the upper. This was only a small complaint though.

(Image credit: Future)

What Our Editor Had To Say

Testing the FootJoy Fuel Golf Shoes out on the course, Golf Monthly Editor, Neil Tappin, had this to say about them.

"FootJoy has raised the bar with a sporty, athletic design that offers superb on course performance. The Fuel is one of the brand’s most versatile options that looks great both on and off the course." Neil Tappin

With these shoes performing well both on and off the course, there is incredible value to be had for under $100, with Amazon offering 23% off these Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.